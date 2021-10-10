 Skip to content
 
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Woman sees a man shoplifting so she a) alerts a shop employee, b) calls the cops, c) shoots him   (fox10phoenix.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In before responsible gun owner.

That said, responsible gun owner.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: In before responsible gun owner.

That said, responsible gun owner.


I too am a responsible gun ow*BANG* outch
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Property is not more valuable than human lives. Unless you're, like, you know. Some people.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's this country coming to?

What's next? Shooting people for parking in handicapped parking when not handicapped?

/Actually, that's my pet peeve.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering how expensive convenience stores are, maybe he's just stealing back merchandise worth what they stole from him over the years.

Joking aside, I was told that Seven-Eleven tells their employees not to try and stop shoplifters. I'm guessing other companies like Circle K, where it happened, Loaf and Jug, Kum and Go probably have the same policy. Prices are set to include "shrinkage".

Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.


Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Those glasses....
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a responsible gun owner I will say that since no one was at risk and it's not Texas, she's going to prison.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If she only allegedly saw him, and he's only an alleged shoplifter, then I contend that she did not shoot him, but rather, allegedly shot him. And also, what the fark?
 
janzee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was her initiation to join the police gang.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You hear that sound?  That is the sound of a good guy with a gun escalating petty theft to a shooting.

Oh wait, that happened two days ago.  What is that loud...  oh, it's the gun rights crowd fapping.  Shudder.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm surprised she SAW anything with those glasses.
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She has a visible neck tattoo=she's done time in prison=she's sensitive to being disrespected=him pushing past her was a disrespect=she took care of business=she goes back to prison=to be continued.
 
woodjf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Considering how expensive convenience stores are, maybe he's just stealing back merchandise worth what they stole from him over the years.

Joking aside, I was told that Seven-Eleven tells their employees not to try and stop shoplifters. I'm guessing other companies like Circle K, where it happened, Loaf and Jug, Kum and Go probably have the same policy. Prices are set to include "shrinkage".

Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.


Hahaha the loaf and jug.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Birnone: She has a visible neck tattoo=she's done time in prison=she's sensitive to being disrespected=him pushing past her was a disrespect=she took care of business=she goes back to prison=to be continued.


The circle of life
 
frankb00th
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.

Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.


A homeless person stealing a pair of shoes from Goodwill shouldnt even annoy you. Those are donated items that would have otherwise gone straight to garbage.
It changes nothing in the grand scheme of things, the guy probably desperately needed them.
I'm not lecturing you but if you're so inclined, I would really question why that annoyed you. You may realize a few things.
Thank you for your service.
 
Daddee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jules nailed it when I was a kid with Little Murders
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

frankb00th: AirForceVet: Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.

Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.

A homeless person stealing a pair of shoes from Goodwill shouldnt even annoy you. Those are donated items that would have otherwise gone straight to garbage.
It changes nothing in the grand scheme of things, the guy probably desperately needed them.
I'm not lecturing you but if you're so inclined, I would really question why that annoyed you. You may realize a few things.
Thank you for your service.


What annoys me is someone is so destitute they can't even afford to buy from Goodwill.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with the thief was black and this nice lady is as racist as fark
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: frankb00th: AirForceVet: Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.

Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.

A homeless person stealing a pair of shoes from Goodwill shouldnt even annoy you. Those are donated items that would have otherwise gone straight to garbage.
It changes nothing in the grand scheme of things, the guy probably desperately needed them.
I'm not lecturing you but if you're so inclined, I would really question why that annoyed you. You may realize a few things.
Thank you for your service.

What annoys me is someone is so destitute they can't even afford to buy from Goodwill.


Goodwill isn't cheap. At least that what I saw the last time I visited the store after dropping of some clothes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: OgreMagi: frankb00th: AirForceVet: Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.

Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.

A homeless person stealing a pair of shoes from Goodwill shouldnt even annoy you. Those are donated items that would have otherwise gone straight to garbage.
It changes nothing in the grand scheme of things, the guy probably desperately needed them.
I'm not lecturing you but if you're so inclined, I would really question why that annoyed you. You may realize a few things.
Thank you for your service.

What annoys me is someone is so destitute they can't even afford to buy from Goodwill.

Goodwill isn't cheap. At least that what I saw the last time I visited the store after dropping of some clothes.


I used to shop at second hand stores for props for stage plays, but that was a very long time ago, so I have no clue what their prices are these days.
 
