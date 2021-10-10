 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Trick or Treat. Smell my feet. Fauci says to hit the street   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
SergeantObvious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has no farks to give.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.


Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Feel free to keep worrying about someone trying to slip a 30 dollar edible to a kid though."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.


I thought they were already afraid of trick or treat because of all those free THC edibles everybody is giving away.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.

I thought they were already afraid of trick or treat because of all those free THC edibles everybody is giving away.


And that ToT is satanism.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.


Yeah, somehow I don't think conservatives GAF what fauci has to say.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.

Yeah, somehow I don't think conservatives GAF what fauci has to say.


then what's with the Fauci Derangement Syndrome you guys have, though? You guys wanted him fired because we wouldn't refer Donald Trump as a doctor.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staying home, don't care:
Locked door & booze in my underwear.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.

I thought they were already afraid of trick or treat because of all those free THC edibles everybody is giving away.


Hrm. Weird.

Tradition in not only the neighborhood i grew up in, but also the one i raised my kids in, was there was always at least one house with free beer for the parent(s) walking with the kids.
 
Eravior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the time of year when I kind of wish I had kids.

"Minions! Get me free candy!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Takin' It To The Streets - The Doobie Brothers (1976)
Youtube 2rxWPEdYCnI
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.


I bet you're a blast at parties.  Yeesh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh wow...King Fauci gave us permission.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.


Seconded
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Bobson Dugnutt: Sanguine Dawn: Time for conservatives to go apeshiat over this too... for some reason.

Yup, I can see them boycotting ToT.  Contrarianism is a helluva drug.

I thought they were already afraid of trick or treat because of all those free THC edibles everybody is giving away.


Been said before:

Nobody likes your kids enough to give them edibles.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.


And conservatives will continue to hate virologists.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Have a happy halloween and fark off collide.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

Seconded


Yeah, but we're tricking people into wearing masks!

That's your excuse if you're all out of treats.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

And conservatives will continue to hate virologists.


Fewer every day
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Bobson Dugnutt: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

And conservatives will continue to hate virologists.

Fewer every day


Less racism and fewer guns on the street.  Works for me.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

And conservatives will continue to hate virologists.


If you think I'm a conservative, you owe your crack dealer money because I'm pretty sure he gave you the good stuff by accident.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Bobson Dugnutt: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

And conservatives will continue to hate virologists.

If you think I'm a conservative, you owe your crack dealer money because I'm pretty sure he gave you the good stuff by accident.


It wasn't directed towards you, just to conservatives in general.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

I bet you're a blast at parties.  Yeesh.


I'd rather be ALIVE at parties.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People are going to anyway. Last year my Moose had a trunk-or-treat where we decorated our cars outside and gave candy then. Doing it again this year. Last year I dressed as a taco. Maybe I will dress up as the screwdriver costume I got for a buck at a yard sale last year.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a modest little table with prepacked goodie bags last year.  It worked pretty well, so I'll just do that again.

I miss seeing the costumes, but I don't miss answering the door a dozen times.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Halloween? Yeah, no problem with those crowds of kids on the street. Thanksgiving & Christmas with small family groups? Hell no, that's murder!!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last year I thought the most efficient way to locally spread a deadly virus during a pandemic was via the immortal maskless random sneaker-jocks huffing and puffing along the narrow jogging track at my neighborhood park elbow-to-elbow, hacking and spitting and for-real honking out their snot noses regardless of who's nearby.

This is even better.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

I bet you're a blast at parties.  Yeesh.

I'd rather be ALIVE at parties.


I've been fully vaccinated since May...I am good to go.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

I bet you're a blast at parties.  Yeesh.

I'd rather be ALIVE at parties.

I've been fully vaccinated since May...I am good to go.


Wait, I thought you guys hated vaccines?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: The_Sponge: bluejeansonfire: This seems dumb. The pandemic isn't over. Delta is still very much a threat, and I have waning immunity from my jab in April.

Nah. This will be another year of taping a polite sign on my door saying to f*ck off.

I bet you're a blast at parties.  Yeesh.

I'd rather be ALIVE at parties.

I've been fully vaccinated since May...I am good to go.

Wait, I thought you guys hated vaccines?


Nope.  I have complained about the mask regulations for quite a while....but I have been pro-vaccination through all of this.  No joke.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eravior: This is the time of year when I kind of wish I had kids.

"Minions! Get me free candy!"


You buy a huge pile of candy to give away for Trick or Treat, and then when only a few kids show up, you eat the rest yourself.

Hint: Buy 3X as much candy as you'll think you'll need - just in case.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh wow...King Fauci gave us permission.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Halloween? Yeah, no problem with those crowds of kids on the street. Thanksgiving & Christmas with small family groups? Hell no, that's murder!!


Just don't bring politics up at Thanksgiving and Christmas and everyone will make it out alive.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The_Sponge: Oh wow...King Fauci gave us permission.

[Fark user image image 315x750]


Lulz...I have a friend who would actually buy one...she loves  Fauci and is super duper Catholic.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Halloween? Yeah, no problem with those crowds of kids on the street. Thanksgiving & Christmas with small family groups? Hell no, that's murder!!


Ugh...remember when some people were snitching on their neighbors during last Thanksgiving?
 
