(ABC News)   Tropical Storm Pamela forms off Mexico's Pacific coast, in what will no doubt become a giant sploosh   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PAM!!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pam can storm any beach she wants.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, Subby.  +1
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Pam can storm any beach she wants.

[media.giphy.com image 500x340] [View Full Size image _x_]


Toxic sploosh... it was tempting 25 years ago but today, nah I'm good.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm, Pamela's...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/if you know, you know
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want a Pampage shirt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, let's just say that I'll be back after I'm done with this thing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Here's hoping it gets up to SoCal. It's depressing getting a urine sample of rain per year.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Regular Pam or Coke Pam?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also I love that a GIS for "coke pam" brings back 20+ Archer pics before anything else.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Mmmmm, Pamela's...

[Fark user image image 425x283]

/if you know, you know


It's not JoJo's(RIP) but it'll do
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does Lootie even like Tecate?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pampage!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

logieal: I want a Pampage shirt.



Here ya go:

https://shop.fxnetworks.com/products/​a​rcher-pampage-adult-short-sleeve-t-shi​rt
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She will stop, but she will not apologize.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Regular Pam or Coke Pam?

[Fark user image image 480x335]


Also I love that a GIS for "coke pam" brings back 20+ Archer pics before anything else.


I vote for Coke Pam because she was still a tad curvy and kept those tig 'ol bitties.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [i.pinimg.com image 735x1078]


Zowie! Foxy Brown Lady. We're not worthy.
 
Two16
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Pam can storm any beach she wants.

[media.giphy.com image 500x340] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Since folks are lusting over a larger gal:


Whole Lotta Rosie
Youtube bAOwDZoWXRI


Of course comments are turned off on that video lol.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Regular Pam or Coke Pam?

[Fark user image 480x335]


Also I love that a GIS for "coke pam" brings back 20+ Archer pics before anything else.


You mean, the difference between lame Cheryl and Pam who isn't going to overdose and die?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or Tits?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Tits.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Very nice.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But is it The Final Pam?

Monster Factory: Fallout 4 - Episode 1
Youtube _1jGnFt78H8
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Pam can storm any beach she wants.

[media.giphy.com image 500x340] [View Full Size image _x_]


She'll be glad to come Hep you out...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Since folks are lusting over a larger gal:


[YouTube video: Whole Lotta Rosie]

Of course comments are turned off on that video lol.


*Applause*
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

logieal: You mean, the difference between lame Cheryl and Pam who isn't going to overdose and die?



Well... no.

Regular Pam was generally nice and not too aggressive; getting back to the headline, these are qualities we would probably like to have in a tropical storm.

A Coke Pam tropical storm OTOH could be something of a Pampage, which we probably would not want.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's HEADING RIGHT AT ME
 
