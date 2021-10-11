 Skip to content
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"What do you mean I was supposed tie the other end to something?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the fall that gets you, it's the sudden stoppage.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: It's not the fall that gets you, it's the sudden stoppage.


Yeah, flying is actually easy. It's landing that's a biatch.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think if you are a parent, you have no business engaging in risky pastimes. When I became a dad, I gave up doing extreme whitewater kayaking out of a sense of responsibility to my kid.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She died doing what she loved, jumping from the roof of a building.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: AsparagusFTW: It's not the fall that gets you, it's the sudden stoppage.

Yeah, flying is actually easy. It's landing that's a biatch.


It's not just the landing in this case, but being dragged 12 feet along the concrete and then slamming into a wall. Some fun, huh?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn shame. Quite easy on the eyes, too.

Did thay have to use one bucket, or two, to mop up the mess?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Waiting for the bungee to snap her back from certain death must feel like an eternity to her at the moment.
 
discoballer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She got a countdown, and someone told her they loved her.

Not a bad sendoff.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: She died doing what she loved, jumping from the roof of a building. crashing into concrete face first from 82 feet up.


FTFY
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She was really a down to earth person.
 
Northern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: I think if you are a parent, you have no business engaging in risky pastimes. When I became a dad, I gave up doing extreme whitewater kayaking out of a sense of responsibility to my kid.


We now have something like 120,000 orphans in the USA because their parents didn't want to wear a mask, socially distance, or get a free and safe vaccine.

USA: hold my beer and don't you dare secure that bungee line.  I'm next.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Knowing the bit I know about real life Kazsakstan IRL and not Borat I would not go bungee jumping there. Still good at putting people into space when the Russians are in charge.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd die if you made me bungee jump. From the bullet you shot me with because the gun you used to get me there wouldn't be enough to convince me to jump.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She should have used gypsy tears to protect head from gravity and jew.

//Does she have clock radio? If she has clock radio, I will take
///Great Success!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: I think if you are a parent, you have no business engaging in risky pastimes. When I became a dad, I gave up doing extreme whitewater kayaking out of a sense of responsibility to my kid.


Yeah.  I went skydiving before I had kids.  Got it out of the way.  Wouldn't do it again until my kids are all self-sufficient, at the earliest.  Never been bungee jumping, but the same applies.

I mean you can get a lot of the same experience, in a general sense (negative and positive G forces), on a roller coaster, which are statistically much safer and usually cheaper.

/I believe many life insurance policies require higher premiums to cover death by skydive/bungee.
//probably not worth it.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rope-free flying. Just move the dash and it makes sense.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Northern: will.i.ain't: I think if you are a parent, you have no business engaging in risky pastimes. When I became a dad, I gave up doing extreme whitewater kayaking out of a sense of responsibility to my kid.

We now have something like 120,000 orphans in the USA because their parents didn't want to wear a mask, socially distance, or get a free and safe vaccine.

USA: hold my beer and don't you dare secure that bungee line.  I'm next.


Which proves my point.

Also, whoever thinks my comment was funny, go jump off a building, ass hats.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
what a waste of a perfectly good white girl
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does that shirt say 'fart dong'?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bungee jumping: not even once.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Knowing the bit I know about real life Kazsakstan IRL and not Borat I would not go bungee jumping there. Still good at putting people into space when the Russians are in charge.


Kazakhstan or anywhere, bungee jumping has always seemed crazy to me. At least with parachuting you have time to go to a backup, or a little time to try and troubleshoot. Not a lot of time, but a lot more than bungee jumping. Something goes wrong there, you're done.

/Not going to do either.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
holy farking crap they didn't just show a small clip. That video is the whole thing?! wtf?!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
never jump off a building unless building is burning!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: AsparagusFTW: It's not the fall that gets you, it's the sudden stoppage.

Yeah, flying is actually easy. It's landing that's a biatch.


Flying requires a 1:1 or greater glide ratio. It's more of your classic "trying to miss the ground while falling" exercise.

/is that a Buffalo?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing about "extreme sports that make you feel alive" that no one ever seems to say out loud is that the part that makes you feel alive is the very real threat of death
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't mean to make light of this, but the article is incomplete. It says her friend was with her and was going to jump after her, but never tells us if her friend decided to go ahead and jump too.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: The thing about "extreme sports that make you feel alive" that no one ever seems to say out loud is that the part that makes you feel alive is the very real threat of death


Who wants to feel alive anyway?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If there's anyone who knows about cutting the cord, it's a mother of three.
 
debug
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would you bungee jump off the side of a building over a parking lot?  Wouldn't there be a fair risk of whacking into the building even if you didn't smash into the ground?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they refund her money?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Hyperbolic Hyperbole: The thing about "extreme sports that make you feel alive" that no one ever seems to say out loud is that the part that makes you feel alive is the very real threat of death

Who wants to feel alive anyway?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 634x793]

Does that shirt say 'fart dong'?


Fart Bong.

Self-contained fart cupping.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

akya: will.i.ain't: I think if you are a parent, you have no business engaging in risky pastimes. When I became a dad, I gave up doing extreme whitewater kayaking out of a sense of responsibility to my kid.

Yeah.  I went skydiving before I had kids.  Got it out of the way.  Wouldn't do it again until my kids are all self-sufficient, at the earliest.  Never been bungee jumping, but the same applies.

I mean you can get a lot of the same experience, in a general sense (negative and positive G forces), on a roller coaster, which are statistically much safer and usually cheaper.

/I believe many life insurance policies require higher premiums to cover death by skydive/bungee.
//probably not worth it.


Yeah now that I'm a father the most extreme adventure I want to have is flying in Star Citizen, a game that will conveniently be finished by the time the kid is old enough to drink.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Her face does ring a bell.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: The thing about "extreme sports that make you feel alive" that no one ever seems to say out loud is that the part that makes you feel alive is the very real threat of death


In my home town someone spray painted "to truly live you have to almost die" on a train overpass. I've almost died due to mental health and substance abuse problems and trust me I think the people who live "boring lives" with steady jobs, a home, spouse, and kids or just single and stable are the ones really living.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Waiting for the bungee to snap her back from certain death must feel like an eternity to her at the moment.


Actually the problem was that this wasn't a Bungie. Reading the article is sounds like they use nylon ropes with rigging to catch and glide at the bottom. Seems much more complicated and prone to errors.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Always go second; you're not good enough, you're not smart enough, and doggone-it, not that many people like you.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She seemed pretty eager to die. Wasn't it obvious they weren't ready yet?
 
Klivian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 634x793]

Does that shirt say 'fart dong'?


Red cursive at the top: Stop talking
White letters: Start Doing

Can't read the red cursive below the white letters
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

debug: Why would you bungee jump off the side of a building over a parking lot?  Wouldn't there be a fair risk of whacking into the building even if you didn't smash into the ground?


Again this wasn't bungee jumping. From the article it uses solid nylon ropes and rigging. From what I can figure out it is some sort of unholy love child of bungee jumping and zip lining. Seems even less safe than bungee jumping but I don't think you have to worry about being sprung back into a building.
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chevello
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She wasn't properly distracted.

That's the trick, you know
 
