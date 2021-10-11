 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Ferry delays, cancellations continue in Washington State, so clap your hands if you believe Tinkerbell can move cars across Lake Washington on time   (kiro7.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, KIRO-TV, Washington State Ferries, husband Tim Dustrude, Shannon Dean, current crewing challenges, ferry trips, couple lives, Ship  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 6:29 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ferries don't cross Lake Washington. The ferry issue is the lines going over Puget Sound.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have bridges to cross lake Washington. You can also drive or bike around.
One of the most beautiful views is crossing that bridge in the summertime.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Staffing issues? You need a guy to turn the wheel and one to toot the horn. I'll do it, I toot better when I've been drinking.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"There are many reasons for our current crewing challenges, including an aging workforce, pre-pandemic worldwide maritime industry recruitment challenges and vacancies, COVID-19 quarantines and isolation, leave related to the anticipated departure of staff in key positions required to run the fleet, and the vaccine mandate."

That's a lot of words for "We should have attracted young workers with reasonable pay.:
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Ferries don't cross Lake Washington. The ferry issue is the lines going over Puget Sound.


Came here to say exactly that. It's like subby is trying to sound like they're from Seattle, but they really have no clue about the ferry routes.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No Sir, ya can't get there from here.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "There are many reasons for our current crewing challenges, including an aging workforce, pre-pandemic worldwide maritime industry recruitment challenges and vacancies, COVID-19 quarantines and isolation, leave related to the anticipated departure of staff in key positions required to run the fleet, and the vaccine mandate."

That's a lot of words for "We should have attracted young workers with reasonable pay.:


Pretty much this. I think the whole issue of people leaving due to the vaccine mandate is seriously overblown but the last time I was in WA and took one of these ferries pretty much everyone working the booths or traffic were definitely approaching retirement. And that was 10 years ago.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I blame the Bremelos:

Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k


Assuming that Bremerton hasn't been gentrified so much that they are all gone now.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.