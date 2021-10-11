 Skip to content
(Twitter) This is what a hero looks like. Also the eyepatch is brilliant
    Hero, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
Good kid.
 
Somaticasual
Good Kid (X2).
 
The Crepes of Wrath
Smarter than millions of adults.
 
TWX
The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults.


I wish I'd been smart enough to do an eyepatch sort of thing (I know you were referring to the vaccine itself).

It seemed like when I was a kid that hated getting shots, the nurse or doctor would make a big deal like, "here it comes!"

Finally in my late thirties I told the nurse at a vaccination clinic, "don't warn me it's coming, don't say anything, just do it." That solved a lot of my needle anxiety.
 
thehellisthis
He's on the right track to be Edward Teach II.  No fancy nicknames until he's capable of growing facial hair, though.
 
The Flexecutioner
He got the shot in his aaarrrrrrmmm, matey.

/He's good people
 
rudemix [OhFark]
Didn't have to click the link to know this wasn't about Dan Crenshaw
 
Last Man on Earth
thehellisthis: He's on the right track to be Edward Teach II.  No fancy nicknames until he's capable of growing facial hair, though.


Maskbeard?
 
Grumpy Cat
My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
Last Man on Earth: thehellisthis: He's on the right track to be Edward Teach II.  No fancy nicknames until he's capable of growing facial hair, though.

Maskbeard?


Fakebeard!

/ sorta srs
 
sniderman
The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults. Americans.


FTFY

/other countries seem to have their shiat together
 
Number 216
Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer


Username checks out?
 
ImpendingCynic
The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults.


So's the bandage. And the chair. Maybe not the cone, though.
 
CarnySaur
rudemix: Didn't have to click the link to know this wasn't about Dan Crenshaw


Yes, this kid is much more mature than Crenshaw.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
Can't wait to offer him a job.  There are a lot of openings from people who will believe anything except that the vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective.
 
Great_Milenko
I never look.  They're the medical professionals, not me.  They know what they're doing.  I had to have oral surgery for wisdom teeth, and straight up told them I don't want to see the equipment, don't want the tooth when we're done.  Nothing like that.

As I was being put under, I remember the doctor telling the nurse to cover the surgical instruments she just brought in, but at that point I no longer cared.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
TWX: Finally in my late thirties I told the nurse at a vaccination clinic, "don't warn me it's coming, don't say anything, just do it." That solved a lot of my needle anxiety.


My blood pressure used to drop in medical situations, and I would often pass out. Mostly as a kid, but a couple of times as an adult.

To distract myself, I developed a routine of yammering at the professional while getting injections and giving blood. First with "I don't like medical stuff, I'm not going to watch" and then whatever comes to mind. "Are you vaccinated? Did you do it yourself? "

But I always end with "You're done? Really? I didn't feel anything. You're good!" as a reward for listening to me.
 
LimpDickRicky
My upstairs neighbour wears double masks, including an N95, whenever he's out of the house, no matter where he's going or no matter how long he's out for, including work, and he does that even though he's 2X vaccinated, because he has a 2 1/5 year old in the house. I salute his commitment towards keeping his absolute doll of a daughter safe.
 
BobCumbers
Good thing he got right away as he most certainly would be dead by now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
TWX: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults.

I wish I'd been smart enough to do an eyepatch sort of thing (I know you were referring to the vaccine itself).

It seemed like when I was a kid that hated getting shots, the nurse or doctor would make a big deal like, "here it comes!"

Finally in my late thirties I told the nurse at a vaccination clinic, "don't warn me it's coming, don't say anything, just do it." That solved a lot of my needle anxiety.



I had really bad respiratory allergies as a kid.  They started me on an experimental therapy when I was 7.  One shot in each arm, 3 times a week.  Every 2 months I got an extra tester shot, and then my mom had to measure the size of the bump exactly 2 hours later and phone the doctors to tell them.  After a couple years, they dropped back to twice a week, then once, then once every other, etc.  Took 7 years to complete the protocol.

