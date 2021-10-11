 Skip to content
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red flags are there for a reason.  Ignore them at your own peril.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carly Rae Jepsen - Call Me Maybe
Youtube fWNaR-rxAic
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does that even cost?  Like $40?  Meh.

/even
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would totally eat one hundred tacos with you.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: I would totally eat one hundred tacos with you.


Dammit I need to start reading the articles before writing posts.

Let's not eat the tacos.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: What does that even cost?  Like $40?


FTA: "the cost of 100 tacos ... was over $139 "

That's the up front cost.

The cost to remodel the bathroom after 100 tacos... about five large.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Things That Never Happened for 100 tacos, Alex.
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok tale? Oh, sure it happened.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost sympathy for her early.  So many red flags AND so many opportunities to nip it in the bud.  If it's not a fake story, SMH.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

janzee: TikTok tale? Oh, sure it happened.


More like TikTaco, amirite?
 
Valter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: janzee: TikTok tale? Oh, sure it happened.

More like TikTaco, amirite?


Extremely strong frown.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Myers said the Taco Bell employees didn't seem to mind the large order, much to her dismay.

Those poor fkkrs probably make up to 2000 tacos or taco-adjacent menu items every shift.  Each.  And there's probably at least three people back there slinging cheese, lettuce, and meatlike substances.

(15 sec per taco, continuously, for an 8-hour shift is 1920 tacos per crew member.  And many are probably faster than that.)

They laugh at your 100 taco order.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: janzee: TikTok tale? Oh, sure it happened.

More like TikTaco, amirite?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Yes, PLEASE!"
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: Myers said the Taco Bell employees didn't seem to mind the large order, much to her dismay.

Those poor fkkrs probably make up to 2000 tacos or taco-adjacent menu items every shift.  Each.  And there's probably at least three people back there slinging cheese, lettuce, and meatlike substances.

(15 sec per taco, continuously, for an 8-hour shift is 1920 tacos per crew member.  And many are probably faster than that.)

They laugh at your 100 taco order.


God I don't miss working in food service one bit.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Bamboozling someone who goes to Penn State? That's not a difficult task.
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: ArcadianRefugee: janzee: TikTok tale? Oh, sure it happened.

More like TikTaco, amirite?

Extremely strong frown.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was there a Doctor Who marathon on somewhere?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Red flags are there for a reason.  Ignore them at your own peril.


The worst ones to ignore are tied to anything that sticks out more than 4'.  Peril is just a fancy word for windshield glass.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

