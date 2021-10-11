 Skip to content
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing brexit eroded the value of our currency by 15% or we'd be paying a lot more for food and fuel...wait...
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When costs go down you can bet the prices won't.
 
Uranus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this is an excuse, not a reason...the reason is profit and "shareholder value", so you can suck my balls, Kraft Heinz.

Are you going to drop prices when production increases? thought not.

anyway....I grow my own.

/grumpy
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Complete with the shiat-eating-grin of Jared Fogle fresh from a trip to Thailand.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've been paying more and getting less for some time now, and that started long before the pandemic. It wasn't COVID-19 that convinced you to buy 14.5 ounce cans of broth, but spend what you'd spend for a 16 ounce can. It wasn't supply chain difficulties that dropped the typical weight of a package of bacon to 12 ounces from 16 ounces, and it sure as hell wasn't the ratio of consumer to land mass that said "sure, let's reduce the size of everything, but keep the prices the same so that consumers won't notice that prices went up anywhere from 15 to 25 or more percent."

Uranus: this is an excuse, not a reason...the reason is profit and "shareholder value", so you can suck my balls, Kraft Heinz.


Exactly. Buy in bulk, avoid prepared products, and start paying farmers instead of middlemen. These assholes screw both producers and consumers, then try to convince one to blame the other.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Uranus:
/grumpy

I believe there's a cream for that.
 
