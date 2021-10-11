 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Why would anyone send a Halloween card to begin with, much less this?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gimme a "just because"!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I haf cam to suq your antibodieeeees!"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.


Mahogany cards?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd rather get a Halloween card than some birthday card just given out of obligation.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In what ways would "pandemic" change the tone or subject matter of a greeting card?

"Happy Anniversary, let's sit out back and stare at one another"
 
patowen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Selling greeting cards is pretty much the perfect scam - right up there with pet rocks, casinos and political merch.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I imagine it opens to contain a spooky grave yard filled with topical tombstone epitaphs:
"6 feet apart I could not keep, now I lay, 6 feet deep"
"I didn't think the vaccine was tested, now I lay, forever rested."
"I kept my mask on my chin, Now I'll never breathe again."
"I did my own research"
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: In what ways would "pandemic" change the tone or subject matter of a greeting card?

"Happy Anniversary, let's sit out back and stare at one another"


It becomes more of a restraining order I think.  "Keep your unvaccinated ass and idiotic misinformation away from me and my family.  Happy Holidays!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: foo monkey: I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.

Mahogany cards?


I had to look it up, too. Apparently Hallmark has their own spicy food aisle.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who doesn't want to receive greeting cards.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

akya: I imagine it opens to contain a spooky grave yard filled with topical tombstone epitaphs:
"6 feet apart I could not keep, now I lay, 6 feet deep"
"I didn't think the vaccine was tested, now I lay, forever rested."
"I kept my mask on my chin, Now I'll never breathe again."
"I did my own research"


Thread over.

/also, Bravo!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: In what ways would "pandemic" change the tone or subject matter of a greeting card?

"Happy Anniversary, let's sit out back and stare at one another"


..."spookily"

that's what makes it "Halloween"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.


I guess it's a step up from completely ignoring each other?
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Why would anyone send a Halloween card to begin with?"

You've obviously never been married to the ex Mrs. PiperArrow. Greeting cards are a minefield in her family that I never quite managed to navigate. When we were dating, I caught all sorts of flack for missing "Sweetest Day". which is a bullshiat made up holiday that midwesterners celebrate. (BTW, it's only 5 days until Sweetest Day, so there's still time to send a card!) Mrs. PiperArrow and her family definitely sent Halloween cards.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because not everyone is stuck up.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: foo monkey: I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.

Mahogany cards?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: foo monkey: I send my mother Mahogany cards for her birthday. She has a racist streak and thinks it's funny. She doesn't realize I'm making fun of her and that works for me.

I guess it's a step up from completely ignoring each other?


Holy sh*t, that's an option?!?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Spooky greeting cards were a thing in olden times. They called them "Christmas" cards.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I can't be the only one who doesn't want to receive greeting cards.


Nope. I keep it around out of guilt, then feel guiltier tossing it in the trash. Pointless. And thanks for the obligation to return the "favor".

The wife and I point to cards as we walk by and say "I'd get that one for you for the next <whatever event>." This is met with "Why, thank you!" We then take the money and buy something actually good, like cake.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"It's Thursday. Again."

They might be running out of card ideas.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why would anyone send a Halloween card to begin with

Grandmas love sending a few bucks to their grandchilden.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Why would anyone send a Halloween card to begin with

Grandmas love sending a few bucks to their grandchilden.


Boys also love candy.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Halloween AND Christmas
 
