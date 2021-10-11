 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Rice baby cereal recalled due to arsenic levels. Status of Sugar Babies needs to be investigated   (wfaa.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some polluted places are not right for growing baby food
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Maple Island Inc. has announced it is recalling some of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal after FDA testing found three production lots had inorganic arsenic levels that exceeded federal guidance."

Just remember: the U.S. Government has determined that there is an acceptable level of arsenic for your baby to ingest.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's why I buy all my rice from Vanilla Rice.

Rice, rice baby.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"....rice rice baby...."
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look, we all want to make a Matt Gaetz reference, but it's a federal holiday and I don't want to see that vacant-yet-smug look on his face.
 
minorshan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Status of Sugar Babies...

The Diabeatles - Greatest Hits (The Beatles / Wilford Brimley Parody)
Youtube LtQMqAdtiDw
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is exactly why cereal factories shouldn't store the arsenic right next to the sugar.

Tisk, tisk.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Some polluted places are not right for growing baby food


Rice.

Every place is polluted.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Maple Island Inc. has announced it is recalling some of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal after FDA testing found three production lots had inorganic arsenic levels that exceeded federal guidance."

Just remember: the U.S. Government has determined that there is an acceptable level of arsenic for your baby to ingest.


It pollutes dirt. You know that shiat we grow shiat in. There isn't arsenic free dirt.
 
minorshan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Maple Island Inc. has announced it is recalling some of its Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal after FDA testing found three production lots had inorganic arsenic levels that exceeded federal guidance."

Just remember: the U.S. Government has determined that there is an acceptable level of arsenic for your baby to ingest.


Drink too much water, take too many vitamins, etc, it's all toxic. And poisons in small enough doses aren't harmful. Even arsenic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a rather interesting agricultural fact that rice plants will indeed seep up arsenic from the surrounding waters by some unknown biochemical mechanism. It really just indicates pollution of where they grow
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We just had a thread the other day were someone mentioned how Texas doesn't have an upper limit to how much arsenic factories are allowed to dump into rivers, particularly the factories which are upstream of rice farms.

Sgt Otter: Look, we all want to make a Matt Gaetz reference, but it's a federal holiday and I don't want to see that vacant-yet-smug look on his face.


Counterpoint -- the federal holiday is Indigenous Genocide Celebration Day
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: It's a rather interesting agricultural fact that rice plants will indeed seep up arsenic from the surrounding waters by some unknown biochemical mechanism. It really just indicates pollution of where they grow


Fun fact cucumbers are also really really good at doing this, if you ever bite a cucumber and it tastes like metal, maybe don't eat any more of it.

/ I have noticed this before, it happens.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rice Baby Cereal is the name of my Shonen Knife tribute band.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kids can't even handle arsenic these days. Snowflakes!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:

Just remember: the U.S. Government has determined that there is an acceptable level of arsenic for your baby to ingest.

"Arsenic may be found in foods, including rice and some fish, due to its presence in soil or water. As a naturally occurring element, it is not possible to remove arsenic entirely from the environment or food supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration monitors and regulates levels of arsenic in certain foods. FDA prioritizes monitoring inorganic arsenic levels in foods, such as infant rice cereal, more likely to be eaten by young children."

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topi​c​s/agents/arsenic/index.cfm
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So long as Rice Krispy Treats are still a thing, because what's more wholesome than air-puffed rice and marshmallows in a jar, mixed together and baked & cut into a square?

Wait, you calling me a square? YOU'RE A SQUARE.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't think kids were supposed to eat much brown or wild rice because it usually contains moderate levels of As.
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: berylman: It's a rather interesting agricultural fact that rice plants will indeed seep up arsenic from the surrounding waters by some unknown biochemical mechanism. It really just indicates pollution of where they grow

Fun fact cucumbers are also really really good at doing this, if you ever bite a cucumber and it tastes like metal, maybe don't eat any more of it.

/ I have noticed this before, it happens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta make 'em strong for grown-up cereal.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I don't think kids were supposed to eat much brown or wild rice because it usually contains moderate levels of As.


Glad I never got straight As in school.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See also apples, barley and grapes
As in,  don't feed babies with cider, beer or wine!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen:

Just remember: the U.S. Government has determined that there is an acceptable level of arsenic for your baby to ingest.

"Arsenic may be found in foods, including rice and some fish, due to its presence in soil or water. As a naturally occurring element, it is not possible to remove arsenic entirely from the environment or food supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration monitors and regulates levels of arsenic in certain foods. FDA prioritizes monitoring inorganic arsenic levels in foods, such as infant rice cereal, more likely to be eaten by young children."

https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topic​s/agents/arsenic/index.cfm


I'll one up you on that.

There is some evidence that a (very small) amount of certain elements, such as tin, vanadium & (yes) arsenic may actually be necessary for healthy animal life. We're talking like 20 nanograms of arsenic per gram of body mass.

But, like, you're probably getting into toxic territory if you can measure how much you're taking in.
 
