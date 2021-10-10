 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Terminally ill woman given chance to say goodbye to her horse and dogs from her hospice bed. (Hero Tag is for hospice staff)   (metro.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Hero, English-language films, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, King Charles Spaniel, Jan Holman, Hospital, hospice bed, final chance, husband Dennis  
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My gods, it's dusty in here.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sure Bob, Monty and Rowley will miss their mistress. Hospice does such wonderful work. Dr. Kübler-Ross was a godsend.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the initial two posts very adequately capture my thoughts
 
jackandwater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Saw this on Yahoo yesterday.  I cried
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Saw this on Yahoo yesterday.  I cried


No joke.  Very touching
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good on them for their kindness ..
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anybody who has had a close relative in hospice knows that this story only represents 1% of cases. I would explain but the Fark moderators would ban me again for "hate truth".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it helps her rest in peace, by all means make it happen.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know, Mrs Shirley will be there, but yeah, I'd love to have all my fluffies be there in the end.
Magnus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Anybody who has had a close relative in hospice knows that this story only represents 1% of cases. I would explain but the Fark moderators would ban me again for "hate truth".


And Fark wants me to pay $5 a month for this kind of crap...

Every hospice experience I've had the devastating hell to go through was compassionate and invaluable. These people work specifically in death and easing the pain of others every single day. It's a tough job, but not not thankless, except by this person.
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope went peacefully. I'm sure she made arrangements for the poor animals. Those hospice workers were so kind to help her. You know that they have some sense of what was happening. They are all sad about it. I hope they are shown a lot of kindness.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: jackandwater: Saw this on Yahoo yesterday.  I cried

No joke.  Very touching


Yes, it was.  The hospice staff have hearts of angels.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet she regretted that one year in college.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnus: DiggFerkel: Anybody who has had a close relative in hospice knows that this story only represents 1% of cases. I would explain but the Fark moderators would ban me again for "hate truth".

And Fark wants me to pay $5 a month for this kind of crap...

Every hospice experience I've had the devastating hell to go through was compassionate and invaluable. These people work specifically in death and easing the pain of others every single day. It's a tough job, but not not thankless, except by this person.


It's $10 now.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DiggFerkel: Anybody who has had a close relative in hospice knows that this story only represents 1% of cases. I would explain but the Fark moderators would ban me again for "hate truth".


You might want to think about why they banned you.  Perhaps your "truth" is bullshiat!
 
