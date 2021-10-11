 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Jesus Christ   (wxyz.com) divider line
36
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know the DUI laws in all the states but I never understood how anyone could rack up that many DUIs and it happens a lot. I figured after the 3rd one they'd throw you in jail for a weekend and each one after that it would just get worse until you finally get the chair.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The will of god, amen.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ferndale pastor with 8 DUI arrests accused of trying to kill deputies with car

He was just having a strong bout of Christianity. Nothing to see here.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you take Baptists fishing, always take at least two. If you only take one, he'll drink all your beer.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Driving drunk is a sincerely held religious belief.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Likely story.
Welcome come to religious persecution.
JFC
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Blame Jehovah for making Christ's blood so damn tasty.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, he's very holy, he just consumed a lot of the Blood of Christ.
 
drtgb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In MN, I believe that you get jail time on DUI #2 and you lose all driving privileges on #3 so racking up 8 would be a challenge.

I think that they go a bit easier in WI.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Davie Jones, you'd better watch your speed.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The pastor's name is David Jones

At first I was like:

nerdist.comView Full Size


But then:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yes, my subby son?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"He struck their building, turned his vehicle towards deputies, accelerated, smashing our patrol car," McIntyre added. "Luckily our deputies were not injured."

Well that sounds like a D3 hazard and a D6 maneuver on two successive turns, which would have forced him to succeed on a Control Roll.  At most he was going Speed 15 in the collision which is only d6-1 damage.  Unless he had a ram plate then he'd get an extra d6.

But the collision is going to be another D2, which will drop his handling status to -6 at least.

He's going to have to roll on Crash Table 2... with a +2 for inebriation.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess that Hilton Oaks Baptist church is an anti-vax pro-Trump evangelical shiathole.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was well north of Flint and a world away from Ferndale (which is the first town on Woodward Ave. after you cross the Detroit border at 8 Mile). That exit is the one for my parent's cabin, actually. You have to be pretty far gone to get pulled over up there. (Enforcement has been, er, spotty lately. My guess is that someone else on the highway called 911 on this dude.)
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fabulous!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That dude is a hardcore alkie.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure glad we have pastors out there being examples for struggling people the guidance they need.  Why aren't they taxed again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image 590x443]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slippitus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's just asking forgiveness and then doing it again.  Classic christian bullshiat.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know the DUI laws in all the states but I never understood how anyone could rack up that many DUIs and it happens a lot. I figured after the 3rd one they'd throw you in jail for a weekend and each one after that it would just get worse until you finally get the chair.


We had a dude in our town growing up that had about that many. Not that I'm proud of it, but we considered him a legend. His name was Gary Tudor. Back in the high school/college days, when we got smashed on the alcohol, we called it "getting Tudor'd". Before someone would let you drive out of a party, they'd ask "Are you Gary Tudor?" He was several years older than me, and the only time I've actually been in his presence, we were playing Quarters.

/csb
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On Ferndale 2Night!
 
vsavatar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That Jesus!  Always telling people to run others over.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know the DUI laws in all the states but I never understood how anyone could rack up that many DUIs and it happens a lot. I figured after the 3rd one they'd throw you in jail for a weekend and each one after that it would just get worse until you finally get the chair.


He gets special treatment because the kind and loving Xian g*d will give the judge's children brain cancer if he throws a holy man in jail.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm gonna guess that Hilton Oaks Baptist church is an anti-vax pro-Trump evangelical shiathole.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Odds he had a Thin Blue Line bumper sticker?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drtgb: In MN, I believe that you get jail time on DUI #2 and you lose all driving privileges on #3 so racking up 8 would be a challenge.

I think that they go a bit easier in WI.


In WI, unless you kill someone or have a minor in the car it's a muni violation on the same footing as a parking ticket.  If you get another one more than ten years later they treat the the same as another first offense.  The guys who rack up 8 or 10 usually started back in the 70s and 80s when they didn't do much of anything to you for them.  Although a guy I grew up with just got numbers 4 and 5 in the last six months and I don't think he's looking at more than 1-2 years tops.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: jaytkay: I'm gonna guess that Hilton Oaks Baptist church is an anti-vax pro-Trump evangelical shiathole.
[Fark user image 850x478]

Odds he had a Thin Blue Line bumper sticker?


Odds his truck doesn't have a bumper?
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Church will return your calls as soon as they inventory their wine cellar. Don't think it will take long.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok, who gave the keys to the Drunkey Monkey?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm gonna guess that Hilton Oaks Baptist church is an anti-vax pro-Trump evangelical shiathole.
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Could be...

From their Facebook page:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, wait.

This guy is drunk and intentionally tries to run over police officers and they don't shoot him dead?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
obvious case of possession... filled with evil spirits.  just needs a good exorcism and he'll be good as new.  nothing illegal about it.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

peachpicker: jaytkay: I'm gonna guess that Hilton Oaks Baptist church is an anti-vax pro-Trump evangelical shiathole.
[Fark user image image 850x478]

Could be...

From their Facebook page:

[Fark user image image 425x429]


"There are 46's of us!"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Okay, wait.

This guy is drunk and intentionally tries to run over police officers and they don't shoot him dead?

[Fark user image 667x375]

Oh.


He didn't "intentionally try to run over police officers". He crashed his car into theirs and the cops trumped up the charges like they always do when the victim is a cop. If he had done the same thing to a non-cop, they wouldn't have given anything worse than a ticket.
 
