(Salon)   In quasi-scientific breakthrough, dogs can talk now. Your dog wants to talk about the low quality steak you've been buying   (salon.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Hitler calls Dog
Youtube 1SC11vK2V8s
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
newschannel9.comView Full Size


He can already speak.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My dog has been talking to me for years this is old news.  Turns out im supposed to kill the babysitter.
 
Ashraiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Billi does it better

"Mad" A Short Film Starring Billi the Cat
Youtube xZW2RVY0sWs
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Someone taught a dog to speak?   Ruh-roh Raggy!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Your cat says, "Open another can of tuna or I will rip your face off and bury you where nobody will ever think to look."
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not this yet?
Up but it's only dug
Youtube cIJd1m2kXMQ
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.


when I was a kid there seemed to be yearly tv specials that would offer $X if you could prove you were psychic, could use dowsing rods, etc. - there seemed to always be some shyster with a dog that could guess what was hidden in a box, pick a specific colour or some other shiat.

No one ever got the money, they were all full of shiat.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.


This particular doggo is still being studied by researchers.  I have yet to see any definitive debunking but I'd be curious to read it, if it exists.  Can you provide a source for this?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even "quasi"-scientific is being exceptionally generous.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Your cat says, "Open another can of tuna or I will rip your face off and bury you where nobody will ever think to look."


Cats are like a bipolar girlfriend.  I love you I love you I love you FARK YOU ASSHOLE I love you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.

when I was a kid there seemed to be yearly tv specials that would offer $X if you could prove you were psychic, could use dowsing rods, etc. - there seemed to always be some shyster with a dog that could guess what was hidden in a box, pick a specific colour or some other shiat.

No one ever got the money, they were all full of shiat.


James Randi's $1M Paranormal Challenge. It was a shame that outing con artists just made them more popular.
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.


In addition to that, the dog has probably learned that certain buttons/phrases are more likely to provoke praise. So when he says "I love you," is the dog really expressing a deep affection for the owner, or has he figured out that pressing those buttons in sequence get him rubs and treats?
 
Number 216
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Little Caesar's Commercial - I Taught My Dog to Say I Love You
Youtube guCeEZiLYfY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.

This particular doggo is still being studied by researchers.  I have yet to see any definitive debunking but I'd be curious to read it, if it exists.  Can you provide a source for this?


This isn't a scientific journal, but it expands on how animals like Koko were coaxed into speaking gibberish with the occasional smart use once in a great while.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I want to know is can you communicate back to the dog with the buttons and have a meaningful conversation?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: Your cat says, "Open another can of tuna or I will rip your face off and bury you where nobody will ever think to look."

Cats are like a bipolar girlfriend.  I love you I love you I love you FARK YOU ASSHOLE I love you.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: UltimaCS: Unfortunately, stuff like this has already been debunked. People tend to record when their critter says something profound and not the million other times it's just gibberish.

This particular doggo is still being studied by researchers.  I have yet to see any definitive debunking but I'd be curious to read it, if it exists.  Can you provide a source for this?


Bunny's owner has never released the raw video to show us everything that happens before and after those 30 second clips she posts on social media.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: OgreMagi: Gyrfalcon: Your cat says, "Open another can of tuna or I will rip your face off and bury you where nobody will ever think to look."

Cats are like a bipolar girlfriend.  I love you I love you I love you FARK YOU ASSHOLE I love you.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 452x678]


YOU SICK BASTARD!
 
wee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A friend saw this video and got us the "starter" version of this (they're modular, so you can hook a bunch together for more words). The batteries lasted about three weeks (even the ones we only used very little died, so the electronics inside are of the cheap variety).

You record yourself saying various things, and then you put a bright symbol on the button from the sheet of stickers that come with it. The assumption is that the dog is supposed to associate that symbol with those words and the subsequent action.

We did manage to train the dog to push the button that had me saying "Go outside?" and the one outdoors with "Go inside?". Took an afternoon. She pushed it, oh, maybe half the time initially, but pushed it every time when I was not letting out or in.

She's a very smart dog (she knows a bunch of words, like left and right, lunch, car, etc along with the normal sit/stay stuff), but that said, the concepts I was teaching weren't very hard. Basically on the level of a Skinner box, which all kinds of animals can be taught to use. I'm not convinced she could manage sentences with these things.

It was fun, though. She'd walk up to the door and when you got there, she'd mash her paw down on the button then look up at you wagging her tail. And every once in a while you'd be in another room doing something and hear the thing say "Go outside?" over and over.

Now though she just paws at the door near where we had the button taped down. So again, I don't think it was me saying the words (or putting words in her mouth?) so much as "I paw here, I get to go outside". At least if the scratches on the door are any indication...
 
