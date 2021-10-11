 Skip to content
 
(News 5 Cleveland)   Another day, another kidney transplant patient denied life-saving organ because organ donor refuses vaccination for COVID-19   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
37
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the recipient refused the vaccine, I'm A-okie dokie with calling off the transplant.  But the donor?  C'mon Cleveland Clinic, you are in the wrong.

I marvel at the cognitive dissonance of this lady.  She's willing to get sawed in half (from what I've read of the procedure) to donate one of her kidneys to an acquaintance but is unwilling to get a vaccine to save his life?  She is a far better, and worse, person than I.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't get vaccinated for anomalous religious and medical reasons? Bullshiat.

They've know the whole time they needed to be fully vaccinated, and they blew it off.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. This is the way.

/Suck it, anti-vaxxers. Suck it hard.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had matched our blood and mixed our blood together and it was a match."

Dude...you don't even know how blood and tissue typing works. FRO with your armchair shiat, especially pulling the religious exemption virtue signaling victim bullshiat.

I've got a decent line of credit & reception points if anyone wants to go halfsies on a skeezy hotel room for 14 days of isolation and a bathtub full of ice. Bring your own Igloo cooler for transport.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're donating a kidney, I'll let you choose. You're choosing poorly, but you can choose.
And frankly, for a kidney donation, they should put the donor into quarantine for a week ahead of time and do some testing.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: They won't get vaccinated for anomalous religious and medical reasons? Bullshiat.



This!  A woman I know through volunteer work wouldn't get her kid any shots because of their deeply held religious beliefs AND because he had "a severe reaction".

So which is it?  If the belief is deeply held why did you get the first one?  If his "allergy" is so severe and documented why do you need to claim a religious exemption when your doctor should be providing a medical exemption no problem?

Oh, it's really because you think doubling up on the bullshiat makes you double protected from reality?
 
patchrocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: If the recipient refused the vaccine, I'm A-okie dokie with calling off the transplant.  But the donor?  C'mon Cleveland Clinic, you are in the wrong.

I marvel at the cognitive dissonance of this lady.  She's willing to get sawed in half (from what I've read of the procedure) to donate one of her kidneys to an acquaintance but is unwilling to get a vaccine to save his life?  She is a far better, and worse, person than I.


Is she? Or is it the greatest excuse to look selfless while being selfish??  I'm "total shock" at matching. Oh darn if it wasn't for that pesky Vax thingy I'd  hand over my kidney, shucks.

#kidneycoldfeet

Also, yes stupid rule about the donors. I say use all the parts you can.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: question_dj: They won't get vaccinated for anomalous religious and medical reasons? Bullshiat.


This!  A woman I know through volunteer work wouldn't get her kid any shots because of their deeply held religious beliefs AND because he had "a severe reaction".

So which is it?  If the belief is deeply held why did you get the first one?  If his "allergy" is so severe and documented why do you need to claim a religious exemption when your doctor should be providing a medical exemption no problem?

Oh, it's really because you think doubling up on the bullshiat makes you double protected from reality?


I'm surprised "severe reaction" to a vaccine doesn't automatically disqualify you. They typically want to minimize the potential for complications.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: DoBeDoBeDo: question_dj: They won't get vaccinated for anomalous religious and medical reasons? Bullshiat.


This!  A woman I know through volunteer work wouldn't get her kid any shots because of their deeply held religious beliefs AND because he had "a severe reaction".

So which is it?  If the belief is deeply held why did you get the first one?  If his "allergy" is so severe and documented why do you need to claim a religious exemption when your doctor should be providing a medical exemption no problem?

Oh, it's really because you think doubling up on the bullshiat makes you double protected from reality?

I'm surprised "severe reaction" to a vaccine doesn't automatically disqualify you. They typically want to minimize the potential for complications.


I misread that post too, apparently. Time for me to go back to bed. 🤦♂
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're putting this vaccination ahead of saving somebody's life. I'm willing to give a body part, a kidney to this man. And they are not going to do it because I'm not taking a shot. That makes no sense."

Talk about projection. You're not willing to get the vaccine to save your friends life. Also, you're missing out on having magnetic blood and much better 5G reception.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If there's any way shape or form I can do this for Mike, I'm going to do it."

Good news, there is! And it's really easy!


"But I'm not getting the vax," said George.

Oh, I'll donate a kidney too, as long as I don't have to take a blood test.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: question_dj: They won't get vaccinated for anomalous religious and medical reasons? Bullshiat.


This!  A woman I know through volunteer work wouldn't get her kid any shots because of their deeply held religious beliefs AND because he had "a severe reaction".

So which is it?  If the belief is deeply held why did you get the first one?  If his "allergy" is so severe and documented why do you need to claim a religious exemption when your doctor should be providing a medical exemption no problem?

Oh, it's really because you think doubling up on the bullshiat makes you double protected from reality?


