 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   23-year-old man lives in a 90s time capsule where home is a time warp to a place he's not even old enough to remember   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
63
    More: Weird, 1990s, Television, Men Behaving Badly, Jack's love, Geri Halliwell, Jack Walters, part of his collection, Spice Girls  
•       •       •

1743 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 10:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cassette tapes? LOL no...only in the car or for a mix.

Also, openly gay guy living with his parents in the 90s? No.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can understand *some* of that.

Like, I still use the dishes I grew up using (they were my parents' wedding dishes, they were no longer being used when I moved out so I got them). There's something a bit comforting about using that kind of familiar item.

But the whole place? Yeah, no.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
Fark user imageView Full Size



He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?


???

I said I understood some of it. I don't understand doing all of it.

That does not mean I have a problem with someone *else* doing that.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dispatches from Willoughby?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, the 90s called.

They don't need their 90s guy back because he is already there.

So you don't need to leave him a message.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of that stuff looks more 80s than 90s.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he picked a decade with computers, CDs and mobile phones.  A couple calling themselves The Sentimentalists live a 1920s (or 30s) life.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the way the '20s are going, I can't blame anyone that wants to escape.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know, it might be nice to go back to wondering why I have an email address if all I get is spam, or have people automatically assume I'm not home when I don't answer the phone.

/Earth, wanna' join me in a weird experiment for a while?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Some of that stuff looks more 80s than 90s.


There was lots of eighties stuff still around in the nineties.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had fun taping songs off the radio and browsing Blockbuster and taking chances on movies solely based on the back of the box. Doesn't mean streaming is a far better experience.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand. I'd love to do a recreation of my parents house. From the mushroom kitchen wallpaper to the wood paneling and orange shag carpeting.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, I had a Sony Ericsson phone in the LATE 90s and it's screen was the size of a postage stamp and it had 1 color.
It's like saying "I want to go back to a time where people were using the junk we don't want now".
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Kubo: Some of that stuff looks more 80s than 90s.

There was lots of eighties stuff still around in the nineties.


Born in early 80s, can confirm.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?


He's welcome to do what he wants, but if I dressed and decorated like it was the 70's I'd expect to have people comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Has anyone considered the possibility that he's just a Matrix (1999) glitch?  Sometimes it happens...you want a woman in a red dress, you end up with him.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't always attention whore, but when I do, I use The Mirror.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?


It's less hate than "oh, that's odd".

Also odd: some of that did indeed spark some nostalgia. I'm over it already, though.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?


All of fark is the 2 posts above yours?

Fark user imageView Full Size


calm down
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it a jump to the left?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.


There was a great article I read a few years back about the archivists at the Smithsonian dealing with really old analog tapes from some of the original jazz and blues performers.

They could play the tapes using modern equipment- once.After that the oxide layer simply fell off the tape- just the contact with the head was enough.  Made for some stressful media transfer sessions.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?


You're the third post and both previous posts listed cases where 90s stuff was OK.
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The past is a nice place to visit, but I wouldn't want to live there.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?

You're the third post and both previous posts listed cases where 90s stuff was OK.


He knows where Fark was headed.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He has no clue what he's talking about.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.

There was a great article I read a few years back about the archivists at the Smithsonian dealing with really old analog tapes from some of the original jazz and blues performers.

They could play the tapes using modern equipment- once.After that the oxide layer simply fell off the tape- just the contact with the head was enough.  Made for some stressful media transfer sessions.


I was just talking to someone about files that had been archived in the last 5 years and they said it would have been moved to magnetic tape.  Which surprised me.

Maybe the high quality archival tape is more stable, but cassette tapes and floppies never seemed all that reliable.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I, too wish I still had a Nokia.
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.


My 8-track tapes from the 60s still sound just as good as they used to.  (not that good)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.

There was a great article I read a few years back about the archivists at the Smithsonian dealing with really old analog tapes from some of the original jazz and blues performers.

They could play the tapes using modern equipment- once.After that the oxide layer simply fell off the tape- just the contact with the head was enough.  Made for some stressful media transfer sessions.


Most of the media is surprisingly stable. There are some manufacturers, batches, etc that are bad. Same with some of the early CDs and DVDs that didn't seal right. For much of it it's either already degraded or it'll last quite a while longer with care.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some guy wants to decorate his place in a way that he likes but isn't for everyone? Ha, what a freak!

Now if you'll excuse me, I've got to go rethatch the awning of my Tiki bar and then finish turning my lawn into a mortuary for Halloween.
 
debug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That looks more like the 80's.  Why does he have a VCR and a cassette playing walkman when CD's and DVD's were readily available?  He's cordless phone also looks like it's from the 80's. He should also be running win98, not 95 and he could have a much nicer computer.  I think he's mostly living in the late 80's.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool and all. Go him. Some parts of the 90s were pretty good, I guess. Other parts......

