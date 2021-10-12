 Skip to content
 
(SoraNews24)   Sounds really cool until someone gets that ticket to Detroit   (soranews24.com) divider line
15
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

Take Him To Detroit
Youtube ynY2begPzoM
 
Mukster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Obligatory

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ynY2begP​zoM]


DANG! You're fast! Great for FARK, bad for bedroom...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Food Court
Youtube GdG0_QMPUC4
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like gambling, so this could be fun.
 
BigChad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read the entire article and never once did they mention Detroit. They were all Japanese destinations. Submitter fail...
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, but are they all Spirit Airlines?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
fark yeah. Buy 20 of them biatches, quit work, pack 1 small bag and disappear....

/a man can dream
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Their's a surprising amount of direct flights to Detroit from Japan, imagine due to the auto industry.
 
linemanbear
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most of Americas public trains have horrible schedules and are slow, but there are people in Detroit that will take a train even at midnight to go anywhere.

https://youtu.be/1k8craCGpgs
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seeing how I already live in the Detroit metro area, I'm hoping for some old fashioned vending machine soiled panties.
 
mononymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Step 1: buy tickets until you get the one you want
Step 2: sell extra tickets on Ebay
Step 3: profit! (or break even?)
 
Chevello
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it's not Cleveland

wait...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had never seen most of those airport codes before... or at least, not in that context.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mononymous: Step 1: buy tickets until you get the one you want
Step 2: sell extra tickets on Ebay
Step 3: profit! (or break even?)


Uhh, from the article:
Not completely random, though. In keeping with gacha protocol, you get one of a set number of possibilities, 12, to be precise, for tickets with Tokyo's Haneda Airport as the start/end of the journey

The first ticket would be able to get you where you wanted.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mukster: Picklehead: Obligatory

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ynY2begP​zoM]

DANG! You're fast! Great for FARK, bad for bedroom...


Now, don't be a dingaling, let's give Picklehead credit for her lightning-fast prowess. She has our gratitude.

Let's all give Picklehead a great big hand!

The Kentucky Fried Movie (2/4) The Guard Game Show! (1977)
Youtube Lydiy-VcB_4
 
