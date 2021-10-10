 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   I've seen fire and I've seen rain   (wfla.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Fire sprinkler, Arson, Crime, Brevard County, Florida, Rum, Titusville, Florida, Ethanol, holding cell  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've all seen that Cliff.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
                              
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officials say when they went to speak with suspect Scott Taylor he was sitting in his front yard holding a sword in his hand and had a knife in his waistband.

Sounds about white.
Black people have been killed for holding their cell phones in their hands....or holding nothing in their hands.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Officials say when they went to speak with suspect Scott Taylor he was sitting in his front yard holding a sword in his hand and had a knife in his waistband.

Sounds about white.
Black people have been killed for holding their cell phones in their hands....or holding nothing in their hands.


Holy shiat I've never heard of that.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's seen things that only happen in Florida
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: We've all seen that Cliff.


Dude needs to figure it out and do this kinda shiat in the woods like the rest of us "sane" and "civilized" folks.

/Most prefer guns to swords, but hey, to each his own.
//Me? I'm an archer.
///Don't start forest fires kids.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That booking image lol! It's like he just watched all the shiat he did on video and realized what a farking dumbass he is.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pjbreeze: He's seen things that only happen in Florida


Meth labs on fire off the corner of *trashy trailer park in Florida that is named something that rhymes with Orion*
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His delirium is tremendous
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 705x603]


I like how they watermarked the hell out of that because they knew it was going to get passed around
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officials say when they went to speak with suspect Scott Taylor he was sitting in his front yard holding a sword in his hand and had a knife in his waistband. Police say he was also actively drinking in front of them then began chugging from a half-gallon-sized Captain Morgan spiced rum."

Well, I'm not down with self-immolation or anything, but I can sure make an ass of myself in public, so consider me impressed.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HOTW contender in the context category.  Well done, subby.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yep, sounds like Titusville, alright.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, guys, what's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I'm INVINCIBLE!"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.