(Al Jazeera)   New Zealand makes COVID vaccines mandatory for doctors, teachers, with plans to extend coverage to Rangers and Hobbits   (aljazeera.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just substitute New Zealand for South Central.
Too bad this isn't how all of us do it.

Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0hiUuL5uTKc
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dwarves have an automatic +4 to saves vs. COVID due to their racial CON bonus.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I multiclass into Ranger, does that still apply?  What about a prestige class that has Ranger-like abilities?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
New Zealand is roughly half as iron fisty as anti-maskers pretend the USA is, but they've managed to keep the virus under control.
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rangers do not need vaccines. They have Kingsfoil.
 
