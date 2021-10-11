 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   If your local power grid goes down today it is because of a geomagnetic solar flare storm that will directly hit the Earth today   (news.sky.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, Sun, Geomagnetic storm, Solar wind, Aurora, massive solar flare, Coronal mass ejection, Earth, Solar flare  
•       •       •

1372 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Oct 2021 at 8:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Cruz already has his Cancun villa booked.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woke up at like 4am with no power. It was back on about an hour later. Seemed to be just my apartment complex, from the outage map. Official cause was "equipment problem".

/CSB
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't hit here in the states until noon so you have all morning to prepare for nothing
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? What did I tell you! Solar flares! And wait until you're sittin' pretty on a case of Andorian shingles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: I woke up at like 4am with no power. It was back on about an hour later. Seemed to be just my apartment complex, from the outage map. Official cause was "equipment problem".

/CSB


I never have equipment problems


/Not like that matters anymore
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying I should hit save frequently today.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.


With the way the computers at my work are jury rigged they'll be down all afternoon.  :p
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we pre-emotive my launch nuclear missiles at each other just to be sure?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when the sun goes supernova.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.....we're all going to die.....your preferred prophet is returning.......send me your money....etc.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Should we pre-emotive my launch nuclear missiles at each other just to be sure?


Yeah, this *finger quotes* "solar flare" is just a cover story for the coordinated Jewish Space Laser attack.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.


On the other hand, there's the Carrington Event. We only just missed one of those in 2012 by nine days. Were something like that to happen today, it would be quite the spectacular disaster. 

Personally, I've never seen aurora, so that would be cool here, being outside Boston. The sky, as usual, is overcast, though.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a G2 storm...you'll be lucky to see some auroras near the lower 48 US/Canada boarder.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could Solar Storms Destroy Civilization? Solar Flares & Coronal Mass Ejections
Youtube oHHSSJDJ4oo
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, kids, you have to pump the handle to charge the spring on a westinghouse/cutlerhammer/eaton SPB in order to close the breaker.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Of course, you don't need a solar flare to cause electronic problems.
The Universe is Hostile to Computers
Youtube AaZ_RSt0KP8
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You sure it was the sun?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sure it'll all be fi+++++++ Carrier Lost +++++++
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.


As noted in the video I posted, Quebec's grid was knocked out by a solar event. Pretending there's nothing to worry about is the best way to guarantee a disaster.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I live in Texas, so we don't worry about power grids anymore.  As long as we can blame illegals or liberals, we're good.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Wake me when the sun goes supernova.


The sun will do that, giving you a nanosecond to enjoy the experience.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've done my own research.

SPF 15 should about work
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: kb7rky: Wake me when the sun goes supernova.

The sun will do that, giving you a nanosecond to enjoy the experience.


"Hey, it sure is bright outsi"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pray for dittybopper
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Ted Cruz already has his Cancun villa booked.


That's because back home, solar activity means his species gets more active amid the fungal blooms.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When subs?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Please, oh, please, enter the world code. It's time for a nice hot cup of Shiva D.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: I live in Texas, so we don't worry about power grids anymore.  As long as we can blame illegals or liberals, we're good.


Fellow Texan here. You forgot to add abortions to that list.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Caelistis: MycroftHolmes: I live in Texas, so we don't worry about power grids anymore.  As long as we can blame illegals or liberals, we're good.

Fellow Texan here. You forgot to add abortions to that list.


Man, an aborted liberal Mexican fetus must be like Texas kryptonite...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It is just a minor to maybe maybe moderate storm, I don't know why they are making such a big deal about it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.

On the other hand, there's the Carrington Event. We only just missed one of those in 2012 by nine days. Were something like that to happen today, it would be quite the spectacular disaster. 

Personally, I've never seen aurora, so that would be cool here, being outside Boston. The sky, as usual, is overcast, though.


The effects of the Carrington Event are *WAY* overblown. The telegraph system back then was designed to run off of about 100 to 150 volts DC with an Earth ground (ie., the return half of the circuit was the Earth itself).  There were no protective relays, etc.

You can't really extrapolate what happened back then to today.  It's like comparing the effects of a gale on an open rowboat to the effects on a cruise liner.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.

On the other hand, there's the Carrington Event. We only just missed one of those in 2012 by nine days. Were something like that to happen today, it would be quite the spectacular disaster. 

Personally, I've never seen aurora, so that would be cool here, being outside Boston. The sky, as usual, is overcast, though.


Don't see them in Virginia...  shame.  Saw once in upper state NY in '63..  sat up all night watching.. nature can be awesome.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Caelistis: MycroftHolmes: I live in Texas, so we don't worry about power grids anymore.  As long as we can blame illegals or liberals, we're good.

Fellow Texan here. You forgot to add abortions to that list.


Sorry, my bad.  I also forgot to add black principals, trans athletes, and people who want to mail in their vote.

Those people are the real problem.

Meanwhile, I am shopping for an indoor safe propane heater and solar charger for my electronics, you know, because Freedom!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Noah_Tall: We get warned about these all the time.

We get hit by these all the time.

Nothing ever happens.

Okay, so you get the occasional short lived radio interference and may lose a bar of cell signal but that's the most you will notice it.

As noted in the video I posted, Quebec's grid was knocked out by a solar event. Pretending there's nothing to worry about is the best way to guarantee a disaster.


And that was 32 years ago, the geography accentuated the effect, and we've learned a lot and put in a lot of protections since then.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: Pray for dittybopper


Heh.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The writers for No Tine to Die really were lazy when they wrote the latest villain.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LewDux: Pray for dittybopper


Hey, maybe I get the 6 meter rig out and make some contact via auroral propagation!  Woohoo!  I have done that in ages!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: The writers for No Tine to Die really were lazy when they wrote the latest villain.


No Tine to Die?  Those forking assholes!
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is going to be another non event hyped by the media. When your local news reports this stuff just go about your day. You will never know anything ever happened.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: It is just a minor to maybe maybe moderate storm, I don't know why they are making such a big deal about it.


Because it's been a few days since the last "Everyone panic!" story
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.