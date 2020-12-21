 Skip to content
(Miami New Times)   Are you an anti-vaxxer who needs a religious exemption? Go visit the Proud Boy who's also a Rabbi...Difficulty: This means they'll have to interact with someone who's Jewish
    More: Florida, Judaism, Asher Meza, Torah, Talmud, Halakha, Rabbi, South Florida rabbi, Haredi Judaism  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jewish Nazis has been one of the weirder things to come out of this broken reality.
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow this one is a piece of work!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the Torah does it say Jews cannot be vaccinated? 'Cause I didn't see it anywhere in the Bible.
Although there is a part that tells you to cover your face if you're farking sick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do rabbis need to be ordained or some similar recognition bestowed by a governing body? Let's trace this tree upwards and see where we need to cut this branch.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Jewish Nazis has been one of the weirder things to come out of this broken reality.
"Florida Man" trumps all other labels.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its hard to imagine what my grandparents would have thought of a 'Jewish nazi'. Asher Meza, what an evil misguided soul.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark kind of rabbi is he? Ain't no rabbi leading mass conversions where did he get his smicha from? I just saw he alleges he got one.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this where I work.   If they don't want vaxxed, fine.    They just have to get a negative test result every 3 days or they can't enter our workplace.   When they get tired of that bullshiat, they will quit being big babies and get vaxxed.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says "sincerely held beliefs" like seeking out a stranger of a different faith to get yourself a "Signed, Epstein's Mother" note.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quoting from Genesis, the letter states that because humans are made in God's image, they should not acquiesce to "biological alterations" to their bodies. The letter goes on to denounce the stigmatization of substances the alt-right has touted as a treatment for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine,

So one medicine is forbidden, but another is fine, I'm assuming because of "reasons".  Biological alterations are bad, so they've never had dental work?  How about circumcision?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dave Chappelle should do a bit about this. Easy money.
 
Resin33
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: Nothing says "sincerely held beliefs" like seeking out a stranger of a different faith to get yourself a "Signed, Epstein's Mother" note.


My employer warned us trying this shiat will get you fired.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My kids went to a Jewish preschool and I still get the emails. They're not farking around: a staff member has to actually see the card before a member is put on the vaccinated list.  At least for adults, no vaccine = see you on Zoom.

While I'm here...Pope says to get vaccinated, even if fetal cell lines were involved.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/12/21/948806643/v​atican-oks-receiving-covid-19-vaccines​-even-if-research-involved-fetal-tissu​e
 
Kolg8
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually, if we're going to criticize "sincerely held beliefs," how about the submitter's, who believes that anyone not wanting a vaccine is an anti-semite.  See, if we disagree with someone, they must be evil.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Do rabbis need to be ordained or some similar recognition bestowed by a governing body? Let's trace this tree upwards and see where we need to cut this branch.


The word "rabbi" means "teacher" - I've used it to describe un-ordained people from whom I've studied under for prolonged periods - but the title, capital-R "Rabbi" does require ordainment by a recognized body (which is a whole thing on its own. Orthodoxy has recognized bodies for ordainment which do not recognize Conservative or Reform ordainment, for example).

This shiathead is definitely not someone from whom lessons should be learned (at least, not in the way he's teaching them), and I would hope his ordaining body would have some harsh words, if they can't rescind his title.

// not sure if there's a process for that
// they could also excommunicate him, which I think strips him of title, but if he's got a big enough following, that's how schisms are made
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Do rabbis need to be ordained or some similar recognition bestowed by a governing body? Let's trace this tree upwards and see where we need to cut this branch.

The word "rabbi" means "teacher" - I've used it to describe un-ordained people from whom I've studied under for prolonged periods - but the title, capital-R "Rabbi" does require ordainment by a recognized body (which is a whole thing on its own. Orthodoxy has recognized bodies for ordainment which do not recognize Conservative or Reform ordainment, for example).

This shiathead is definitely not someone from whom lessons should be learned (at least, not in the way he's teaching them), and I would hope his ordaining body would have some harsh words, if they can't rescind his title.

// not sure if there's a process for that
// they could also excommunicate him, which I think strips him of title, but if he's got a big enough following, that's how schisms are made


I want to know who did his smicha. He's actively doing conversions. That's horrifying.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kolg8: Actually, if we're going to criticize "sincerely held beliefs," how about the submitter's, who believes that anyone not wanting a vaccine is an anti-semite.  See, if we disagree with someone, they must be evil.