And that's after having the 40 needles in my back to determine what exactly I was allergic to.  Twice.

So if I ever had any fear of needles, I outgrew it.  Now I'm a connoisseur and can tell when the nurse or doc is doing a good job.  Like I could say "Drop down 10 degrees and you'll get a better entry".  It's really annoying when I give blood or have tests, and they screw up and give me a big bruise in my elbow.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
sniderman: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults. Americans.

FTFY

/other countries seem to have their shiat together


Oh they have their problems too. Humans just might be the Pakleds of the Galaxy.
 
Evil Mackerel
TheMysteriousStranger: sniderman: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults. Americans.

FTFY

/other countries seem to have their shiat together

Oh they have their problems too. Humans just might be the Pakleds of the Galaxy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
Great_Milenko: I never look.  They're the medical professionals, not me.  They know what they're doing.  I had to have oral surgery for wisdom teeth, and straight up told them I don't want to see the equipment, don't want the tooth when we're done.  Nothing like that.

As I was being put under, I remember the doctor telling the nurse to cover the surgical instruments she just brought in, but at that point I no longer cared.


Well, if your wd-removal goes like mine did, there might not be much tooth left other than for pieces of it. Mine were impacted so they had to be broken first. Also, don't let them give you just Tylenol for afterwards; you WILL want/need something much stronger.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
TWX: Finally in my late thirties I told the nurse at a vaccination clinic, "don't warn me it's coming, don't say anything, just do it." That solved a lot of my needle anxiety.


Any needle anxiety I may have had was lost early in my childhood.  Had to get an allergy shot every week for years, and it didn't take long for it to become routine.  Eventually, the nurse/receptionist kept my stuff at her desk so I didn't even have to go back to an exam room.  Would get the shot and be back out the door in under a minute.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
Deniece Williams - Let's Hear It for the Boy (Official Video)
Youtube gI7YHZVc7mM
 
The Crepes of Wrath
sniderman: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults. Americans.

FTFY

/other countries seem to have their shiat together


Oh, they're there.  Maybe not to the extent as we have them here, but there are plenty of people in other countries who are just as idiotically opposed to getting vaxxed (or even wearing masks).
 
X-Geek
The Flexecutioner: He got the shot in his aaarrrrrrmmm, matey.

/He's good people


He's just part of avast conspiracy!
 
Hyjamon
Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer


sit down, I have some bad news.
 
Hyjamon
Picklehead: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gI7YHZVc​7mM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


thanks for that.  I really is a fun upbeat song I hadn't heard in forever.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer


And yet here you are doing just that.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
Leftover Cocaine, Jr. turned 12 a week ago and was super excited to get his vaccine. He has a big anxiety with needles, and it took a little bit of time to get him hyped up, but then he got the flu and the Pfizer at the same time, on his birthday.
 
Psychopompous
For those with needle anxiety, I discovered this weird trick for managing the pain of the injection. One thing that used to cause me anxiety was the worry that I might flinch and cause myself a serious injury. But I had read somewhere that the brain can be tricked into swapping the perceptions of the right and left side of the body.

So what I do is, If they are injecting my left arm, I imagine they are sticking my right arm while I keep my left arm relaxed, and I allow my right arm to flinch a little when I get the shot. It sublimates the pain and provides a escape valve for the anxiety that I might get injured if I flinch the left arm. It helps if you hold both arms in the same position in front of you and only look at the right arm.

Works like a charm. With practice, it sometimes seems as if you got jabbed in both arms simultaneously, but only half as painfully.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
Great_Milenko: I never look.  They're the medical professionals, not me.  They know what they're doing.  I had to have oral surgery for wisdom teeth, and straight up told them I don't want to see the equipment, don't want the tooth when we're done.  Nothing like that.

As I was being put under, I remember the doctor telling the nurse to cover the surgical instruments she just brought in, but at that point I no longer cared.


