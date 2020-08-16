 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   If there were only shots we could take to stop both of these   (cbsnews.com) divider line
50
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article the other day said that among Covid antivaxxers only 10% said they planned to get a flu shot.  No surprise there really, should be an interesting winter.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stop making up words
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine, F*CK YOU
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


The worst part of the flu shot was my 7 yo daughter got it at the same time and was Not. Happy. At All. about it. Threw a fit, started screaming, the works. The pharmacist or nurse giving the shot was awesome and understanding, at least.

/The COVID jabs are gonna be fun with her.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These warnings were widespread last year, and it didn't happen.  Although it's probably because of the warnings that they didn't happen.  They were the reason why I got off my ass and went for a flu shot for the first time in my life last year.

So hopefully that will actually be the case again, though I'm again not optimistic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


I felt no bad effects.
My mileage varied.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In a few weeks, I can get shot #3 at the Department of Health at a drive-through booster clinic.  And I'll get my flu shot at the same time, I just have to call the day before to remind them that I want both.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

I felt no bad effects.
My mileage varied.


Mine too. Not even a sore shoulder
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.


Ehh, cold and flu have animal reservoirs, which is why it seems they all come from China, where large numbers of people are in close contact with ducks and pigs kept alive until shortly before preparation.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did somebody say twwwins?!

picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting my flu vaccine tomorrow evening. If I weren't a healthy young adult with two Moderna doses already in my body, I'd be getting my third COVID dose as well.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

The worst part of the flu shot was my 7 yo daughter got it at the same time and was Not. Happy. At All. about it. Threw a fit, started screaming, the works. The pharmacist or nurse giving the shot was awesome and understanding, at least.

/The COVID jabs are gonna be fun with her.


My 3 and 6 year olds both got their flu shots this weekend. They got the flumist. The six year old did great, the three year old screamed for maaaaybe 20 seconds... so they they got rewarded with ice cream.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gonna get my flu shot on Saturday. Woo!
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Bootleg: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

The worst part of the flu shot was my 7 yo daughter got it at the same time and was Not. Happy. At All. about it. Threw a fit, started screaming, the works. The pharmacist or nurse giving the shot was awesome and understanding, at least.

/The COVID jabs are gonna be fun with her.

My 3 and 6 year olds both got their flu shots this weekend. They got the flumist. The six year old did great, the three year old screamed for maaaaybe 20 seconds... so they they got rewarded with ice cream.


I too like my diabetes shot
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got my flu shot and my covid shots so fark YOU, PLAGUE RATS.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: stop making up words


I like making up new words that mean the same thing as old words. I call them "eckwords".
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
got a flu shot on thursday in san mateo.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used to never get a flu shot, but I am this year.    I'm giving my immune system every help up I can find.
 
BaconDoubleGeniusBurger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


Interesting. I had no reaction from the flu shot this year. My arm didn't even hurt. Makes me wonder if I even got it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: stop making up words


Sure, once people stop doing things so astoundingly stupid that we need new words to describe them
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I get out so little I am wondering if the flu vaccine is necessary.  When I do go out, I always wear a mask.  I'm not against getting one, just questioning the necessity for myself.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Before anyone jumps on my previous post, I'll probably get a flu vaccine.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

I felt no bad effects.
My mileage varied.


Same mileage as you
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: These warnings were widespread last year, and it didn't happen.  Although it's probably because of the warnings that they didn't happen.  They were the reason why I got off my ass and went for a flu shot for the first time in my life last year.

So hopefully that will actually be the case again, though I'm again not optimistic.


The issue is that this year, there is much less residual immunity of current strains because last year was so light, and we are less likely to be social distancing and masking as much this year.  Plus, in the southern states, there are like 4 ICU beds available total.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Walker: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

I felt no bad effects.
My mileage varied.

Mine too. Not even a sore shoulder


I got my shingles booster and the flu shot at the same time about two weeks ago. Normally I'm pretty sore the next day but it really wasn't that had.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So I was driving by the VA hospital in the party van when I saw the sign they had up -- "Get your flu shots here!" so I did an A-Team powerslide into the parking lot and sauntered my ass up to the counter.

I then proceeded to flirt with the nurses:

Her: looks like we sent you a letter two weeks ago.

Me: I meant to call you.

Her: That's what they all say.

Me: Seriously, I was going to call you, but I got sidetracked.

Her: *BLEEP BLEEP BLOOP* on her machine as she pulls out the shot -- "this might sting a little bit."

Me: I didn't feel a thing, ma'am -- you're very good at that.

Her: *snaps the rubber band thingy on my arm* "We'll have to set you up for another appointment for next year, sir."

Me: Are you asking for my number?

Her: NEXT!

And that's how I get dates with all the ladies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Circle circle dot dot

I am immune
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Twindemic?

some_beer_drinker: stop making up words

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I get out so little I am wondering if the flu vaccine is necessary.  When I do go out, I always wear a mask.  I'm not against getting one, just questioning the necessity for myself.


For the same reason as COVID-19. Masks aren't 100% effective, but even if you do catch it, the vaccine makes it a significantly easier experience.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stop making fun of Walgreens, they're doing their best.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our office's flu shot (free to us!) is this Wednesday. Yay for prevention!