That's

what you got from that article?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?


He isn't actually Jewish.
He's claiming to be a "Rabbi" to troll people and spread his hate.
 
austerity101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kolg8: Actually, if we're going to criticize "sincerely held beliefs," how about the submitter's, who believes that anyone not wanting a vaccine is an anti-semite.  See, if we disagree with someone, they must be evil.


Yes, because antimaskers/antivaxxers definitely don't have a long, ugly history of antisemitism among their ranks or anything.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Kolg8: Actually, if we're going to criticize "sincerely held beliefs," how about the submitter's, who believes that anyone not wanting a vaccine is an anti-semite.  See, if we disagree with someone, they must be evil.

That's what you got from that article?

That's what you got from that article?


Stupid mobile formatting...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: My kids went to a Jewish preschool and I still get the emails. They're not farking around: a staff member has to actually see the card before a member is put on the vaccinated list.  At least for adults, no vaccine = see you on Zoom.

While I'm here...Pope says to get vaccinated, even if fetal cell lines were involved.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavir​us-live-updates/2020/12/21/948806643/v​atican-oks-receiving-covid-19-vaccines​-even-if-research-involved-fetal-tissu​e


Catholic radio is abuzz these days with call-ins from people asking the typical ultra-fundie hosts of these channels on what to do as their bishop said to get the vaccine or get fired from their church affiliated position.  The best the radio guy can do is tell them to 'follow their conscience', and you can hear it in their voice that it's eating at their craw that they can't outright tell these callers to go against the Church.  Gives me a sensible chuckle.
 
Zyerne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty sure covid doesn't give a flying fark what anyone believes.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: TwilightZone: Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?

He isn't actually Jewish.
He's claiming to be a "Rabbi" to troll people and spread his hate.


Do you have to be Jewish to be a rabbi?  I've heard of atheist priests....
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you need to prove you've never gotten tetanus, or measles, or mumps vaccines?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Begoggle: TwilightZone: Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?

He isn't actually Jewish.
He's claiming to be a "Rabbi" to troll people and spread his hate.

Do you have to be Jewish to be a rabbi?  I've heard of atheist priests....


Ask your DM for permission to see if it jives with their campaign.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
it's funny how fast these types of problems can be put aside in order to maintain ones petty incompetence.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is he an actual Rabbi or is it like when I was ordained by the United Life Church for a small donation?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Begoggle: TwilightZone: Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?

He isn't actually Jewish.
He's claiming to be a "Rabbi" to troll people and spread his hate.

Do you have to be Jewish to be a rabbi?  I've heard of atheist priests....


Probably. Religion is weird. I'm a minister in The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster and I eat pasta all the time.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

oa330_man: TwilightZone: Begoggle: TwilightZone: Are Proud Boys allowed to be Jewish?

He isn't actually Jewish.
He's claiming to be a "Rabbi" to troll people and spread his hate.

Do you have to be Jewish to be a rabbi?  I've heard of atheist priests....

Probably. Religion is weird. I'm a minister in The Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster and I eat pasta all the time.


Well, duh.  Pasta is a sacrament.  Ramen!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Dr Dreidel: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Do rabbis need to be ordained or some similar recognition bestowed by a governing body? Let's trace this tree upwards and see where we need to cut this branch.

The word "rabbi" means "teacher" - I've used it to describe un-ordained people from whom I've studied under for prolonged periods - but the title, capital-R "Rabbi" does require ordainment by a recognized body (which is a whole thing on its own. Orthodoxy has recognized bodies for ordainment which do not recognize Conservative or Reform ordainment, for example).

This shiathead is definitely not someone from whom lessons should be learned (at least, not in the way he's teaching them), and I would hope his ordaining body would have some harsh words, if they can't rescind his title.

// not sure if there's a process for that
// they could also excommunicate him, which I think strips him of title, but if he's got a big enough following, that's how schisms are made

I want to know who did his smicha. He's actively doing conversions. That's horrifying.


TFA says he studied at Aish, and TJI's website says they're Orthodox (although it was founded by Meza himself), so it would appear he's Orthodox and got his smicha through those channels.

Like Orthodoxy needs more idiots...
 
