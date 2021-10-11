 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   ^ Free cockpit canopy   (japantoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, Fighter aircraft, Centimetre gram second system of units, Aircraft, Japan, The Incident, Aircraft engine, F-15 Eagle, Fukuoka Prefecture  
•       •       •

1168 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 9:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fighter also lost a ladder weighing about 480 grams, with which the aircraft was equipped.

What is that a ladder for ants?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These early F-2 fighters are reaching the end of their lives. The SDF-1 represents the future of the Japanese military defense force. Soon, Valkyries will be available to replace these aging fighter jets.

Then nothing will stand in their way.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if you could make a little greenhouse out of it?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit subby. This is America. You can't post a metric-filled story like that without also linking a conversion to Dutch casks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments on that site are pretty fun. Almost fakquesqe.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked about their experience the pilots were quoted as saying "Yea it was a little nippy up there."
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: These early F-2 fighters are reaching the end of their lives. The SDF-1 represents the future of the Japanese military defense force. Soon, Valkyries will be available to replace these aging fighter jets.

Then nothing will stand in their way.


Came for Macross reference, leaves satisfied.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: Damnit subby. This is America. You can't post a metric-filled story like that without also linking a conversion to Dutch casks.


How many make up a Rhode Island?
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WyDave: Damnit subby. This is America. You can't post a metric-filled story like that without also linking a conversion to Dutch casks.


Calm down man! 150 cm is approximately 3 BBQ grills. Work backwards from there. Just be glad we're dealing with something small, otherwise I'd have to bust out my Rhode Island conversion chart.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the Japan Today comments noted that cockpit canopies make fine flowerpots!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bought some Avionics today that could have fallen off the back of a plane for all I know.

A GE cockpit instrument and a Teledyne QAR.

Very excited to play with them.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he moved away too soon. Before they removed the ladder and he never locked the canopy.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some pilots piss themselves in this sort of event, that's why they're issued a backup can o pee.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually impressed that they came-out and admitted to this, because it's really embarrassing, but they did it anyway, and the press called them out for it. I dunno... I'd call this some sweet synergy of the free press and a somewhat open government -- dare I be cautiously optimistic about the whole thing?  Yay?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it to the Empire State Building & see if you can get a mannequin for a pilot to go with it
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The F-2 is a derivative of the USAF F-16.
But unlike the F-16 canopy which is a single piece, the F-2 is 3 pieces.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which piece was it that fell off.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hell I want the ladder.  Imagine having a ladder that weighs less  than your lunch.  shiat must be made out of some exotic alloy.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A neat little story about a pilot who had his canopy shattered by a refueling boom.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rope ladder?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was there a rabbit in the vicinity?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fighter also lost a ladder weighing about 480 grams

Was it a ladder for ants?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: The F-2 is a derivative of the USAF F-16.
But unlike the F-16 canopy which is a single piece, the F-2 is 3 pieces.

[Fark user image image 393x278]

Which piece was it that fell off.


Whichever piece is approximately 150cm in length. And since that's about 6'... Gonna say it's likely the big piece.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image image 850x438]


Hmmm. I haven't watched this movie in forever. Might be due.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: These early F-2 fighters are reaching the end of their lives. The SDF-1 represents the future of the Japanese military defense force. Soon, Valkyries will be available to replace these aging fighter jets.

Then nothing will stand in their way.


Except lame pop idols, and a pineapple salad
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Captain Manicotti?
MST3K - 0816 - Prince of Space
Youtube OcAa2pRoV6E
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WyDave: Damnit subby. This is America. You can't post a metric-filled story like that without also linking a conversion to Dutch casks.


It's about 428 and a bigger half of a mcdonald's hamburger.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.