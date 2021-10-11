 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dog stops sniffing the laundrie after injuring paw   (yahoo.com) divider line
28
    More: Stupid, Duane Chapman, Bounty hunter, Brian Laundrie's trail, Bounty Hunter, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog's daughter, BRIAN LAUNDRIE, Laundrie's older sister  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet he fell off a barstool
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"They say he's headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He's also raising funds to continue what he calls an 'expensive search'."

He's grifting.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth-related injury I'm assuming
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ankle injury?  I figured it was that burn suffered when he got served with a $1M+ lawsuit in the middle of his attention whoring manhunt.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A three-legged dog walks into a bar.  Bartender asks "What are you doing in here?"  The dog replies "I'm looking for the man who shot my paw."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he ever actually helping?

/ No. No he was not.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People actually believe that he's a super sleuth and not some grandstanding goober.  He claimed his capture of Laundrie was imminent two weeks ago.  He doesn't know shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: People actually believe that he's a super sleuth and not some grandstanding goober.  He claimed his capture of Laundrie was imminent two weeks ago.  He doesn't know shiat.


He's King of White Trash
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should probably just ignore him.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "They say he's headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He's also raising funds to continue what he calls an 'expensive search'."

He's grifting.


It's almost an honest grift if there is a such a thing. In theory he's selling rights to his search to TruTV or something. The whole thing is crap but it always has been and the people with the money know this too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably time to put that dog down.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: thorpe: "They say he's headed back to Colorado soon to meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search. He's also raising funds to continue what he calls an 'expensive search'."

He's grifting.

It's almost an honest grift if there is a such a thing. In theory he's selling rights to his search to TruTV or something. The whole thing is crap but it always has been and the people with the money know this too.


He hasn't been able to get a buyer for his TV show based on this search (should be called, 'It Takes One to Know One' since Dog is also a murderer) & he can't bankroll himself you know! So he put his tail btwn his legs & scampered back to CO w/ his new wife that his kids hate.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: It's probably time to put that dog down.


At least make sure it's fixed so it can't reproduce anymore
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog

The GoFundMe Hunter
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Injury" is a strange way to spell lost media attention.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of you have noticed. The non stop reporting of the entire story has died down to a trickle. If America is no longer interested, neither is Dog.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadaver Dog the Bounty Hunter is needed for this job.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing in the parking lot of the reserve and yelling "bro! You need to come out and accept Jesus as your personal savior" isn't actually a search.

Did he look in Mexico?
Did he look under mom's flowerbeds?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if he is sincere, it seems he just doesnt get it.  It's always been, now it's in bold and underscored.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Dog

The GoFundMe Hunter


I should start a GoFundMe to find missing white girls....

/ I should ACTUALLY start a GoFundMe to fund my booze. I'd probably do pretty well.
 
firefly212
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Honestly, I just feel bad for the guy... he's old, his wife died, and he just wants to feel relevant or needed. I know it's the internet and everyone is a harass behind the keyboard, but I don't have it in me to be mean to someone who is so clearly struggling.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People actually believe that he's a super sleuth and not some grandstanding goober.  He claimed his capture of Laundrie was imminent two weeks ago.  He doesn't know shiat.


Laundrie isnt hiding in a bottle of whiskey so....
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

firefly212: Honestly, I just feel bad for the guy... he's old, his wife died, and he just wants to feel relevant or needed. I know it's the internet and everyone is a harass behind the keyboard, but I don't have it in me to be mean to someone who is so clearly struggling.


Plus his hair style is boss
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So do we think Mr Laundrie's remains are putrefying into goo in the swamp by this point? Or is he living the high life in South America?
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dog the Bounty Hunter is off Brian Laundrie's trail for now, but he says he plans to continue leading efforts to capture the suspect remotely.

Wait, how does that work? Do you remotely pilot a fleet of drones or something with guns attached to them that, upon finding the suspect, all converge on him and demand he freeze?

/s
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's also raising funds...

Imagine that.

Soon he'll be doing the church-yokel slide-show circuit, raising cash for the annual trip to Turkey to find Noah's Ark.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: HighlanderRPI: Dog

The GoFundMe Hunter

I should start a GoFundMe to find missing white girls....

/ I should ACTUALLY start a GoFundMe to fund my booze. I'd probably do pretty well.


It could be the latter while purporting to be the former, you know. It might even be truthful, lots of white girls show up when you hand out free booze.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: People actually believe that he's a super sleuth and not some grandstanding goober.  He claimed his capture of Laundrie was imminent two weeks ago.  He doesn't know shiat.


Two weeks, huh?

/where have I heard that before
 