I'm that way with getting my blood drawn. I can handle a lot, but I can't deal with my own blood. Every time I have to, I tell the phlebotomist "It's nothing personal, but I'm going to be looking REALLY hard at this wall over here while you do your thing." They usually laugh, and it seems to help, haven't had a bad stick in years.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
1961, Homestead AFB. Had to get a buncha shots before our military family transferred to Scotland. I was a 5 year old pain. Mother sent nurse out of room, threatened to kille then and there in front of witnesses. Told me that I would take the shots with a smile and when I was done, I would thank the nurse. Something about her voice scared me. It was a voice I had never heard before. Nurse returned gave me the shots and I thanked her. Ever since then I have thanked anyone for any medical procedure because they are doing it for me. I don't know if that was what mother was trying to get across, but that's the message that was received and internalized.

Today I am going to a Cancer Center to be fitted for a mold for radiation therapy. Tomorrow I will make a 120 mi trip each way for chemotherapy. Everyday I take nearly two dozen medications that are sorted by hubby every week. I have an ostomy bag for my urine that I deal with on a near hourly basis during my waking periods. And after I take a shower, hubby helps me change the bag. I am not ungrateful for all the people who are helping to keep me alive clean and sanitary. I am luckier in many many ways than people realize and I make sure to thank every person who helps keep me alive. I have outlived 50% of the people with my conditions: multiple myeloma and bladder cancer.

I have had my teeth pulled in order to prevent osteonecrosis of the lower jaw which is a possible side effect. I don't enjoy my current condition but there is nothing to be done about it now. I have to have my oral surgeon and my hematologist concur on when I can get dentures. Until then I am thankful to be living in this pandemic of masked faces. And to have a husband who is willing to concoct a menu of foods I can eat. And I thank him for that. Tell the president to get to the key points
 
wantingout
Poor deluded child.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
The last sentence of my last post was my nephew walking to the room listening to a podcast. Sigh. I love my nephew, I do and I am thankful for all he does for me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
Evil Mackerel: TheMysteriousStranger: sniderman: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults. Americans.

FTFY

/other countries seem to have their shiat together

Oh they have their problems too. Humans just might be the Pakleds of the Galaxy.

[Fark user image 850x652]

[Fark user image 245x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Is that Peggy Carter in the background? Mind blown.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
When I'm getting adjustments my chiropractor has me take a deep breath in and out and makes the adjustments at the end of me breathing out because she says your body will naturally relax at the end of the breath. I wonder if that would help with shots too.
 
funzyr
Good for him. His parents are doing something right.

/ my daughter got the shot the day after she turned 12
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
TWX: The Crepes of Wrath: Smarter than millions of adults.

I wish I'd been smart enough to do an eyepatch sort of thing (I know you were referring to the vaccine itself).

It seemed like when I was a kid that hated getting shots, the nurse or doctor would make a big deal like, "here it comes!"

Finally in my late thirties I told the nurse at a vaccination clinic, "don't warn me it's coming, don't say anything, just do it." That solved a lot of my needle anxiety.


Lots of people are anxiety-generating machines and it's baffling. Gotta tiptoe through the tulips to avoid triggering them.
 
cyberspacedout
He got the Pfizarrr shot.
 
JAYoung
Who bought him the Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle?
 
Grumpy Cat
Hyjamon: Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer

sit down, I have some bad news.


True. I guess I didn't need to add that Debbie Downer bit. Regardless, is every 12-year-old going to get their own parade for this? What makes this kid so special? I just don't get it. Is it because of an eye patch?  My friend's son is on the spectrum. He hates needles. But, he did it. And, there was much rejoicing amongst ourselves. But, we didn't make it into a big farking thing. When my step-grandson, who is 7, gets the vaccine, should I alert the media? Should I have him wear an eye patch and top it off by putting a parrot on his shoulder? Is that the magic formula of who deserves praise and gets a link on Fark? (It's not news, it's Fark.)

I hate when I get ornery like this. But, I just don't get all the excitement over this private matter that plenty of others have accomplished.
 
Somaticasual
Grumpy Cat: Hyjamon: Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer

sit down, I have some bad news.

