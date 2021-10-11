 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Next, Russia will change Navalny's status to "the only good kind of terrorist"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 4:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
animal color
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.


Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.


I dunno.  He's dreamy from what I've been progged.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, how's Julian Assange doing? I hear he doesn't want to end up "Navalny'd" in Florence ADX
 
animal color
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.


I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.


Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?


Did you vote for Putin?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?


Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?

Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


You are very intelligent.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?

Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.

[i.imgur.com image 542x393]

You are very intelligent.


Want to improve society somewhat? Stop being the world policeman shiat stirrer.
 
animal color
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Also, how's Julian Assange doing? I hear he doesn't want to end up "Navalny'd" in Florence ADX


You mean that guy who is credibly accused of sexual assault and who was -- at very, very best -- was a tool in Russian efforts to interfere with the America's 2016 election? You mean that guy? The guy who turned down the opportunity to published leaked emails from Putin's government? You mean that guy? The guy who lied about Seth Rich, and claimed that he was killed as part of a left-wing conspiracy? You mean that guy?
 
animal color
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?

Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.


No, comrade, you're just desperately trying to change the subject. Take that shiat back to St. Petersburg.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Bobson Dugnutt: ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?

Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.

[i.imgur.com image 542x393]

You are very intelligent.

Want to improve society somewhat? Stop being the world policeman shiat stirrer.


But enough about St Raygun.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: ColonelCathcart: Bobson Dugnutt: ColonelCathcart: DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: animal color: ColonelCathcart: animal color: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist.

Americans have no place to talk about terrorists.

Especially after y'all just dumped pallets of money on actual terrorists that until a few months ago wanted to kill you.

I know this will come as a surprise to people who live in shiathole countries, but it is possible to both criticize your own country *and* criticize other countries as well.

Did you vote for Biden?

/or maybe Obama?

Did you vote for Putin?

Well, I'm not the one trying to accuse one world leader of terrorism while the leader I presumably voted for is engaged in funding actual terrorists.

[i.imgur.com image 542x393]

You are very intelligent.

Want to improve society somewhat? Stop being the world policeman shiat stirrer.

But enough about St Raygun.


And Putin.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

animal color: ColonelCathcart: Also, how's Julian Assange doing? I hear he doesn't want to end up "Navalny'd" in Florence ADX

You mean that guy who is credibly accused of sexual assault and who was -- at very, very best -- was a tool in Russian efforts to interfere with the America's 2016 election? You mean that guy? The guy who turned down the opportunity to published leaked emails from Putin's government? You mean that guy? The guy who lied about Seth Rich, and claimed that he was killed as part of a left-wing conspiracy? You mean that guy?


You actually believe all the things you just wrote? I see the psyop worked.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.