(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Please note: if you accept a 100 dollar bill with the words "For Motion Picture - Copy Money" on it, the King County Sheriff would like you to know you got scammed   (kiro7.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait.  Motion picture money says "In copy bill we trust" on it?

That's going to be my new religion.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prop money should flag as fake to those pens, right?
I would assume it should also feel different, but I don't know for sure.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that stuff is great! I bought a pound of meth from some Mexican fellers with a real hundred on top and a stack of that junk underneath. Ha! They fell for it! They left my trailer thinking they got paid real money, but I'm to smart for that! Now I have a pile of meth! Woo hoo!

Hold it, there's somebody at the door...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, haven't seen these stories in a while.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faker than a $2 bill.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Laffy Taffy, so I can't really blame him
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We've reached the pinnacle of counterfeiter tricks to fool detection. Stupidity.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Prop money should flag as fake to those pens, right?
I would assume it should also feel different, but I don't know for sure.


Yeah, that store sucks at teaching their retail people about cash handling.

What I was taught to do was to rotate 20s and higher slightly when counting them so I can discreetly check the color changing ink in the denomination printing because that is hard to fake (the counterfeit pens are relatively easy to beat). That's probably the best way to check a bill outside of using a UV light to check the security thread.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was in the checkout line at Walmart where a guy was trying to pay for a 4-pack of toilet paper with a $100 bill.

I wondered what was taking so long and poked my head around to see that the guy was in holding what appeared to be a coupon of some sort. The cashier was trying explain that she didn't have enough cash in the drawer for change.

Then I realized that the "coupon" was a poorly printed inkjet copy of money.  It looked like he had clipped it out of a newspaper.

He left the TP and walked away.

When I got to the front of the line to pay, I asked the cashier if she knew that the guy had tried to pass off a really bad counterfeit copy of money.

She shrugged her shoulders and just said "I didn't have enough change in the drawer."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't understand why movie money needs to be so detailed. When was the last time you saw a movie and they actually showed money? If the money requires a close up, just use real money.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To quote Bart Simpson (I believe), they could have made it a little bit more clear.

THIS IS farkING FAKE MONEY, IDIOT!


Or

Fake money for movies and TV shows use only. Do not try to spend.

This just goes to show the futility and inaccuracy of saying "everybody knows x". Everybody knows nothing. Ignorance always exceeds the expectations of those who know things. The stupid judge by their wisdom and lights, the intelligent by their own, and both fall into a pit by being led by expectations based on their own peculiar qualities.

Whenever I see a headline that says "you'll be surprised/amazed/dumbfounded/and so on and so forth" I know, 1) that I am unlikely to be surprised and 2) that I am looking at a portal to click-bait.

New Old Rule:  Americans love dumb criminal stories. Dumbth amuses even the dumbest.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x478]


Ladies and gentlemen, Benjamin Franklin, the wisest American ever.

(I always say the country peaked too soon.)

This is probably a real banknote since Sleepy Joe stole the presidency. Republicans are encouraged to burn any Benjamins they get in their change or bank withdrawals. Stigging it to the Libs (to quote the Old Hymn), we shall come rejoicing, a-stigging it to the Libs.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FALL CITY, Wash. - A Fall City grocery store fell victim to a man using a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.


It's not counterfeit.
It's clearly marked as not real currency.

Teach your clerks to read the currency they are accepting for payment.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Faker than a $2 bill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Faker than a $2 bill.


That reminds me. One time in high school, I nearly got away with paying for lunch with one of these:

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have never understood why this country allows prop money in the first place. Anything that looks close to official currency should be illegal.

/not to say the store clerk isn't dumb.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Bobson Dugnutt: Faker than a $2 bill.

That reminds me. One time in high school, I nearly got away with paying for lunch with one of these:

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x184]


You're not supposed to blow that all in one place
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I have never understood why this country allows prop money in the first place. Anything that looks close to official currency should be illegal.

/not to say the store clerk isn't dumb.


I don't understand why you feel this way? What on earth is the reasoning behind your logic?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CSB time: my housemate works in film production and has a couple of these. I suppose he will really be getting a kick out of these replies.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For those not up to speed on the $2 meme:

https://paws.kettering.edu/~jhuggins/​h​umor/taco2bill.html
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why does the motion picture industry even bother with this kind of crap? It's not like there's an Oscar for most convincing performance with fake money. I have never heard the phrase, 'oh I hated that movie. The acting, story, and special effects were outstanding, but it was so obvious he used fake money to pay for the taxi. It ruined the whole thing for me'
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FALL CITY, Wash. - A Fall City grocery store fell victim to a man using a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.


It's not counterfeit.
It's clearly marked as not real currency.

Teach your clerks to read the currency they are accepting for payment.


i does make me wonder where, at least in this case, the line between "the clerk should know better" and "you've committed a felony" is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Bobson Dugnutt: Faker than a $2 bill.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


I could really go for a chalupa right now...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

downstairs: Wait.  Motion picture money says "In copy bill we trust" on it?

That's going to be my new religion.


As long as Cosby isn't the one you copy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn. I'm missing out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FALL CITY, Wash. - A Fall City grocery store fell victim to a man using a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.


It's not counterfeit.
It's clearly marked as not real currency.

Teach your clerks to read the currency they are accepting for payment.

i does make me wonder where, at least in this case, the line between "the clerk should know better" and "you've committed a felony" is.


Whomever passed the bill, could always claim he/she did not notice that it was not real currency.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FALL CITY, Wash. - A Fall City grocery store fell victim to a man using a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.


It's not counterfeit.
It's clearly marked as not real currency.

Teach your clerks to read the currency they are accepting for payment.

i does make me wonder where, at least in this case, the line between "the clerk should know better" and "you've committed a felony" is.


If I write $100 on a napkin, that's fine.
If I take that napkin and attempt to pay for something with it and expect goods/services in return, then it becomes "counterfeit".

/ rough example from several years in the Film Biz dealing with this stuff and Lawyers from Ad Agencies and also a Secret Service Agent who once visited the set during a Lottery Commercial Shoot.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you an influencer, and you broke, ya still gotta make it rain.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: tom baker's scarf: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: FALL CITY, Wash. - A Fall City grocery store fell victim to a man using a counterfeit $100 bill Tuesday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.


It's not counterfeit.
It's clearly marked as not real currency.

Teach your clerks to read the currency they are accepting for payment.

i does make me wonder where, at least in this case, the line between "the clerk should know better" and "you've committed a felony" is.

Whomever passed the bill, could always claim he/she did not notice that it was not real currency.


I'm no lawyer, but that would probably work as well as, 'I didn't know she was 16'
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why does the motion picture industry even bother with this kind of crap?


Lawyers.
It started with Lawyers interpreting the counterfeiting laws wording that said something to the effect that one could not make "a photographic copy of a bank note".   They took this quite literally and decided that "real money" could not be "filmed" in any way.

I used to work on Lottery Commercials and handled a LOT of this stuff.  The Agency would NOT allow "real  money" to be used.  But they always complained "it didn't look real enough".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Faker than a $2 bill.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why does the motion picture industry even bother with this kind of crap?


When they handed out a bank robbery full of real money to the cast it was really hard on the budget.
 
