(CNN)   If only there were ways to remove oneself from a plane in the air, safely...oh   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
3
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
(CNN)A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said.

How did the 6 survive?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

And where did they bury them?
 
Flincher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Landing on top of the other 16 parachutes that deployed inside the plane.
 
