(WBIR Knoxville)   USDA dropping food packets in eastern Tennessee with rabies vaccine in them to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them an vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop bacon strips with laced with Pfizer on Tennessee cities   (wbir.com)
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a plan with merit

/ welcome to our free bacon burger giveaway,
One per person.

We will be back in three weeks.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bacon strips laced with Pfizer?

Who said Tennesseans all had ED?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They do that in my neck of the woods in Southern Ontario if the rabies cases are getting bad.  I've seen the plane fly over a few times.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Bacon strips laced with Pfizer?

Who said Tennesseans all had ED?


Well according to various COVID dashboards, things aren't working well for them "down there", IYKWIM.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And on Fark they drop repeats on Mondays.

They're laced with Farkitrol.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What, again?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just put this on the table at every restaurant. Them folk love their ranch.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like the cut of your jib, subby!
 
Mukster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sadly, some chuckle-nut will see this joke headline and think it's true lowering both the vaccine rate and IQ. Especially when everyone knows that high altitude contrails from black helicopters works best in conjunction with CFL bulbs.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mosquitos that carry vaccine instead of disease might make things interesting.  I mean if I'm not allowed to wage total genocidal warfare against them, then they should be put to work.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better than those cyanide mines that kill young kids and house pets.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bacon strips laced with rabies would be a better plan.
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is Romeo Foxtrot shall we dance?

coub-anubis-a.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I read this headline in Ice-T's voice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Bacon strips laced with Pfizer?

Who said Tennesseans all had ED?


Biscuits and gravy, Memphis style ribs...all that stuff contributes to atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries.  No blood to the penis means no erections.  Pfizer won't  help that.  LOL
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We should just start giving raccoons and other unsavory roadkill animals the COVID vaccine. I predict The South would be largely fully inoculated within two weeks.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, wait, how do they get vaccinated? Is the rabies vaccine edible, or is this something where there's a hidden syringe in the food packet? Because if so, augh, that sounds painful.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always thought they should put the COVID vaccine into the horse de-wormer paste.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

theteacher: [i.redd.it image 392x315]


Salad dressing he said which does seem like if you spiked Ranch dressing you get every maga that likes to hit up Hooters.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think this is how Switzerland eradicated rabies there.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I think this is how Switzerland eradicated rabies there.


It's been in use a lot already on the USA. It's so rampant in raccoons here.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: theteacher: [i.redd.it image 392x315]

Salad dressing he said which does seem like if you spiked Ranch dressing you get every maga that likes to hit up Hooters.


I can guarantee that some idiot has yelled "I got the Hidden Valley vaccine!" as he squirted ranch dressing down his maw.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't we do this thread already?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Didn't we do this thread already?


Two green lights just means it's that good of a headline.
 
aszure
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Some hillbilly will be chasing these around thinking its the next treatment for covid.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Free bacon!

Which style is better?
Fark user imageView Full Size


With slightly more realistic racoon
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Daily bad drawing
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Saying neither doesn't count. :)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kabloink: Free bacon!

Which style is better?
[Fark user image 400x282]

With slightly more realistic racoon
[Fark user image 400x282]

/Daily bad drawing


The first racoon is better.  Don't get all fancy on us.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like they just need to hire this guy to do their work for them:

Man surrounded by more than 30 raccoons|He feeds hot dogs every day Very Hungry #AmazingInternetDose
Youtube Ziu2rrNS7S0
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gestalt: Seems like they just need to hire this guy to do their work for them:

[YouTube video: Man surrounded by more than 30 raccoons|He feeds hot dogs every day Very Hungry #AmazingInternetDose]


Those are some fat raccoons.
 
