(Global News (Canada))   Teenagers who stole the identities of Holly Robinson-Peete's children were heroically caught trying to board plane in The Great White North. Except for the part where they really were her children   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Wobambo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"...filming a hallmark christmas movie..."

Aaaaand all sympathy gone.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If this was to prevent fraud, why did airline and credit card firm not block this at the point of purchase.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pfft. Maybe i have a shiat bank. Or a shiat bank that downgraded me to a shiat card (horray rewards restructuring) but at one point, I could set limits based on purchase and distance from where I live.

But that was at one point ago. Banks don't give AF, and neither do their CC companies. It is basically free money and unless you check your stuff every day, they just hope you don't check your balance and transactions every 30 days before you pay the bill.
 
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like much ado about trying to prevent credit card fraud. Two young men, one a minor, trying to board a trans-national flight, their names don't match the name of the person on the card that was used, and they can't produce said card.

And even if they talked to the parents, who is to say that they are actually the parents on the phone. I'm sure it sucked for them, but from the bare details in the article, it seemed suspicious, and the airline stopped them.

The next time there's a similar situation and it does turn out to be actual fraud and they let people through without verification, people will be crying out that the airline is unsecure, and they didn't do their job.

But maybe if she wasn't so busy filming a Hallmark Christmas movie, she could've gone with them to the airport to explain... or at least called ahead of time to find out the best way to expedite their boarding. Yes dealing with airlines suck, but if you have kind of an odd situation like this, let them know ahead of time. Just so you can find out their preferred way of dealing with it, and not be surprised when trying to board.

And yeah, of course she wasn't asked to produce the card before. Because the name on the card matched the name on her ticket. Makes sense.
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flagging the transaction? OK. Refusing to speak to the parent(s)? Not OK.
It's easily resolved by having the parent get an authorization number from the credit card company.
 
Mr. Do
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vern: Seems like much ado about trying to prevent credit card fraud. Two young men, one a minor, trying to board a trans-national flight, their names don't match the name of the person on the card that was used, and they can't produce said card.



...sons Robinson Peete (born August 11, 2002), and Roman Peete (born February 25, 2005)


Two young men who just happen to share the last name of the person on the card that was used?
 