Amen.  My doctor makes me sign a pile of paper anytime I need anything, because of my allergic reactions to the most mundane things.  And if I casually mention I'm having something done, say at the eye doctor or dentist, I get pestered to hand over their phone numbers, just so they don't have any surprises.  I carry a fold out card with a list of the most common allergens and a space for the uncommon ones.  I still stick my arm out and let the shots fly.  I have no problem with sitting an extra 30 minutes to be watched over.  If I'm gonna die from stupidity, I'd rather it be of the "Hey, dude, watch this" variety, not the "I adult, I smert" variety.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If there's any way shape or form I can do this for Mike, I'm going to do it. But I'm not getting the vax," said George.

So, she'll do anything for Mike...

But she won't do vax...

englishlanguagethoughts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/Enjoy your earworm
 
CrashTheGame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.


These goofy injections were developed using fetal cells man. Even atheists should have a problem with this, it's not hard to be moral.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrashTheGame: The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.

These goofy injections were developed using fetal cells man. Even atheists should have a problem with this, it's not hard to be moral.


It's not funny and you need to recognize that.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrashTheGame: The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.

These goofy injections were developed using fetal cells man. Even atheists should have a problem with this, it's not hard to be moral.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wademh: If you're donating a kidney, I'll let you choose. You're choosing poorly, but you can choose.
And frankly, for a kidney donation, they should put the donor into quarantine for a week ahead of time and do some testing.


I just had a procedure at Johns Hopkins last week.  I was vaccinated, so the issue of being unvaxed didn't come up...

But they sure as hell had me get tested. Two days before, and I was to minimize contact with people between the swabbing and the procedure.  (And it wasn't a self-test and report it to them... it was a PCR test at one of the hospitals in their network, in a little tent set up outside for drive through)

Because they don't want someone coming in for an elective procedure to bring the virus in with them.

And that makes perfect sense to me.  I'd think that they could do something similar for the woman.

But then again, maybe they don't trust the person to do their social distancing for those couple of days if they're not also willing to get the shot, or they're so overwhelmed / exhausted that they're not even willing to take the smallest risk.  Or the infection rate is already so high in their area that the false negative rate times the infection rate is too high for them to ignore.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, you can let the new policy cancel a procedure in the work for months, but having someone die when a transplant would have saved them isn't going to be a good look. They were fine with this until just days ago.  Quietly grandfather in cases like this until Nov and the policy takes effect.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go ahead and harvest the organ.

Vaccinate her ass while she's under.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just had another thought...

The hospital might be worried about accidentally giving *her* the virus

Because you know if she gets it in the window around when she's going to the hospital, you know there's going to be press about it (she's already done it once) and possibly a lawsuit.
 
wademh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Go ahead and harvest the organ.

Vaccinate her ass while she's under.


Missing the point there chief.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.


Most religions that eschew medical procedures don't exactly thumbs up transplants -- so giving your 'God assigned' organ in the first place would qualify for something your religion is against....so why was it OK to play god and give someone your not-bad kidney, but not OK to get a jab?

You SURE you wanna go with religion there, pal, and not just chalk it up to being a science-denying farkwit who wants to stick it to the libs because reasons?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

patchrocket: LordBeavis: If the recipient refused the vaccine, I'm A-okie dokie with calling off the transplant.  But the donor?  C'mon Cleveland Clinic, you are in the wrong.

I marvel at the cognitive dissonance of this lady.  She's willing to get sawed in half (from what I've read of the procedure) to donate one of her kidneys to an acquaintance but is unwilling to get a vaccine to save his life?  She is a far better, and worse, person than I.

Is she? Or is it the greatest excuse to look selfless while being selfish??  I'm "total shock" at matching. Oh darn if it wasn't for that pesky Vax thingy I'd  hand over my kidney, shucks.

#kidneycoldfeet

Also, yes stupid rule about the donors. I say use all the parts you can.


It's not a stupid rule about donors. That person too must ne brought into the hospital where they may be exposed. They will undergo major surgery and be in a weakened state.  The vaccine is a sensible level of protection. The hospital is clearly in the right to make sure all parties involved are protected.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.

Most religions that eschew medical procedures don't exactly thumbs up transplants -- so giving your 'God assigned' organ in the first place would qualify for something your religion is against....so why was it OK to play god and give someone your not-bad kidney, but not OK to get a jab?

You SURE you wanna go with religion there, pal, and not just chalk it up to being a science-denying farkwit who wants to stick it to the libs because reasons?


Religious exemptions for medical procedures are not checked against a list. They do not consult the tax-code of what religions qualify. You could worship a tree, the mildrew in your shower, the bar happy hour. Or Jesus or something.

Religious exceptions for medical procedures is just a fancy way of saying "I done wanna!". Because there is no way to compare it to anything.

That's both good and bad. The logistics of determining religion, which is inherently fake and made up, would require the state to say what you are allowed to believe.

