(New York Daily News)   That emergency landing at LaGuardia due to a bomb that wasn't a bomb? Actually caused by a lady who thinks vintage cameras are bombs, and pocket cameras are detonators   (nydailynews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
farking stupid farking people are farking stupid
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So she had to pay for the emergency landing and police response, right?
farking c<nt
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That guy should get free airfare for life, paid for by Mrs. Ochmonek. I'm actually shocked she thought a camera could be a bomb, instead of a bomb being a giant round iron ball with a huge spitting fuse.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is lucky they didn't detonate his checked bags "out of an abundance of caution".
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among various personal items were a skateboard and vintage cameras, sources said.

She probably thought his hipster beard made him look terroristy.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it's not for speaking Arabic or reading from a math textbook.
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, let the virus win.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their are technically adult women alive who haven't seen a non-digital camera.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see a picture of this woman
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma, what's a camera?
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And it still took hours for the pigs to determine the guy had a camera and the lady was a walnut?

Worthless security theater.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is like Havana Syndrome but with dumbassery.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was there no one on board who could tell the difference between a camera and a bomb?

Also: did no one stop to think that maybe this woman was not an expert on either cameras or bombs.

Also: looking up bomb-making instructions while on the plane one intends to bomb...seems like leaving things till the last minute?

I'm all for being careful, but a modicum of common sense wouldn't hurt.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

croesius: And it still took hours for the pigs to determine the guy had a camera and the lady was a walnut?

Worthless security theater.


Union rules
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: croesius: And it still took hours for the pigs to determine the guy had a camera and the lady was a walnut?

Worthless security theater.

Union rules


Police don't belong in unions. They aren't workers and don't produce anything.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She thought that he was looking up bomb-making instructions while on the plane? So just on a whim he thought "oh I guess ill make a bomb. I wonder if I have the materials to do that right here on this plane." Or she thought that he somehow had the technical proficiency to disguise a bomb as a camera and then sneak it on to a plane but then forgot how to detonate it and had to look up instructions on his phone.. The stupidity of this woman is astounding.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too many spy movies.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm going to wait for the follow-up article, in which we learn the man minding his own business was a swarthy, bearded, man, but she "doesn't have a racist bone in her unmasked Trump humping body."

I could be wrong.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

croesius: And it still took hours for the pigs to determine the guy had a camera and the lady was a walnut?

Worthless security theater.


And yet, despite all the theatrics, this woman wasn't convinced that someone hadn't managed to sneak an explosive device of significant size and obviousness past it all. That should rate a bad review for the performance. And also a little psychiatric help for her.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not only was that woman stupid, so were the authorities who detained this "bomber" for hours.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Also: looking up bomb-making instructions while on the plane one intends to bomb...seems like leaving things till the last minute?


Anyone who took this woman seriously after she made that statement is also a farking idiot.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did she say she saw a bomb, or was photo bombed?
 
cptrios
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ok I'm going to be annoyed as hell until I find out what kind of camera this was. My guess is either a TLR or a large format view camera. There aren't really any other types of camera that aren't instantly recognizable as one.

/those two should be recognizable too, but I've seen people look at a TLR and ask "Is that a camera?"
 
The5thElement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That guy should get free airfare for life, paid for by Mrs. Ochmonek. I'm actually shocked she thought a camera could be a bomb, instead of a bomb being a giant round iron ball with a huge spitting fuse.


It's a beumb!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lefrog: Not only was that woman stupid, so were the authorities who detained this "bomber" for hours.


Probably the most interesting thing they'd had happen in weeks. Naturally they're going to milk it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: At least it's not for speaking Arabic or reading from a math textbook.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How drunk was she?
 
cptrios
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, does this guy have any legal avenues to sue anybody? Being thrown on the tarmac and held for hours is definitely worth a few bucks as far as I'm concerned.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meet the Parents (5/11) Best Movie Quote - Bomb Bomb Bomb (2000)
Youtube rXFwiESB9WI
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So are they going to let that farkwit fly again? She's paranoid and thinks everything around her is a bomb.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That guy should get free airfare for life, paid for by Mrs. Ochmonek. I'm actually shocked she thought a camera could be a bomb, instead of a bomb being a giant round iron ball with a huge spitting fuse.


1960s Batman - The Bomb
Youtube G4v1hAnfy1I
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: Port Authority police officers and federal agents detained the man for several hours before giving him the all-clear, sources said.

Are you farking kidding me?!  Some farking moron can't tell the difference between a camera and a bomb and he gets accosted for hours?

Christ this security theatre is beyond Orwellian.

And I'm sure he has absolutely no recourse.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Humans as a species are devolving.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cptrios: Also, does this guy have any legal avenues to sue anybody? Being thrown on the tarmac and held for hours is definitely worth a few bucks as far as I'm concerned.