*Internet modem startup sound sequence intensifies in the back of the memory*
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hell, there are plenty of homes in the suburb of my city that look like they are caught in a 1980's/1990's time bubble.

We just bought a place half a year ago where the the wiring was from the 1980's and never improved, there is a mounted wall phone, shag carpeting, popcorn ceiling in the den and the previous owners abandoned their cathode ray tube color TV (weighing in under a ton). Also, there are barf inducing bathrooms with all pink and all green tiles/fixtures/tub and toliet.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I pointed out in another thread how mass media these days are moving from the 70's to the 90's as the "good old days" (like what they're trying to pull on "the Simpsons"). I really am hoping that we're not going to wax nostalgic about pointy-shouldered business suits, New Kids On The Block, and purple/pink swooshed everything.

It's like the Powers That Be are trying to make people forget that the 70's ever existed. Probably because it was the last decade when not-rich people could afford homes and college, could get decent paying jobs, eat food that had flavor in it, had human rights, and music that didn't suck.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.


I have an original single of Bauhaus' "Bella Lugosi's Dead" on cassette that still plays perfectly.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They "had" cell phones in 95.

Cell phones weren't a thing people actually had or used in 95.

My company still had a pager for on-call work in 2003.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I, too wish I still had a Nokia.
[img.memecdn.com image 465x459]


Only Nokia phone I ever had was a Windows phone.

/got nuthin'
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tdyak: They "had" cell phones in 95.

Cell phones weren't a thing people actually had or used in 95.

My company still had a pager for on-call work in 2003.


[csb] My mom got her first cell phone in 1994 after her car broke down in DC circa 10PM and she had to use a sketchy bar's phone to call for help. Saw a guy stumble out of it, said, "Excuse me, I need to get to the phone in there," and got the reply, "Oh. Lady, you don't wanna hang around here." Guy proceeded to take three steps away from her and barf on the street. And the very next day, the cell phone was bought. [/csb]
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheReject: SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?

He's welcome to do what he wants, but if I dressed and decorated like it was the 70's I'd expect to have people comment.

[Fark user image 850x851]


The house we bought in 1980 had wall paper very similar.  ** shudder **
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheReject: He's welcome to do what he wants, but if I dressed and decorated like it was the 70's I'd expect to have people comment.


There's an article about one woman who styles & dresses herself like she was living in the 70's. Or, the Lady Di version of it anyway.

https://www.boredpanda.com/70s-inspir​e​d-style-princess-diana-look-alike-rose​noraanna/

And tbh, she looks a lot more hot than today's abominations.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

Hot gorgeous 70's styled female


Fark user imageView Full Size

Horrifying 2021 influencer death harpy
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was 23 in 1990 and had a great time.   Wish I still had the energy for working all day and klubbing all night.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pinball was best in the 90s when many of the manufacturers were not caring about licensed themes and had fun designs that kept you coming back.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheReject: SpectroBoy: As if with with one voice FARK cried out:
[Fark user image 680x473]


He thinks it's kitchy, cool and fun. Why all the hate?

He's welcome to do what he wants, but if I dressed and decorated like it was the 70's I'd expect to have people comment.

[Fark user image image 850x851]


The 70s was the decade they discovered brown and orange.  And avocado green.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: TheReject: He's welcome to do what he wants, but if I dressed and decorated like it was the 70's I'd expect to have people comment.

There's an article about one woman who styles & dresses herself like she was living in the 70's. Or, the Lady Di version of it anyway.

https://www.boredpanda.com/70s-inspire​d-style-princess-diana-look-alike-rose​noraanna/

And tbh, she looks a lot more hot than today's abominations.

[static.boredpanda.com image 850x531]
Hot gorgeous 70's styled female


[Fark user image image 700x883]
Horrifying 2021 influencer death harpy


That has to be a photoshop.  Her head can't be that tiny.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I lived in the 80s and 90s.

I don't want to go back there.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Driedsponge: I'm actually rather surprised VHS and cassette magnetic media is still readable after nearly 30 years.

There was a great article I read a few years back about the archivists at the Smithsonian dealing with really old analog tapes from some of the original jazz and blues performers.

They could play the tapes using modern equipment- once.After that the oxide layer simply fell off the tape- just the contact with the head was enough.  Made for some stressful media transfer sessions.


I've read that there's a problem with CDs and similar optical media going bad pretty quickly, the foil layer doesn't last?  Companies archiving data on CDs and DVDs were discovering their backups were bad and were falling back to magnetic tape drives?
 
marsoft
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Cassette tapes? LOL no...only in the car or for a mix.

Also, openly gay guy living with his parents in the 90s? No.


CDs were introduced to the UK in 1981.  By the 90s they were mainstream, far outselling other formats.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: popcorn ceiling in the den


What is wrong with popcorn ceilings?
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.