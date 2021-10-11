 Skip to content
Tattooist shows off huge horse inking on customer's leg. Facebook group, which is a group dedicated to unfortunate tattoos knows for sure that it is an intentional PEEN
36
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friendly reminder, tattoos are like personalized license plates.  What it means to you may not be the same as what it means to everyone else
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[THATSAPENIS.GIF]
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a horse cock is very meaningful to me.

/My tattoo is, too.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once peen, cannot be unpeen
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate good art and have several tattoos myself (and yes I've seen the meme on Fark about visible tattoos), but whoever thought that was a good idea or anything had to be on something. Horses have expressions and you can tell a lot about them from their face, so why you'd cut out the most impressive part of their head is just weird.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've looked at that for too long and still can't see a horse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There can be only one unfortunate horse related tattoo on someone's leg:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Behold the Swayzaur. Bask in the glory
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup thats a dong and a shark fin.  And also not a horse.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when you decide to get your ink at Mr. Hands Interspecies Erotica and Tattoo Parlor, you can't really be too surprised when this is the result...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Obligated
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good looking bad tattoo.  And that's a penis!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: I appreciate good art and have several tattoos myself (and yes I've seen the meme on Fark about visible tattoos), but whoever thought that was a good idea or anything had to be on something. Horses have expressions and you can tell a lot about them from their face, so why you'd cut out the most impressive part of their head is just weird.


Yeah, a big part of the reason it doesn't look like a horse is because half the tattoo is just negative space where most of the head should be. Also, the proportions are way off. Has the artist never seen a horse? Because they don't have strangely human mouths.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt ugly tattoo whatever it is.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your peener looks like that, I strongly recommend you consult a urologist.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm...


imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tsk, Tsk, Dirty minds see dirty things
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
陰莖

/That is all.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Umm...


[imgix.ranker.com image 650x465]


It's absurd to suggest that looks like an actual penis. It looks nothing like one.

The beak is all wrong...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL, you put permanent ugliness all over your body because you thought it was a status symbol of some sort.  And you paid for it too.
You know what's super-cool now?  Tying  strings tight around your ears until they turn black and fall off.  NO REALLY  Be ahead of the curve!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stephen Lynch - Queer Tattoo
Youtube 9OqIpzZ2fsQ
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hung like a horse.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: LOL, you put permanent ugliness all over your body because you thought it was a status symbol of some sort.  And you paid for it too.
You know what's super-cool now?  Tying  strings tight around your ears until they turn black and fall off.  NO REALLY  Be ahead of the curve!


Well thanks a lot for ruining it for everybody. First rule of the no ears club is you don't tell people about the no ears club. And by the way, fishing line is much better.
 
Top Geezer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: Umm...


[imgix.ranker.com image 650x465]


Dafuq body part is that? Is that a bellybutton in the lower right, or where the glass eye should go? It looks like a side of pork that was inked with a pink birdy dirk & bells. WTF...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Top Geezer: bughunter: Umm...


[imgix.ranker.com image 650x465]

Dafuq body part is that? Is that a bellybutton in the lower right, or where the glass eye should go? It looks like a side of pork that was inked with a pink birdy dirk & bells. WTF...


My best interpretation is that's a stretched out ankle/foot and that's the cleft of the little toe on the right of the image. ICBW.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or just the top of the foot even.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminds of a guy in S.F. that had a cock that hung below his knee. Gave a new meaning to choking a chicken.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've experienced a bifurcated stream or two in my day, but bifurcated schmeckel seems even worse.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, if it is supposed to be a peen, it looks extremely deformed. Ew.
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Well, if it is supposed to be a peen, it looks extremely deformed. Ew.


It is either a deformed penis or a deformed horse, but it looks more like the former to me. Don't tattoo artists work from a sketch, which the client would have to approve?
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bababa: Needlessly Complicated: Well, if it is supposed to be a peen, it looks extremely deformed. Ew.

It is either a deformed penis or a deformed horse, but it looks more like the former to me. Don't tattoo artists work from a sketch, which the client would have to approve?


Apparently sometimes they just go off a picture with poor results.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
