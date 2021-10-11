 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Four days ago, a three-year-old followed the family dog into the woods, but only the dog returned. Today, officials were pleased to find out that the dog did not eat the boy   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thankfully that dog made it out of there okay. I was nervous.

/it's a joke
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And that little boy's name?  Meatloaf.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
obligatory..

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was four days long enough for the child to go completely feral?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Thankfully that dog made it out of there okay. I was nervous.

/it's a joke


Why?  I always root for the pet in these situations.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You think you're scared? I have to walk out of here alone!
 
