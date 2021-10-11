 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   ZOMFG, teh marijuanas give you Covid   (nypost.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found."

So weed + vaccine = Covid?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, smoking it can be a problem.... what if you inject it?

Asking for Becky...
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The difference has not been linked directly to marijuana use but could be linked to the behavior of those dependent on marijuana."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would call complete bullshiat on that from personal experience.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
those with a substance use disorder (SUD) - a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco - were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots

So using too much of anything is bad.
Got it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found."

So weed + vaccine = Covid?


More susceptible than who? More susceptible than people who don't smoke anything at all? More susceptible than people who have zero contact with other humans?

/not clicking teh shiat-ass post
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Multiple studies have shown cannabis use reduces the effects of covid and offers some protection.
https://rdcu.be/cziZe
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found."

So weed + vaccine = Covid?


no smoking anything = increase changes for all lung infections.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Harsh.
 
Chevello
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, smoking it can be a problem.... what if you inject it?

Asking for Becky...


's too late for Becky, she's already dead.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Multiple studies have shown cannabis use reduces the effects of covid and offers some protection.
https://rdcu.be/cziZe


Sweet.
*cough*
You wanna pass that shiat already?
*cough*
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it is lung abuse increases susceptibility.  Some areas with unusually high covid happen to be places that have a high degree of "modern" wood heaters and places with high smog where the wind doesn't clear it.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I would call complete bullshiat on that from personal experience.


I would lend it credence based on personal experience.

Two opposing anecdotes.  heh.

I am fully vaxxed, I smoke pot, I got a breakthrough case.  Felt like a really bad cold for a couple days, then a sinus infection for more days, then I lost my smell/taste but felt better.  Finally, a week later I could taste/smell again.  Still had body aches/soreness for a while but not a big deal.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Multiple studies have shown cannabis use reduces the effects of covid and offers some protection.
https://rdcu.be/cziZe


Shush, you're going to hurt certain people's feelings.

Notably, some specific farkers who hate with extreme prejudice people's ability to enjoy cannabis.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are you saying smoking something leaves you more susceptible to a respiratory disease?
 
zbtop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why yes, I'd imagine over-indulging in anything, particularly inhaled burned substances that are often shared with others, is more prone to problems during airborne lung-infecting pandemics.

Not sure that's really genius level research.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sooooo.... BOGART THAT JOINT, STONERS!
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
those with a substance use disorder (SUD) - a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco - were more likely to contract the coronavirus

So it really doesn't have anything to do "with" marijuana specifically.

The difference has not been linked directly to marijuana use but could be linked to the behavior of those dependent on marijuana.

Oh, so it doesn't have anything to do with marijuana itself. . . at ALL?

"This is merely correlation and does not show a causal relationship

Oh, so this hasn't even been identified as a cause or a driving factor, merely an observed coincidence?!
Yanno, 95% of people who've had covid, were wearing shoes when they contracted the virus.

Jesus, that's some fine reporting there, lou.
ooga booga indeed
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hahaha
That is why I drink. Alcohol will kill covid.
*clicks on link
WTF
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But Doritos cures the Covid
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a heavy marijuana user may look like.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Harlee: "Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found."

So weed + vaccine = Covid?

no smoking anything = increase changes for all lung infections.


So I'm not supposed to smoke these gummies?  That's a relief, the bong was getting jammed up with molten gummy residue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People with substance abuse issues may not be adhering to public health guidelines. Got it.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thermo: "The difference has not been linked directly to marijuana use but could be linked to the behavior of those dependent on marijuana."


Just because you use cannabis doesn't mean you engage in behaviors that make getting COVID more likely. There's absolutely no causal or even correlational link. Stop spreading these farking lies.

Now, some idiots do both, but have any studies been done comparing the weed users with heavy drinkers? Or a teetotaling control group?

No? Then fark right off with that.

Anecdotally, FWIW (which isn't much), my family and friends who do enjoy weed have been the most responsible throughout the pandemic. YMMV.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about Tobacco, or Meth, or Tobacco and Meth?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Duuuude!
 
spleef420
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New York Post...

Stopped reading there.
 