Gang Of Four - I Love A Man In Uniform
Youtube DLnIf0JjszY
Mabey he enjoys that type of thing. Ya never know these days!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
More hipsters need to be dragged off planes and thrown on the ground.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cptrios: Also, does this guy have any legal avenues to sue anybody? Being thrown on the tarmac and held for hours is definitely worth a few bucks as far as I'm concerned.



I'm sure he can file a complaint with TSA.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: More hipsters need to be dragged off planes and thrown on the ground.


Well, Gavin McInnis did claim that he was the first hipster.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The woman was traveling with her husband and children, sitting across the aisle from her spouse, when she spotted another man in her hubby's row scrolling through videos and photos of vintage cameras, sources said.

She thought he was looking up bomb-making instructions, and when the man pulled out his own camera and adjusted it she was convinced he was setting a timer on a detonator, sources said.

I know when I'm carrying out a terrorist attack on an airplane, I wait until I'm on the plane to look up how to do it.

/The proponents of "If you see something, say something" never seem to take into account that a whole lot of people are clueless numpties.
//The guy who was held for several hours should really be reimbursed for this crap, but he'll probably get nothing
///Moron lady should be khitbashed
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cptrios: Also, does this guy have any legal avenues to sue anybody? Being thrown on the tarmac and held for hours is definitely worth a few bucks as far as I'm concerned.


He can certainly sue her in civil court, but that requires filing and getting a lawyer. I doubt he would see much if anything unless she's got liability insurance. He probably can't do anything to the cops or airline since they were "responding to a bomb scare" or some such nonsense
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: At least it's not for speaking Arabic or reading from a math textbook.


I'm gonna guess he's brown either way
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wanna see my old times football phone? It was a prize for subscribing to Sports Illustrated.  Why are you calling the sky waitress?  Do you think she wants to see it?  Here's the dialpad.  Pretty cool, eh?  Just push the button...  Hey! Why is everyone tackling me?  The operator at Sports Illustrated said this would happen when people saw my office sports illustrated phootball phone!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So are they going to let that farkwit fly again? She's paranoid and thinks everything around her is a bomb.


Ban her ass.  She can take the train next time.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Howling Fantods: She thought that he was looking up bomb-making instructions while on the plane? So just on a whim he thought "oh I guess ill make a bomb. I wonder if I have the materials to do that right here on this plane." Or she thought that he somehow had the technical proficiency to disguise a bomb as a camera and then sneak it on to a plane but then forgot how to detonate it and had to look up instructions on his phone.. The stupidity of this woman is astounding.


Fark user imageView Full Size

would like a word...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have been more specific with that "if you see something say something" campaign?
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: farking stupid farking people are farking stupid


This is why "see something, say something" is inherently flawed.  It presumes knowledgeable and competent people.  From an overall standpoint, it causes far more problems than it solves.   Plus, it gets people used to being inconvenienced by stupid rules manipulated by stupid people.

The problem is that there is no cost for being obviously wrong.   In this instance, the woman (and I have the sense that this sort of thing is usually a woman:  they tend to be more risk averse than men for biological and cultural reasons) should be publicly charged with falsely reporting a bomb.   And it should be publicized.

Will this make it more likely that real threats might slip through the cracks?

Yes.

Is that a significant problem?

No.  Actual, for-real terror attacks are exceedingly rare.   In 2019, last year the CDC has records for on their WISQARS injury and mortality inquiry tool, just 25 people died in terrorism events.  Out of 328 million people.  The rate is 0.01 per 100,000, which is literally 1 in 10,000,000 (one in ten million).

https://wisqars.cdc.gov/fatal-reports​

I'm OK with those odds.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cptrios: Ok I'm going to be annoyed as hell until I find out what kind of camera this was. My guess is either a TLR or a large format view camera. There aren't really any other types of camera that aren't instantly recognizable as one.

/those two should be recognizable too, but I've seen people look at a TLR and ask "Is that a camera?"


I'll pull up some pictures on my phone, and you can look at them over my shoulder from two rows away... you know, as sane people do.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I seriously want to see this woman's Facebook page. I'll bet it's loaded with conspiracy theories and inspirational memes.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Lefrog: Not only was that woman stupid, so were the authorities who detained this "bomber" for hours.

Probably the most interesting thing they'd had happen in weeks. Naturally they're going to milk it.


There's probably some spooky-ass behind the scenes reasons for the long process.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: That guy should get free airfare for life, paid for by Mrs. Ochmonek. I'm actually shocked she thought a camera could be a bomb, instead of a bomb being a giant round iron ball with a huge spitting fuse.


Not only did she think a camera was a bomb, she thought he was looking up bomb making instructions like he was going to build the bomb on the plane.  What a maroon.
 
