 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Police arrest man for testing his bluetooth speakers with the sounds of a baby crying in underground garbage containers. The perp would have to be within a ten metre radius to make the connection but he did it 3 times before he was caught   (nltimes.nl) divider line
32
    More: Weird, Infant, baby sounds, reports of baby noises, 48-year-old man, Childbirth, Friday afternoon, second incident, Infancy  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 11:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We take it very seriously when reports are made about crying baby sounds," said the police spokesperson. "This is not something you mess around with."

That said, people reported a baby crying in a dumpster but couldn't be farked to check if it was real / save the baby from the dumpster. So it kind of is something people mess around with.

/Still trespassing and a stupid thing to do.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ten metres my ass. More like 4 feet if my experience is any guide. Blewtooth is weak as f*ck.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.


There are indeed laws against creating fake emergencies most places, because they divert responder attention from possible real emergencies
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Barto at it again
puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would save time if we just arrest every person standing in a random place looking at their phone. They're all guilty of something.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
springfieldfiles.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: El Barto at it again
[puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone think of the Garbage Pail Kids?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little early for prom night.
Family Guy - Musical Dumpster Baby
Youtube 4p6Dxuf4H2I
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollars to donuts this guy has some really sick porn or slasher fiction at home.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: EvilEgg: What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.

There are indeed laws against creating fake emergencies most places, because they divert responder attention from possible real emergencies


Sounds like a good way to have the cops looking elsewhere when you rob a bank.
 
Valter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.


Does it matter? Annoying me matters. That's in addition to being bizarre.

whatsupchuck: It would save time if we just arrest every person standing in a random place looking at their phone. They're all guilty of something.


I hate it when my phone makes noise. I prefer to keep it muted.
 
groverpm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: We take it very seriously when reports are made about crying baby sounds," said the police spokesperson. "This is not something you mess around with."

That said, people reported a baby crying in a dumpster but couldn't be farked to check if it was real / save the baby from the dumpster. So it kind of is something people mess around with.

/Still trespassing and a stupid thing to do.


The "dumpster" is in fact an underground container that only accepts rubbish bags of a certain size. Nobody could access a baby inside. This is what you see on the street.

denhaag.nlView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok, next time I will use crying puppies or mewling kitties.

We good now?
 
groverpm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And this is how they're emptied:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The news always has such good ideas for Halloween.

Couple of old phones and wireless speakers strategically placed.
 
gyruss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like great potential for Halloween pranks.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.


Inciting a riot, disregard for public safety, disturbing the peace, and if someone got hurt during the investigation/rescue of the non-existent baby then the charges would include anything that covers causing bodily harm.

But sorry you thought this was America or something right?  You have the right to be a total ahole and no one can do nuthin...wrong-o, boy-o
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: EvilEgg: What law did he actually break?

Is annoying the cops against the law?  I guess practically speaking yes.

There are indeed laws against creating fake emergencies most places, because they divert responder attention from possible real emergencies


Still, at least in the United States, this would be a difficult crime to prosecute, methinks.  Dunno in the Netherlands.  Still, a pretty farked up prank no matter what.
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When I worked in an office, I used this often:

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


Had a boss with a pretty good sense of humor so it would often get taped to the bottom of his chair before meetings.

Mine is funnier and involves less cops.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: ten metres my ass. More like 4 feet if my experience is any guide. Blewtooth is weak as f*ck.


Idk man, I can leave my phone in my bedroom and still use my no-name ear-buds in the laundry room at the other end of the house, about 50ft. away.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: When I worked in an office, I used this often:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 374x500]

Had a boss with a pretty good sense of humor so it would often get taped to the bottom of his chair before meetings.

Mine is funnier and involves less cops.


Fewer.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: When I worked in an office, I used this often:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 374x500]

Had a boss with a pretty good sense of humor so it would often get taped to the bottom of his chair before meetings.

Mine is funnier and involves less cops.


Jesus Christ, you'd get sent to a month's worth of Sensitivity Training if you pulled that nowadays.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

litespeed74: El Barto at it again
[puzzledpagan.files.wordpress.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You're correct! This was the perfect prank and I gotta use it. I can imagine using a Duke Nuke Em soundboard app to say random things from a hidden stone in the park.

"Blow it out your ass!"
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's pretty funny.
 
caljar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you were an normal caring person, and you heard this in person, it would break your heart.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Salmon: When I worked in an office, I used this often:

[i5.walmartimages.com image 374x500]

Had a boss with a pretty good sense of humor so it would often get taped to the bottom of his chair before meetings.

Mine is funnier and involves less cops.

Fewer.


Lesser cops. The greater cops weren't fooled.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

caljar: If you were an normal caring person, and you heard this in person, it would break your heart.


Welcome to Fark.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.