Religious exceptions is just the asshole loophole.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Religion allows the "party of responsibility" to skirt responsibility.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a religious people, and I have been preaching the virtues of the farking shot since before there was a farking shot. There is ZERO theological justification for not getting the shot. How do I know? Because I farking said so, that's why :)

There must be some powerful flaw in some humans' software that prevents otherwise OKish folks from getting the vaccine. If only there was a vaccine for that.
 
mactheknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: mactheknife: Go ahead and harvest the organ.

Vaccinate her ass while she's under.

Missing the point there chief.


I'm not missing the point.  I'm just spiteful - harvest her organ in the damned parking lot and let her lie there to die with the wound open, for all I care.  Just vaccinate her for spite while she's under/dying, and save the life of someone with a better self-preservation instinct.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have the military hold the person down and give them a shot.

Problem solved.
 
InvertedB
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate news articles like this that present her decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 like it is a completely reasonable one. There is absolutely nothing reasonable about refusing a lifesaving vaccine for a deadly disease. 700,000+ people in the United States have already died of COVID and I'm sure she's vaccinated against all host of other diseases and has even gotten boosters as an adult. Let's also just gloss over the fact that she's a schoolteacher in a class possibly full of kids that do not even have an option to be vaccinated.

The writer of this story completely misses the point. This is not a story about the mean old Cleveland Clinic. This is a story about the moronically selfish person who is willing to donate a kidney, but not get a vaccine that could save her life and prevent her from being a disease vector to a bunch of children.
 
jackshaft77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CrashTheGame: The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.

These goofy injections were developed using fetal cells man. Even atheists should have a problem with this, it's not hard to be moral.


There are a whole slew of mundane products that do too. acetaminophen, albuterol, aspirin, ibuprofen, Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Tums, Lipitor, Senokot, Motrin, Maalox, Ex-Lax, Benadryl, Sudafed, Preparation H, Claritin, Prilosec, and Zoloft.

That's just a few. Good luck with your future "Research".
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CrashTheGame: The Crepes of Wrath: George isn't vaccinated for religious and medical reasons

You should start praying now, I guess.  I'm sure that will work.

These goofy injections were developed using fetal cells man. Even atheists should have a problem with this, it's not hard to be moral.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

InvertedB: I hate news articles like this that present her decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 like it is a completely reasonable one. There is absolutely nothing reasonable about refusing a lifesaving vaccine for a deadly disease. 700,000+ people in the United States have already died of COVID and I'm sure she's vaccinated against all host of other diseases and has even gotten boosters as an adult. Let's also just gloss over the fact that she's a schoolteacher in a class possibly full of kids that do not even have an option to be vaccinated.

The writer of this story completely misses the point. This is not a story about the mean old Cleveland Clinic. This is a story about the moronically selfish person who is willing to donate a kidney, but not get a vaccine that could save her life and prevent her from being a disease vector to a bunch of children.


I just read it again and can see your point. Not for nothing, the first time I read it the clinic's vaccine advocates sounding like heroes to me, and the fools they are quoting are talking out of their asses. My bullshiat detectors were blaring when I read things like "The doctors that we've worked with are so professional and wonderful, and I know their hands are tied, it's just coming from upper management or upper people. I don't have anything against the doctors." These people sound too stupid to even have kidneys in the first place.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She could catch Covid during the operation. She could already have it and give it to everyone in the OR. She could infect others at the hospital before and/or after. She could cause the doctors to be responsible for killing an otherwise-living recipient by transplanting an infected organ.

The possibilities are endless. And a big part of it ethically is protecting her as the donor. It is unethical to cut her open in a situation where she could catch Covid while in the hospital. Whether she wants them to or not.

Docs understand that such operations are about eliminating or minimizing risks to everyone involved wherever possible. It's about going in on as much of an advantaged playing field as possible, ready for everyone to survive & recover well. Just get vaccinated and those risks are minimized.
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So the lack of a Covid shot causes your kidneys to shut down?
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

InvertedB: I hate news articles like this that present her decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 like it is a completely reasonable one. There is absolutely nothing reasonable about refusing a lifesaving vaccine for a deadly disease. 700,000+ people in the United States have already died of COVID and I'm sure she's vaccinated against all host of other diseases and has even gotten boosters as an adult. Let's also just gloss over the fact that she's a schoolteacher in a class possibly full of kids that do not even have an option to be vaccinated.

The writer of this story completely misses the point. This is not a story about the mean old Cleveland Clinic. This is a story about the moronically selfish person who is willing to donate a kidney, but not get a vaccine that could save her life and prevent her from being a disease vector to a bunch of children.


I know, right?!

"Eastlake man's kidney transplant put on hold due to Cleveland Clinic's new vaccination policy"

No, "Eastlake man's kidney transplant put on hold due to donor's hair-brained decision not to get vaccinated for absolutely ridiculous reasons"
 
