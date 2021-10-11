 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Vermont bow hunting season begins   (wcax.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Vermont, Ben Webb, police departments, Colchester police, Vermont Route, Middlebury man, Winooski police, Burlington, Vermont  
•       •       •

1355 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You win this one, Subby
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colchester police learned Webb was driving erratically on Vermont Route 7 with one tire missing. Witnesses followed the SUV, trying to stop Webb, until he pointed the crossbow at them. Webb finally dropped the weapon when an officer arrived on the scene and drew his gun. That's when Webb hopped back into the Jeep, struck a mailbox, and then hit two police cruisers as he fled.

I like this guy. Determination and perseverance are very attractive to me.  Also driving on 3 tires, this is a fun man.
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lived in Chelmsford, Essex, this article was confusing at first. Nah wot I mean mate, innit.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite sport to watch:
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


With fun people:
desktopbackground.orgView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost a tire, so driving on the rim? Must have been quite the show with the sparks shooting out
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allthesametome: Colchester police learned Webb was driving erratically on Vermont Route 7 with one tire missing. Witnesses followed the SUV, trying to stop Webb, until he pointed the crossbow at them. Webb finally dropped the weapon when an officer arrived on the scene and drew his gun. That's when Webb hopped back into the Jeep, struck a mailbox, and then hit two police cruisers as he fled.

I like this guy. Determination and perseverance are very attractive to me.  Also driving on 3 tires, this is a fun man.


It also sounds like me playing GTAV this weekend.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kerr Avon: Having lived in Chelmsford, Essex, this article was confusing at first. Nah wot I mean mate, innit.


oh my days
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: My favorite sport to watch:
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 400x556]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x619]

With fun people:
[desktopbackground.org image 850x320]


I can see why they are using compounds...
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping that they finally got around to capturing ted nugget for raping children.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: I was hoping that they finally got around to capturing ted nugget for raping children.


If he ever popped up in my state I would personally ensure he was booted out. Don't want his stank getting on us.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: My favorite sport to watch:
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 400x556]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x619]

With fun people:
[desktopbackground.org image 850x320]


Now do all of those in slow-motion gif formats.


/I just like physics and stuff
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Factoid: The long bow was still more accurate, safe, quick to load, and easy to use, than firearms during the Napoleonic Wars. The foot powered cross bow had greater percing power than bullets.

Bonus: no need to have a lead smelting operation in your home or forge.

Still more accurate than handguns in the hands of cops, bad guys and idiots at a range of 100 feet. Note the change in measurement, just to be on the safe side.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope they put on some good car chase music.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jeebus, that article reads like a triathlon of derp.  A herpathlon.

Someone test that man for performance-enhancing drugs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: My favorite sport to watch:
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 400x556]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x619]

With fun people:
[desktopbackground.org image 850x320]


You gotta be careful.

archer girl hits arrow to her breast FUNNY VIDEO
Youtube aponcdNu5IM


/ Maybe slightly NSFW but not so much.
 
petec
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Factoid: The long bow was still more accurate, safe, quick to load, and easy to use, than firearms during the Napoleonic Wars. The foot powered cross bow had greater percing power than bullets.

Bonus: no need to have a lead smelting operation in your home or forge.

Still more accurate than handguns in the hands of cops, bad guys and idiots at a range of 100 feet. Note the change in measurement, just to be on the safe side.


pretty sure melting some lead to make shot is easier than building and fletching arrows that fly straight
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Shouldn't that be the Duke boys?


The Irresponsible Captain: elgrancerdo: My favorite sport to watch:
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 400x556]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x850]
[i.pinimg.com image 236x619]

With fun people:
[desktopbackground.org image 850x320]

You gotta be careful.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/aponcdNu​5IM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/ Maybe slightly NSFW but not so much.


Even the Greeks knew the issue and included some strange ideas on how the Amazons handled it in their myths.
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Crossbow season ain't ever over
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.