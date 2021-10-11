 Skip to content
(CNN)   Nobel Prize in economics rewards research that showed minimum wage didn't cut jobs   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Clovis' cousin what for the Piggly Wiggly says the poors ain't workin' because Biden keeps giving them money to stay home and hate 'Merica, so...the media better head to a Trump Store in Mississippi to get the real story.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.


I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What next?
Are they going to want to sleep in the big house too?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.


Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?


I'm not saying that people will lose jobs. Did the Nobel Prize winner say that the cost of goods wouldn't change? According to the article, no. Maybe it was an admission.
 
gar1013
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?


Delete your account.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

b2theory: SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?

I'm not saying that people will lose jobs. Did the Nobel Prize winner say that the cost of goods wouldn't change? According to the article, no. Maybe it was an admission.


omission..... damn I need coffee
 
Nocrash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

b2theory: SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?

I'm not saying that people will lose jobs. Did the Nobel Prize winner say that the cost of goods wouldn't change? According to the article, no. Maybe it was an admission.


No. The cost comes directly off the profits of the owners and investors.
 
marsoft
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.


In the UK the government got the ONS to analyse this.  The findings can be summarised from this line in the report "we find that inflation is 0.08 percentage points higher in months where the minimum wage was uplifted"

So yes, the price of goods goes up, but only a tiny fraction of a percentage point.  Real world data not theory.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nocrash: b2theory: SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?

I'm not saying that people will lose jobs. Did the Nobel Prize winner say that the cost of goods wouldn't change? According to the article, no. Maybe it was an admission.

No. The cost comes directly off the profits of the owners and investors.


Yeah right.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.


Despite the different methodologies, data periods and data sources, most studies found that a 10% US minimum wage increase raises food prices by no more than 4% and overall prices by no more than 0.4%.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Despite the different methodologies, data periods and data sources, most studies found that a 10% US minimum wage increase raises food prices by no more than 4% and overall prices by no more than 0.4%.


Seems like a positive outcome on average.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But somewhere, a CEO couldn't afford a new yacht!  Where are the tears for that CEO?  Sure, he has a couple of yachts but not a new one.  How can he show his face at the marina in last year's yacht?  Jebus, even the CIO of Dollar General got a new yacht! Unfair!  That guy went to a state college!
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?

Delete your account.


I thought you guys hated cancel culture?
 
marsoft
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

marsoft: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

In the UK the government got the ONS to analyse this.  The findings can be summarised from this line in the report "we find that inflation is 0.08 percentage points higher in months where the minimum wage was uplifted"

So yes, the price of goods goes up, but only a tiny fraction of a percentage point.  Real world data not theory.


Using this data the report concludes.  "a 10% increase in the minimum wage would be expected to increase prices by 0.2% to 1.1%."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are newer studies that show it does have a slight decrease in employment but the benefit is higher wages for those who remain employed.  So it is more complicated and there are a ton of factors at play.  Raising the wage at this moment would have little displacement as inflation and demand for workers has made the current minimum wage in many places so low, it is lower than the market wage.

Also, the best time to raise it is when workers are in demand.


https://www.nber.org/system/files/wor​k​ing_papers/w18681/w18681.pdf
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

marsoft: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

In the UK the government got the ONS to analyse this.  The findings can be summarised from this line in the report "we find that inflation is 0.08 percentage points higher in months where the minimum wage was uplifted"

So yes, the price of goods goes up, but only a tiny fraction of a percentage point.  Real world data not theory.


That doesn't tell us much. How much were wages increased? What percentage of workers were making minimum wage. If it is a small percentage of the workforce and the increase is minimal I wouldn't expect to see much of a change. If minimum wage workers made up most of the workforce and their wages doubled I would expect prices to skyrocket. If these are the boundaries, what can we expect from a standard US city?
 
marsoft
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

b2theory: marsoft: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

In the UK the government got the ONS to analyse this.  The findings can be summarised from this line in the report "we find that inflation is 0.08 percentage points higher in months where the minimum wage was uplifted"

So yes, the price of goods goes up, but only a tiny fraction of a percentage point.  Real world data not theory.

That doesn't tell us much. How much were wages increased? What percentage of workers were making minimum wage. If it is a small percentage of the workforce and the increase is minimal I wouldn't expect to see much of a change. If minimum wage workers made up most of the workforce and their wages doubled I would expect prices to skyrocket. If these are the boundaries, what can we expect from a standard US city?


I followed up with the report conclusion if you scroll down.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Despite the different methodologies, data periods and data sources, most studies found that a 10% US minimum wage increase raises food prices by no more than 4% and overall prices by no more than 0.4%.


Thank you for the data! Raise the minimum wage
 
wademh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wish the winner of the literature prize would consult on headlines so we don't omit key words like "raising" in front of minimum wage. It matters. It's not the mere existence of a minimum wage at issue.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wademh: It matters. It's not the mere existence of a minimum wage at issue.


Sadly, with some right-wingers it is.
 
marsoft
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: wademh: It matters. It's not the mere existence of a minimum wage at issue.

Sadly, with some right-wingers it is.


At first glance I read that as right-whingers
 
kasmel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

b2theory: UNC_Samurai: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Despite the different methodologies, data periods and data sources, most studies found that a 10% US minimum wage increase raises food prices by no more than 4% and overall prices by no more than 0.4%.

Thank you for the data! Raise the minimum wage


You should also consider Nominal rigidity.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nominal​_​rigidity
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: SpectroBoy: b2theory: NewportBarGuy: We've known this for quite some time. There was a study done years ago based on wages in NY and NJ showing that increased wages did not bring about the horror stories that COMPANY OWNERS AND SHAREHOLDERS said would happen so they could keep paying lower wages.

It's not a conspiracy. The people pushing that bullshiat are the company owners and the people paid by company owners. People just fall for their bullshiat and fear mongering.

I am not against raising the minimum wage but I have not seen research demonstrating: Do the increased wages simply get eaten up by the people raising the cost of goods and services? Fundamentally, people having more money means demand has increased.

Now I am really torn. # Nobel price winning economists or some guy on FARk who wants to do his own research.

What do?

Delete your account.


Would you like to speak to my manager?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kasmel: You should also consider Nominal rigidity.


That's what she said
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Phil Gramm liked to tell a story in the 80s about his good friend Joe the Janitor who was let go from UT at Austin because of minimum wage laws.  Meanwhile, in reality, UT has always paid its janitors almost triple the minimum wage.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How about we listen to scientists.

<tap tap> Is this mic on?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OK, so maybe minimum wage laws don't do the bad thing we said they did, but maybe they do some other bad things.  Have you libs thought about that?  Have you libs?
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Inflation adjusted minimum wage to 1968 would be $28/hour today. It's $7.25/hour right now.  Taxes on the top 0.1% in 1969 we're 70% for ordinary income and 26.9% for capital gains.  Right now if you are smart income tax is 0% and capital gains is at most 14%.  If you count the covid bailouts taxes were negative for the wealthy in 2020.
So maybe restore the minimum wage to 1968 levels and you know, tax the highest income Americans at least as much as the top 5% of wage earners, between 35% to 50%.  I would also be supportive of a 70% marginal tax bracket for all income over $500,000.
Oh, and close the Roth IRA tax hole, it's meant for wage earner retirement, not stonk trades restricted to the 0.001%.  Fark you Peter Thiel.
 
