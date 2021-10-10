 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Stephen Colbert's guide to the number 1 threat to your life   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: PSA, National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park, Bear, Bears, grizzly bear, American Black Bear, Beth Pratt, Brown Bear  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 2:35 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I dunno... probably snuggle and make sweet talk...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I coat myself in pepper spray and ring little bells
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bears defecate to mark their territory.  I smear myself in bear poop so they recognize I'm taken and not somebody to be farked with.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Give the first few posts, I hope this thread doesn't awaken something in me.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You come across a bear. Your next move is very important. Do you know what to do?

Hand him a box of tissues.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it armed?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know what would make a killing in red states?
A petting zoo with bears, komodo dragons, lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, rattlesnakes...
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some bears are easier to deal with than others...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm White, its a Black Bear.
So you're telling me to be a Racist and not offer him a Coke?
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You know what would make a killing in red states?
A petting zoo with bears, komodo dragons, lions, tigers, elephants, rhinos, rattlesnakes...


Post a sign saying vax cards and masks are required. You won't be able to keep them out. Of course, they won't pay or pet, they'll just shout nonsense at the animals.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My apartment is infested with grizzly bears. It's the scariest infestation ever. Way worse than cockroaches. Although when I turn on the light, a bunch of grizzly bears scatter. And I don't want them too. I'm like, "Hey... Hold on fellas... Let me hold one of you and feed you some beef.

/like there's a bad Hedberg paraphrasism
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: My apartment is infested with grizzly bears. It's the scariest infestation ever. Way worse than cockroaches. Although when I turn on the light, a bunch of grizzly bears scatter. And I don't want them too. I'm like, "Hey... Hold on fellas... Let me hold one of you and feed you some beef.

/like there's a bad Hedberg paraphrasism


If you have a hedberg lasting more than four hours, seek immediate medical attention.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.