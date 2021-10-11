 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Maybe the real "Before Times" were the friends we made along the way   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Kellogg Company, Supermarket, Grocery store, Grocer, companies' core products, Supply chain, Safeway Inc., quantities of a number of their products  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Whats_Normal.jpg]


When we were little, my brother and I were essentially feral. Our parents only involved themselves in our lives when we needed a lift to the ER. That was normal back then and it was wonderful. But I draw the line at TP.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will I ever survive Thanksgiving dinner without my usual 1 cup of sour patch kids?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Cafe Threads: [Whats_Normal.jpg]

When we were little, my brother and I were essentially feral. Our parents only involved themselves in our lives when we needed a lift to the ER. That was normal back then and it was wonderful. But I draw the line at TP.


Ah. Gen X.

We carry lead and DDT in our tissues as a proud badge of honor, like the house-key on the string around our necks: a testament to our self-sufficiency and resilience, all inflicted by parents too busy hooking up at key parties and snorting blow.

Those of us who survived into adulthood anyway.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After The Boom Booms ( Season 3 ) Rick And Morty
Youtube 044yiPfcHII
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Rice Crispy treats? This is worse than Soviet Russia!
 
reveal101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is all the millennials fault. I know it.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The pandemic finally hit home for us yesterday when i was grocery shopping and they didn't have any more temp-tee whipped cream cheese.

Not only that, but on the barren shelf where it normally is was a sign saying there is a shortage, and it will be weeks, at least, before we can expect to see it in stock again.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

reveal101: This is all the millennials fault. I know it.


I thought we moved on to blaming Zooomers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Notabunny: Cafe Threads: [Whats_Normal.jpg]

When we were little, my brother and I were essentially feral. Our parents only involved themselves in our lives when we needed a lift to the ER. That was normal back then and it was wonderful. But I draw the line at TP.

Ah. Gen X.

We carry lead and DDT in our tissues as a proud badge of honor, like the house-key on the string around our necks: a testament to our self-sufficiency and resilience, all inflicted by parents too busy hooking up at key parties and snorting blow.

Those of us who survived into adulthood anyway.


I maintain the one good thing Boomers did was get rid of leaded gasoline.  Hopefully we'll have a lower incidence of Oldtimer's and demantia.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't let Pewterschmidt see this thread, you'll never hear the end of it...
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have been pretty good with groceries being in stock since late May of 2020. There have been very odd things missing though. Back at Christmas I could t find prepared horseradish anywhere. I ended up going to a store I normally don't go to and I got the last bottle. A couple of weeks ago salad dressing and croutons were missing. It's just strange how some stuff goes missing.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: No Rice Crispy treats? This is worse than Soviet Russia!


Wait until people figure out they can make them for 1/4 the cost of buying the packaged ones.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: yohohogreengiant: Notabunny: Cafe Threads: [Whats_Normal.jpg]

When we were little, my brother and I were essentially feral. Our parents only involved themselves in our lives when we needed a lift to the ER. That was normal back then and it was wonderful. But I draw the line at TP.

Ah. Gen X.

We carry lead and DDT in our tissues as a proud badge of honor, like the house-key on the string around our necks: a testament to our self-sufficiency and resilience, all inflicted by parents too busy hooking up at key parties and snorting blow.

Those of us who survived into adulthood anyway.

I maintain the one good thing Boomers did was get rid of leaded gasoline.  Hopefully we'll have a lower incidence of Oldtimer's and demantia.


Do you mean Alzheimers and dementia?

Hopefully, yes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Cafe Threads: [Whats_Normal.jpg]

When we were little, my brother and I were essentially feral. Our parents only involved themselves in our lives when we needed a lift to the ER. That was normal back then and it was wonderful. But I draw the line at TP.


Same here.

I was a kid in the 70s. Once you get home from school "Go outside and play until dinner".

It was glorious. We learned a lot and got hurt once and a while.

There is a book, I can't recall the name, about how a kids range area has constantly shrunk throughout history.

In the old west you could give a kid a horse and tell him to go in to town miles away. Even the next town. Now they would take your kids away for that.

Not sure if it's better or worse. I didn't have the internet, streaming videos, google, etc.

Things change. Always have always will.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are always the generic brands.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ifky: We have been pretty good with groceries being in stock since late May of 2020. There have been very odd things missing though. Back at Christmas I could t find prepared horseradish anywhere. I ended up going to a store I normally don't go to and I got the last bottle. A couple of weeks ago salad dressing and croutons were missing. It's just strange how some stuff goes missing.


I'm in Montgomery County, Maryland, a fairly affluent suburb of Washington DC, and for most of last year after the March lockdowns hit there were random things running out at our grocery stores all the time. Most items were in stock, but every week there were a couple things we'd need to re-adjust for and substitute something else.

There were even stretches of months where some really basic things - like bread flour - were impossible to find locally and I ended up paying to have it delivered once I found somewhere online with supply. In some cases I waited weeks or months for delivery.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
meaning, for instance, that if you're a fan of Ben & Jerry's popular Phish Food, you shouldn't have a problem, but the company's less-well known Cold Brew Caramel Latte might be harder to find

Why did Joe Biden do this to us?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.