(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1986, Soviet-U.S. arms control talks broke down over President Reagan's "Star Wars" initiative, as Ronald Reagan refused Gorbachev's insistence that he get to play the part of the Wookie   (history.com) divider line
    Vintage, Mikhail Gorbachev, President Ronald Reagan, Cold War, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Ronald Reagan, summit meeting, Soviet war in Afghanistan, Strategic Defense Initiative  
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What, only US citizens have a right to bear arms?"
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some fanboi chastises Subby for misspelling 'Wookiee'.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or makes a Guardians reference.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pew pew
 
Valter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wookiee. There's two 'e'
 
DVD
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Wookiee Cookie Nookie.

I have no idea what that might mean.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ronnie Raygun was an racist idiot tool of the military-industrial complex who dyed his hair.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

And if there is any sort of a compassionate god, you never will.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It means you stumbled on something that would annoy both George Lucas and the Children's Television Workshop.
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I wasn't sure if it was there. But I had to check. And yes indeed somebody did it all for the wookiee:

I Did It All For The Wookie - Limp Bizkit "Nookie" Parody Song Damnation
Youtube nieszHz1itU


Where's your god now?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SDI was a stupid idea but it freaked the Soviets enough to spend themselves to death on the military.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I think I downloaded that off Napster.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

He also really hated Teh Geys
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eyewitness to History: Reagan and Gorbachev at Reykjavik | Council on Foreign Relations (cfr.org)
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

it's been 35+ years.  you'll get over it

aka: what else is new?
 
fark account name
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And as we know, this eventually led to World War III exactly as the media and Soviet experts predicted the collapse of the Soviet Empire exactly as no one predicted.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He was a bad person, but the one thing he got right was bankrupting the Soviet Union. I suggest you go do a deep dive on what series of events happened almost immediately after. It turned into a domino effect that made tens of millions of lives safer and better. Too bad everything else he did was complete crap.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yep. I've seen accounts that indicate that Star Wars' real effect on the USSR's political and military leadership was not despair at our amazing new wonder-weapon, but despair that the U.S. apparently had an economy that was ludicrously overpowered enough to fritter away such vast sums on initiatives that were unlikely to actually pan out. Supposedly that has a profound effect on the degree to which they saw themselves as having any sort of parity in that war, or having a chance of "winning" it in any meaningful fashion. The "Yeltsin in a random Houston grocery store" moment for their entire leadership tier. These were the people, after all, who were intimately familiar with the degree to which their own national strength was faked through any number of deception measures.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ah!  *There* you are!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

And ultimately, will result in the US spending ourselves to death on the military, since the US never cut defense spending after we "won" the cold war. The open faucet Reagan used to bankrupt the Soviets was never turned off.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The moment a Communist leader figures out Communism doesn't work is a pretty powerful slice of time.
For anyone not familiar with that part of history:
When Boris Yeltsin went grocery shopping in Clear Lake

In Yeltsin's own autobiography, he wrote about the experience at Randall's, which shattered his view of communism, according to pundits. Two years later, he left the Communist Party and began making reforms to turn the economic tide in Russia. ...
"When I saw those shelves crammed with hundreds, thousands of cans, cartons and goods of every possible sort, for the first time I felt quite frankly sick with despair for the Soviet people," Yeltsin wrote. "That such a potentially super-rich country as ours has been brought to a state of such poverty! It is terrible to think of it."
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This hilarious right wing excuse for Reagan completely ignores the fact that the USSR had been in Afghanistan since 1980 (and would more or less stay till the Berlin Wall fell) and had had multiple operation space stations (maybe half military) operation (sequentially, I don't think they ever had more than one operational at once), while the US was only in the planning stages for "Space Station Freedom" (which eventually became ISS with USSR/Russian assistance).

Whatever they were doing in space, they were doing the same stuff they were before Reagan, and while the gear might not be as fancy, it was effective enough to bring plenty into space.

Rating: Complete Bullshait.
 
