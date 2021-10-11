 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Ex-US military chief warns us that aliens used to troll us by disabling weapons systems at nuclear bases and activate missiles by starting launch sequences before shutting them down for sh*ts and giggles (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
37
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 1:34 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone watched an old Dr. Who and confused it with reality because of mental decline or were paid.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah.  "Aliens."
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Air Force captains are not "top brass". And they are not "chiefs". Actually, Air Force captains are not a lot of things.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why we need better border protection.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ex-US military chief warns us that aliens used to troll us by disabling weapons systems at nuclear bases and activate missiles by starting launch sequences before shutting them down for sh*ts and giggles


Yep, the sh*its and giggles bunch:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've heard stories about aliens jacking with missiles multiple times.  And I've heard the one about "ghosts" probably just as much.  Of course, it had to do with other elements of the system and not the launch sequence.  I can't remember that one.  Either way, most of it smelled like a bunch of half-joking BS.  And the rest sounded like legitimate farkups or screwing around.  And all of it was probably a result of being bored out of one's gourd on mid-shift.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

..you see how easy it is.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Someone watched an old Dr. Who and confused it with reality because of mental decline or were paid.


Ah yes, the old "watching too many TV science fiction shows" cop out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I saw that episode of The Greatest American Hero.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pretty sure those were gremlins, not aliens.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is so flagrantly pants-on-head-on-fire stupid that I don't even have a proper response.

Why do British tabloids insist on making up utterly nonsensical things.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All this OMG ALIENS shizz is just press trolling for clicks from the gullible so they can pull ad revenue.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must have been the same aliens generating so many pop-ups as to make the article unreadable.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That sounds like them.
Think happy thoughts.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Headline says one thing. Story says a confused old man saw something over 50 years ago and it 'must have' been aliens.

And Fark greened it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Valter: This is so flagrantly pants-on-head-on-fire stupid that I don't even have a proper response.

Why do British tabloids insist on making up utterly nonsensical things.


£.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to stop drinking their breakfast, and I think it's Subby.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The "aliens" in question?
a.ltrbxd.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear military,
Please go to the metaphysical section of book stores. Buy field guides about fairies and order a copy of Millennial Hospitality by Charles Hall.

Think happy thoughts!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have you tried putting crystals outside during a full moon to cleanse them so the space aliens can see and think people are cute?

Round up all the Wiccans in the military, there's a few. Station them where you've got pranky space folks.
 
hej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OldNewsIsSoExciting.jpg
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know if aliens are playing technological pranks on us, but it would explain Windows ME.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you have to reach a certain financial amount to hold your press conference, it's not a real press conference.
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I spoke with an older lady in the waiting room of an auto center, we were both waiting for our cars..
For some reason we got on the topic of how long she'd been in the area, etc etc and that her husband worked at some Uranium mines in the four corners area.
She just casually mentioned that the people working there would see strange craft, ufos, hovering over the mines for a while here and there, and then zip away. People got used to it and kept working, driving the trucks back and forth like it was normal.
She was totally serious, like telling me about a family vacation story or something.
 
Magnus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valter: This is so flagrantly pants-on-head-on-fire stupid that I don't even have a proper response.

Why do British tabloids insist on making up utterly nonsensical things.


Did you click?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Oh yeah, I saw that episode of The Greatest American Hero.


Plausible Deniability
 
Boudyro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



That's all you need to know to understand why they are doing this. Even on the tiny chance they do actually spend all the money raised on this press conference, the conference itself will be referenced and used in the grift later.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahhh aliens, that's how Biden's "righteous" kill turned out to be a van full of children.   And he's still proud of it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: That's why we need better border protection.


We're going to build a Dyson Sphere and make Alpha Centauri pay for it!
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Magnus: Valter: This is so flagrantly pants-on-head-on-fire stupid that I don't even have a proper response.

Why do British tabloids insist on making up utterly nonsensical things.

Did you click?


On a Star link? Do you think I am daft?

The only worse thing would be clicking on the Daily Mail.

/i did click those, i always click
//sometimes to my chagrin
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Ahhh aliens, that's how Biden's "righteous" kill turned out to be a van full of children.   And he's still proud of it.


Wow. Idiotic username and idiotic comment off the pol tab. I'll just go ahead and ignore your 30 week old account to avoid future unpleasantries.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fredbox: Must have been the same aliens generating so many pop-ups as to make the article unreadable.


Article?
 
smunns
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Ahhh aliens, that's how Biden's "righteous" kill turned out to be a van full of children.   And he's still proud of it.

When you refuse to blame inept "Woke" partisan military leadership; blame aliens.

 
maddogdelta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Or maybe he was an incompetent leader who let maitenence and training slide under his command... no, it couldn't be HIS fault, it must have been aliens...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Not to be outdone by the Army's psychics programs, the Air Force announced..."
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

