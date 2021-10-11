 Skip to content
 
(MontanaRightNow)   Idaho: for when Montanans want to feel smart   (montanarightnow.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
RAIDERS!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At first I really thought it was an Onion article.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a rare case where the headline stands on its own, the linked article is unnecessary.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Idaho's motto is "why yes, we are on meth".
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Abandon all hope ye who enter Idaho.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Master Race.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: At first I really thought it was an Onion article.


No, it's a potato article. Duh.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
/ Timer's on.
// Waiting...
/// Heh.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department answered a call from Garcia who wanted to come to the station and pick up his firearm that had been siezed as evidence. Police invited him to come to the station.

Guys like this really need to be in prison. He could get hurt out in the real world.
 
