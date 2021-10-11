 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1962, Pope John XXIII opened Vatican II, hoping for a Catholic revival and refusing the call on the part of many to call it 'Ecumenical Boogaloo'   (history.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tom Lehrer wrote a song about that
The Vatican Rag
Youtube ujbpfTqlxQ0
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a wee lad listening to Mass in Latin I just assumed that the priest was making up nonsensical gibberish. Then they switched to English and confirmed my suspicions.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child molesters sounded more homely speaking in Latin.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't real popular in England with many calling it V2.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a Catholic perspective...the conservative Catholics, who are generally more like evangelicals than they would admit, would argue Vatican II never happened.  They simply say it was invalid, or that it was contrary to tradition, or some such nonsense.

The Lefebrites or whatever they call themselves were simply the predecessors to todays history and science deniers, and they were around in the 70s.  Same mentality.

Same as it ever was...same as it ever was...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vatican I didn't really make any money until it hit the DVD market.  And being the 1960s, this was strange.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being that sitting in mass for an hour isn't the most riveting thing in the world, I can only imagine how hard it is to sit in a service being held in a foreign language.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Ebert:. Vatican II: It takes forever getting in; you spend like six and a half hours... You know, I can't get through, I've never even finished the movie. I've never seen the ending. It insists upon itself.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Roger Ebert:. Vatican II: It takes forever getting in; you spend like six and a half hours... You know, I can't get through, I've never even finished the movie. I've never seen the ending. It insists upon itself.


You a funny mofo!

/here is my plagiarized version.
//V I gets you from the first note and has more variety.  That said, V II has Whole Lotta Love.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Pope John + Pope Paul) / 2 = Pope John Paul
 
onestr8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it opened with no statements of papal infallibility, meaning they could have made whatever sweeping changes they wanted. It was all on the table.

Their big move was switching to English? Good job. All fixed.
 
Bread314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate the post but i wish the history channel page had said more about Vatican II itself instead of giving 100 year history of papal succession.  It made revolutionary changes to the church by altering key rituals, opening the conversation to other faiths, and emphasizing many of the key original virtues of the church.  Mass was now allowed to be said in the local language instead of latin.  The churches like Lutherans and Greek Orthodox were accepted as Christian faiths that the catholic church needed to reconcile with so they were included in the discussion. It made more changes to the catholic church in those couple years than the past 1000.

As we have all seen, the church has diminished significantly as globalization has lead to greater accountability as well as options for spiritual understanding. Without Vatican II, the current pope would have been stuck just denying them like his predecessors because a man like the current pope would never stand a chance to ascend to the chair.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: From a Catholic perspective...the conservative Catholics, who are generally more like evangelicals than they would admit, would argue Vatican II never happened.  They simply say it was invalid, or that it was contrary to tradition, or some such nonsense.

The Lefebrites or whatever they call themselves were simply the predecessors to todays history and science deniers, and they were around in the 70s.  Same mentality.

Same as it ever was...same as it ever was...


A number of conservative Catholics hold that there hasn't been a valid Pope for decades. https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Sedevaca​ntism
 
The Brains
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But atheists are the bad guys

Not the people involved in a 2000 year old grift, not the child molestors. Its the people that dont believe in Magic Sky Daddy
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Brains: But atheists are the bad guys

Not the people involved in a 2000 year old grift, not the child molestors. Its the people that dont believe in Magic Sky Daddy


Of course. Take cigarette companies in the 50's and 60's. Say you're Lucky Strike. Player's, Rothmans and Camel may be your competitors. But because of brand loyalty, everybody's going to hang onto a share. They're not your mortal enemies. 
Nope, your mortal enemies are the pesky medical experts that keep saying there's no benefits to smoking. In fact, the reverse. Not only does smoking lack any health benefits, it may make you sick. May end up killing you even.
Those are your mortal enemies. Not the competing religions. Those who say all religion is unnecessary.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bread314: I appreciate the post but i wish the history channel page had said more about Vatican II itself instead of giving 100 year history of papal succession.  It made revolutionary changes to the church by altering key rituals, opening the conversation to other faiths, and emphasizing many of the key original virtues of the church.  Mass was now allowed to be said in the local language instead of latin.  The churches like Lutherans and Greek Orthodox were accepted as Christian faiths that the catholic church needed to reconcile with so they were included in the discussion. It made more changes to the catholic church in those couple years than the past 1000.

As we have all seen, the church has diminished significantly as globalization has lead to greater accountability as well as options for spiritual understanding. Without Vatican II, the current pope would have been stuck just denying them like his predecessors because a man like the current pope would never stand a chance to ascend to the chair.


It was also why all of us parochial school kids were spared the corporal punishment meted out at the hands of truly dedicated nuns with laser-sharp Spidey Senses for simmering mischief even when their backs were turned.

Vatican II occurred well before I was even born but my father had stories from his days in the same Catholic grade school I eventually attended and apparently, Sister Mary Martin in particular had an Olympic level fastball even taking into account the difference in weight between the average base/softball and your standard chalkboard eraser.

And you weren't allowed to wash the chalk dust off. You wore that sh*t like the mark of Cain and the nuns knew if you didn't leave it on until your parents saw it so you had to fess up to them too.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

freakay: the conservative Catholics, who are generally more like evangelicals than they would admit, would argue Vatican II never happened.


Along with the council of Nicaea Vaticans I and II are evidence that there is nothing that cannot be farked up beyond all belief (pun intended) by calling a committee meeting...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: (Pope John + Pope Paul) / 2 = Pope John Paul


Pope John * Pope Paul / Pope
 
onestr8
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bread314: I appreciate the post but i wish the history channel page had said more about Vatican II itself instead of giving 100 year history of papal succession.  It made revolutionary changes to the church by altering key rituals, opening the conversation to other faiths, and emphasizing many of the key original virtues of the church.  Mass was now allowed to be said in the local language instead of latin.  The churches like Lutherans and Greek Orthodox were accepted as Christian faiths that the catholic church needed to reconcile with so they were included in the discussion. It made more changes to the catholic church in those couple years than the past 1000.

As we have all seen, the church has diminished significantly as globalization has lead to greater accountability as well as options for spiritual understanding. Without Vatican II, the current pope would have been stuck just denying them like his predecessors because a man like the current pope would never stand a chance to ascend to the chair.


And still they really didn't do that much.

And dont forget, VC is a country run by the head of a powerful secretive religious sect whose idea of being progressive is simply not being complete and total genocidal assholes anymore. Hey, we kind of accept that other people have a right to think what they want... maybe. If we approve first.

They also don't think there has been enough social and internal change in the past decades among their members to warrant convening a III.
 