Flincher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every time I read her name I saw Smegma.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Karen's got a gun
The managers are on the run
Watch out shoplifters
You don't wanna mess with her
She's only 4'10" or so
she'll put a slug through your torso
 
Usurper4
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: As a responsible gun owner I will say that since no one was at risk and it's not Texas, she's going to prison.


It's Arizona...if the shoplifters was a minority, she'll be considered a hero.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She looks like my aunt, but a bit younger, so I wouldn't put this past our stupid genes. I don't know why my cousins are trading under these days.

A c-store prices in small theft into their prices. For most, it's almost a public duty. The majority pay the rates to get home quicker. I do go to a few where they have for security college line backers who make this 6'6" monster feel small, but they are more about intimidating than persecution.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: What's this country coming to?

What's next? Shooting people for parking in handicapped parking when not handicapped?

/Actually, that's my pet peeve.


How do you know they don't have a disability?
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image 200x300]
[Fark user image 225x225]

[Fark user image 370x426]


Wow that's really her.  A good example of character range for her Explore Talent profile.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: What's this country coming to?

What's next? Shooting people for parking in handicapped parking when not handicapped?

/Actually, that's my pet peeve.


Not all disabilities are visible.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Polite attempted murder.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x428]

Those glasses....


If she didn't do this, she'd be passing out poisoned Kool-aid instead.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Property is not more valuable than human lives. Unless you're, like, you know. Some people.


If life is valuable, then so is my livelihood. If you want to spend your life taking mine, why shouldn't I return the favor?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Property is not more valuable than human lives. Unless you're, like, you know. Some people.


Based on the reaction to the protests and riots and lootings following George Floyd's murder, the United States as a country has absolutely made a firm cultural decision that property and capital are infinitely more important than human life.

I abhor that cultural decision and find it equal parts revolting and regressive. But that's where we are. Black people are hunted by police for sport, but I've seen people get 100x more angry at those victims of police oppression for chipping the corner of a brick on a store or stealing a toaster oven from Target.

America has straight-up forgotten that we were founded through property destruction in response to injustice. We have forgotten history and humanity.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Prices are set to include "shrinkage".


In other words, you're saying the thief is stealing from every customer, therefore every customer is justified in defending the store's property?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: in response to injustice


This thief wasn't fighting any injustice.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: What's this country coming to?

What's next? Shooting people for parking in handicapped parking when not handicapped?

/Actually, that's my pet peeve.


Not sure if serious

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/​f​lorida/os-ne-clearwater-handicap-parki​ng-space-shooter-update-20190823-rtym7​6e7uvfqlnwkr6b3cfcvmi-story.html
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: OgreMagi: frankb00th: AirForceVet: Picklehead: Where do people like her think being a vigilante is okay? I hope they give her jail time. Shoplifting, of course, is wrong, but you don't know what the person's circumstances are that are doing it. She's not the judge and jury.

Well said. I indirectly saw a homeless man steal a pair of shoes from a Goodwill store. I was annoyed but, in the grand scheme of life, I realized it was nothing to freak out about.

A homeless person stealing a pair of shoes from Goodwill shouldnt even annoy you. Those are donated items that would have otherwise gone straight to garbage.
It changes nothing in the grand scheme of things, the guy probably desperately needed them.
I'm not lecturing you but if you're so inclined, I would really question why that annoyed you. You may realize a few things.
Thank you for your service.

What annoys me is someone is so destitute they can't even afford to buy from Goodwill.

Goodwill isn't cheap. At least that what I saw the last time I visited the store after dropping of some clothes.


It depends on what you're looking for. I regularly find properly broken in Levis for $5-10. 3 months ago I bought 3 corningware 1 quart baking dishes with lids for $6/each. That's a steal. I also regularly find dollar store tchotchkes and 10 year old printers that are grossly over priced.
 
woodjf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: kdawg7736: [images.foxtv.com image 850x428]

Those glasses....

If she didn't do this, she'd be passing out poisoned Kool-aid instead.


Haha total Jim Jones freak
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Enigmamf: bluejeansonfire: in response to injustice

This thief wasn't fighting any injustice.


Okay? My point was that people in this twisted country believe (wrongly) that property is more important than life.
 
rwellor
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: AirForceVet: What's this country coming to?

What's next? Shooting people for parking in handicapped parking when not handicapped?

/Actually, that's my pet peeve.

How do you know they don't have a disability?


If only there were a tag of some sort that might identify the disabled?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flincher: Every time I read her name I saw Smegma.


Not wearing pants huh?
 
