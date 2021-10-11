 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   BIG badaboom
27
I Ate Shergar
2 hours ago  
Someone really needs to lay off the beans...
 
OldRod
2 hours ago  
Valter
27 minutes ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 498x203] [View Full Size image _x_]


Multipass.
 
RepoManTSM
26 minutes ago  
Those damn Canadians have some secret weapon violating our airspace. Thanks Biden!
 
tom baker's scarf
26 minutes ago  
stupidity hit critical mass.
 
swahnhennessy
26 minutes ago  
Is it just me or did that video start after the boom?
 
FrancoFile
25 minutes ago  
My money is on another gender reveal gone wrong.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
24 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Those damn Canadians have some secret weapon violating our airspace. Thanks Biden!


RatMaster999
23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: My money is on another gender reveal gone wrong.


Damn it!  Just beat me.

/didn't hear/feel it
//on the other side of the state
 
pointfdr
23 minutes ago  
We trust the FAA to tell us about a secret plane test.
 
Monocultured
20 minutes ago  
"Probably a natural event like DEATH RAINING FROM THE SKY"
 
Monocultured
19 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: stupidity hit critical mass.


Stupidity moving so fast it broke the intelligence barrier multiple times.
 
Valter
19 minutes ago  

Valter: OldRod: [Fark user image 498x203] [View Full Size image _x_]

Multipass.


Actually who was the real hero? Korben Dallas is just a taxi driver.

I'm convinced it is Ruby Rhod.

His hair is a blow-dryer. What more do you need than that?
 
Resident Muslim
19 minutes ago  
MrHormel
18 minutes ago  
BobCumbers
17 minutes ago  
Myk-House of El
17 minutes ago  
tedthebellhopp
16 minutes ago  
I'm about 35 miles north of Keene and didn't hear anything.
 
dittybopper
15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: My money is on another gender reveal gone wrong.


Charlie Freak
13 minutes ago  
There weren't recordings of a meteor fireball from hundreds of doorbell cameras, so the entire region must have been socked in.
 
farkinlovit
13 minutes ago  
Was a big ass meteorite breaking up in the atmosphere prolly.
 
tom baker's scarf
11 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Is it just me or did that video start after the boom?


Marvin Martian - Wheres the Kaboom?
Youtube t9wmWZbr_wQ
 
Solty Dog
11 minutes ago  
Viewers in from more than 40 towns including Rindge, New Boston, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Goffstown, Peterborough, Chichester, Nashua and even Lebanon, Maine and Winchendon, Massachusetts also made similar reports.

Someone locate Michael Scarn.
 
MelGoesOnTour
6 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Is it just me or did that video start after the boom?


It's not just you, all I heard was static.
 
GrymRpr
4 minutes ago  
Sooner than later, BOOM!
Susan Ivanova No boom today HQ
Youtube CnR3Tyrg_10
 
Garza and the Supermutants
3 minutes ago  
Test flights for superfast jets will 'be in the air in just a matter of months': Boom Supersonic CEO (msn.com)

A case of "Does this bother you? I'm not touching you!"
 
Garza and the Supermutants
less than a minute ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Test flights for superfast jets will 'be in the air in just a matter of months': Boom Supersonic CEO (msn.com)

A case of "Does this bother you? I'm not touching you!"


Not exactly the link I was looking for. There was a Fark headline a while back where they announced that they would be flying around in these new supersonic passenger jets, seeing if they got complaints or not. Can't find it now as I'm pretending to work.
 