True. I guess I didn't need to add that Debbie Downer bit. Regardless, is every 12-year-old going to get their own parade for this? What makes this kid so special? I just don't get it. Is it because of an eye patch?  My friend's son is on the spectrum. He hates needles. But, he did it. And, there was much rejoicing amongst ourselves. But, we didn't make it into a big farking thing. When my step-grandson, who is 7, gets the vaccine, should I alert the media? Should I have him wear an eye patch and top it off by putting a parrot on his shoulder? Is that the magic formula of who deserves praise and gets a link on Fark? (It's not news, it's Fark.)

I hate when I get ornery like this. But, I just don't get all the excitement over this private matter that plenty of others have accomplished.


OTOH, Anything that generates publicity to encourage folks to get the shot is moving society in a better direction (even if it's a small act in the grand scheme of things).
 
Grumpy Cat
Somaticasual: Grumpy Cat: Hyjamon: Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer

sit down, I have some bad news.

True. I guess I didn't need to add that Debbie Downer bit. Regardless, is every 12-year-old going to get their own parade for this? What makes this kid so special? I just don't get it. Is it because of an eye patch?  My friend's son is on the spectrum. He hates needles. But, he did it. And, there was much rejoicing amongst ourselves. But, we didn't make it into a big farking thing. When my step-grandson, who is 7, gets the vaccine, should I alert the media? Should I have him wear an eye patch and top it off by putting a parrot on his shoulder? Is that the magic formula of who deserves praise and gets a link on Fark? (It's not news, it's Fark.)

I hate when I get ornery like this. But, I just don't get all the excitement over this private matter that plenty of others have accomplished.

OTOH, Anything that generates publicity to encourage folks to get the shot is moving society in a better direction (even if it's a small act in the grand scheme of things).


I accept that. Still, I'm not impressed by all of the praise one kid gets.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
This reminded me to sign up for a blood drive.

www.RedCross.org

Do it.  They have cookies!  And orange juice!
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
Apropos of nothing. and mostly irrelevant. I've never had a problem with needles. Maybe I'm just a big prick, and the needle is a tiny one. Just never has bothered me, even as a child. Sit down...roll up my sleeve. Done.
 
doctorguilty
Lurk Who's Talking: 1961, Homestead AFB. Had to get a buncha shots before our military family transferred to Scotland. I was a 5 year old pain. Mother sent nurse out of room, threatened to kille then and there in front of witnesses. Told me that I would take the shots with a smile and when I was done, I would thank the nurse. Something about her voice scared me. It was a voice I had never heard before. Nurse returned gave me the shots and I thanked her. Ever since then I have thanked anyone for any medical procedure because they are doing it for me. I don't know if that was what mother was trying to get across, but that's the message that was received and internalized.

You've told this story before. Your mom is good people. Good luck with the mold!
 
Bartle J.
Grumpy Cat: Somaticasual: Grumpy Cat: Hyjamon: Grumpy Cat: My friend's 12-year-old son got the vaccine a couple of months ago. Where's his parade? Is it because he turned 12 in February, when most vaccines weren't readily available? Still, good on the kid.

/not trying to be a Debbie Downer

sit down, I have some bad news.

True. I guess I didn't need to add that Debbie Downer bit. Regardless, is every 12-year-old going to get their own parade for this? What makes this kid so special? I just don't get it. Is it because of an eye patch?  My friend's son is on the spectrum. He hates needles. But, he did it. And, there was much rejoicing amongst ourselves. But, we didn't make it into a big farking thing. When my step-grandson, who is 7, gets the vaccine, should I alert the media? Should I have him wear an eye patch and top it off by putting a parrot on his shoulder? Is that the magic formula of who deserves praise and gets a link on Fark? (It's not news, it's Fark.)

I hate when I get ornery like this. But, I just don't get all the excitement over this private matter that plenty of others have accomplished.

OTOH, Anything that generates publicity to encourage folks to get the shot is moving society in a better direction (even if it's a small act in the grand scheme of things).

I accept that. Still, I'm not impressed by all of the praise one kid gets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