I never look forward to a shot, but get the flu bad enough enough times+advancing age, and it just looks dumb not to do it. Especially when it's free of charge at your workplace.

Removing all the obstacles does help. I'll be honest and say if I had to pay for it by going to Walgreens or whatever, I might be tempted to blow it off.

I haven't been terribly ill with flu long enough ago that I can't remember the last time I was terribly ill with flu. Maybe 10 years ago?
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Before anyone jumps on my previous post, I'll probably get a flu vaccine.


Damn, I was just about to jump on you!

I'll add that most people pay for certain kinds of insurance their whole lives (flood, fire, etc.) without it ever being an issue... until it is.

And especially if you have health insurance already, a free flu shot costs nothing more than a few extra minutes at the grocery store.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


Are you an old?  that sounds like the over 60 flu shot.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Glad to hear I wasn't the only one who got a bit of an ass-kicking from the flu shot. I got it Saturday morning and had a headache and earache all afternoon and night. Still not feeling 100%.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Covid and Flu
grungecake.comView Full Size

TWINNEM
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


Yeah, I got my flu shot at Costco on Saturday afternoon and I felt generally crappy until Sunday evening. I just felt really tied and icky the whole weekend.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you're still "hesitant," fark you. You're the problem. Don't care any more.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


Last year 660 deaths from flu. Previous years were 24,000 and 32,000.
I got really sick the night I got my flu shot. Fever, hard chills and sweats. Still much better than getting the flu.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: got a flu shot on thursday in san mateo.


Oh yeah, the ol' "San Mateo Flu Shot." Not many hookers still know that one.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: JudgeSmails: got a flu shot on thursday in san mateo.

Oh yeah, the ol' "San Mateo Flu Shot." Not many hookers still know that one.


it is a favorite for those in the know!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I get out so little I am wondering if the flu vaccine is necessary.  When I do go out, I always wear a mask.  I'm not against getting one, just questioning the necessity for myself.


Honestly, they tried to make "twindemic" a thing last year:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/16/he​a​lth/coronavirus-flu-vaccine-twindemic.​html

But the fall COVID surge led to masking and social distancing that caused the flu to almost be nonexistent, and deaths from flu were very low.

With that said, if the Delta surge subsides nationwide right around the holidays and vaccinated people start going maskless around friends and family during November and December, I could see the flu making a big comeback back this year.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: OgreMagi: Before anyone jumps on my previous post, I'll probably get a flu vaccine.

Damn, I was just about to jump on you!

I'll add that most people pay for certain kinds of insurance their whole lives (flood, fire, etc.) without it ever being an issue... until it is.

And especially if you have health insurance already, a free flu shot costs nothing more than a few extra minutes at the grocery store.


The difference between me and covidiots (I already got the covid vaccine) is I hardly get out, don't go where there are crowds, and wear a mask.  Covidiots don't get vaccinated, gather in large numbers, and refuse to wear a mask.

Today I will go to a convenience store to get something to drink (non-alcoholic), then to the pizza place to pick up my order.  The rest of my day is home alone.  There are days I don't leave my apartment at all.

But, as I said, I'll probably get the flu shot anyway.  Mainly because with my bad luck some unmasked covidiot will purposely cough on me when I'm at the gas station.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.


I'm so glad I don't react to vaccines like that. The worst was the second covid shot where my arm was sore for a couple of days at the injection spot. My wife was on the couch for a day scarfing down ibuprofen and water like there was no tomorrow.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: OgreMagi: I get out so little I am wondering if the flu vaccine is necessary.  When I do go out, I always wear a mask.  I'm not against getting one, just questioning the necessity for myself.

For the same reason as COVID-19. Masks aren't 100% effective, but even if you do catch it, the vaccine makes it a significantly easier experience.


I'm still pissed about that time I got the shot and still got sick as a dog for days on end.  Which completely overshadows all those times I didn't get the flu.

I believe that year the shot was only about 30% effective, so not a good year.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm getting my flu vaccine tomorrow evening. If I weren't a healthy young adult with two Moderna doses already in my body, I'd be getting my third COVID dose as well.


I don't care how healthy I feel, I'm getting my covid booster the day I'm eligible.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Serious Black: I'm getting my flu vaccine tomorrow evening. If I weren't a healthy young adult with two Moderna doses already in my body, I'd be getting my third COVID dose as well.

I don't care how healthy I feel, I'm getting my covid booster the day I'm eligible.


When it comes time, which is still many months away, if they still recommend the booster, I will get it.  I don't listen to that dude on facebook who knows a guy.
 
Shrink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

I felt no bad effects.
My mileage varied.


Got mine today, will check back with my mileage in a few days.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakin_Haitian: question_dj: Last year was our opportunity to kill the flu. but the dumbass plague rats screwed that up.

Pro Tip: this years flu vaccine is a doozy. 4 strains, 4x the potency.  It made me feel not-great for like 18 hours. YMMV.

I'm so glad I don't react to vaccines like that. The worst was the second covid shot where my arm was sore for a couple of days at the injection spot. My wife was on the couch for a day scarfing down ibuprofen and water like there was no tomorrow.


I don't mind feeling crappy because it lets me know that my body is churning out the antibodies and remembering how to make more. If anything, I'd be a little worried if I didn't feel kind of crummy after a vaccination.
 
