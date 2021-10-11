 Skip to content
 
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Multiple victims reported after aircraft smashes into multiple houses in Santee, California   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Harrison Ford okay?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities said they did not yet know how many people were on the plane, but that they believed the injuries were "non survivable."

They'll have an answer for us once they unfurl the wad of aluminum foil and count teeth.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dear lord, please protect the nazi memorabilia
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho ho ho hoooooooh shiat!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santee's coming down your chimney.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unfortunate that all of the houses are uninsurable around the airport due to the long standing Santee clause.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes way for glorious new tractor factory!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Ho ho ho hoooooooh shiat!


Damnit.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: It's unfortunate that all of the houses are uninsurable around the airport due to the long standing Santee clause.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow blankets next to the burned out remains of the box truck... not a very good sign.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity is a harsh mistress.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these Southwest pilots are through farking around
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: It's unfortunate that all of the houses are uninsurable around the airport due to the long standing Santee clause.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/what am i...
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rancho Peñasquitos, show me your lightning bolt!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Geez when I told him I'd let him crash at my place I didn't mean like that."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Gravity is a harsh mistress.


They're farked.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: It's unfortunate that all of the houses are uninsurable around the airport due to the long standing Santee clause.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"You can't fool me, there ain't no Santee Clause."
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze; why didn't someone take away his keys after the 1st one?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: "You can't fool me, there ain't no Santee Clause."


That's too much paperwork. They should just make it illegal to crash.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Living near a major USAF base, I've had nightmares aboot a C-5 or C-17 doing this.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scary shiat
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The ghost of Howard Hughes is flying again! Oooo, spoooky!
 
StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Rancho Peñasquitos, show me your lightning bolt!


Ex-PQ, lived there for 28 years.  Sold my place, now infiltrating Lakeside in an effort to flip it blue.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Prospective buyers located:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alternate comment idea:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The aircraft was a Cessna 340A"

The ground was solid. Still there.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

StevieWonder_DrivingInstructor: SurelyShirley: Rancho Peñasquitos, show me your lightning bolt!

Ex-PQ, lived there for 28 years.  Sold my place, now infiltrating Lakeside in an effort to flip it blue.


Yeah... maybe lay low with that
Don't want you getting punched or shot, friend
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
 CFR 91 is a curse upon this country
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Living near a major USAF base, I've had nightmares aboot a C-5 or C-17 doing this.


You don't have to worry about it with C5s. F*ckers are so slow they can call ahead to the crash site to get people cleared out before impact...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"He said they were still working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely."

But when they do where do they get buried?
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Best we can hope for is some racists from Klantee were killed in the accident.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheReject: "He said they were still working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely."

But when they do where do they get buried?


On the plains
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Icing has been ruled out.
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Gravity is a harsh mistress.


The gravity itself is harmless. Its the concrete poisoning that will get you every time.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
UPS truck and employee killed.  Bummer to be at that place, for what would be, what, 45 seconds to make a delivery.  And wham.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Icing has been ruled out.


What about offsides?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dryad: CFR 91 is a curse upon this country


Nah, that has nothing to do with ammosexuals who run around with guns killing people.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: UPS truck and employee killed.  Bummer to be at that place, for what would be, what, 45 seconds to make a delivery.  And wham.


Santa is sender ng ups a message to back off this holiday
 
chawco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skilly: Is Harrison Ford okay?


Harris... God dammit
 
gnosis301
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Life imitates GTA San Andreas. We
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Icing has been ruled out.


They ran out of buttercream?
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Dryad: CFR 91 is a curse upon this country

Nah, that has nothing to do with ammosexuals who run around with guns killing people.


One, it was a funny, you jackass.
Secondly, if you really must go there, there were 1220 fatalities from general aviation in 2019 and 71 fatalities from mass shooters.
/Either way, go chew on a bag of dicks you humorless hack
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the Live Leak comments section?
(Looks)
Nope. Welcome to Fark.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But where did they bury the survivors?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if it has something to do with the winds that are starting to whip up.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dryad: CFR 91 is a curse upon this country


Dumbass.  Every aircraft in the country flies under 14 CFR 91.   You're demonstrating your profound ignorance.
 
my moustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A UPS delivery truck was destroyed in the crash.

Your package is experiencing a delay.
 
roostercube
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you want to see the flight track, here it is.

If you want to listen to ATC audio, here that is. Skip to roughly 9 minutes in; it's over by 16 minutes in.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hammettman: UPS truck and employee killed.  Bummer to be at that place, for what would be, what, 45 seconds to make a delivery.  And wham.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope they thoroughly search any and all abandoned tropical islands in a 3000 mile radius.
 
