(AP News)   Tired elk gets a rest   (apnews.com) divider line
    Elk, Deer, Moose, Colorado, elusive elk, car tire  
posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 10:45 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor guy. I feel sad he lost his antlers.

There is a great bar in Pine. If you visit Colorado, check it out.

http://thebucksnortsaloon.com/
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Officers with the agency had to cut off the elk's five-point antlers to remove the encumbrance because they couldn't slice through the steel in the bead of the tire.

Great.
Now if he gets another one stuck on his head, all the young elk will make fun of him because he's retired.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can kind of forgive them for not being able to get through the bead, but if they had asked a tire guy, he'd have told them to bring a pair of cable cutters. Or a charged compact circular saw with a cut-off wheel.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
March: gets in fight with kid's tire swing.

July: "Fark."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would like to know more about this tire workout.
 
wantingout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was his bling! How is he supposed to get attention from the ladies now?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bummer.  FYI, Bolt cutters will cut a bead, sawzall with a metal blade will make short work of the rest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear how they would've done better that cutting his antlers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: That was his bling! How is he supposed to get attention from the ladies now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Can't wait to hear how they would've done better that cutting his antlers.


Ginsu knife?

tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Winnie Mandela, will you stop at nothing?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
🐂 💩 they didn't feel like talking the time.
I'm they in the past did nothing/killed animals. Humans are the worst.
 
Valter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two years? You cat catch me dead like that
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I can kind of forgive them for not being able to get through the bead, but if they had asked a tire guy, he'd have told them to bring a pair of cable cutters. Or a charged compact circular saw with a cut-off wheel.


I'm not sure I'd want to approach an elk with a cutoff wheel.  That seems like part one of a recipie of disaster.

/trank the elk is a different story
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After only two years he probably just needed a retread
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: Bummer.  FYI, Bolt cutters will cut a bead, sawzall with a metal blade will make short work of the rest.


Don't even waste your time with those graham cracker sawzall blades.
 
