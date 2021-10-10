 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Most Canadians are anti-anti-vaxx   (ctvnews.ca)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How about Americans?
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: How about Americans?


Tis a silly place.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When resources are limited, Hospitals are for people who aren't selfish assholes about it all who are selfishly and foolishly causing the strain on the resources in the first place.  You want your freedom to catch and spread a lethal disease?  Fine?  Fark right off and farking die in your own free home then.  Or on the street outside the hospital, we can put signs on your corpse saying you did your own "research" and found out what a stupid idea that was.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheManofPA: kdawg7736: How about Americans?

Tis a silly place.


It's only a model...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I don't think I'd really give a shiat if unvaxxed COVID patients were triaged below elective surgery.

Send them home with a respirator kit so they or a family member can intubate.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN


We saw another example of that almost exactly a month ago.  We had to pick up some things at the Walmart in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.  We were the only two people who were wearing masks.  Cross the border into Sault Ste Marie, ON and hit our favorite Italian grocery to load up on porketta...100% masks in the parking lot, in the store, staff, shoppers, everybody, everywhere.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN


We don't have Fox, we wouldn't even let them in the door.  We don't let the religious right significantly influence what is taught in school or whether or not we can beat our wives.  Now that everybody's streaming and such, Fox is seeping in slowly.  And of course there's Facebook.  I doubt we're a significant target for Russia and China, so that helps, but anything aimed at the US gets a percentage of Canadians just by geographical and social proximity.

What's needed is a replacement (or a 'patch') for our economic system that tends to result in the worst sociopaths accumulating the most power. Globally.  Because our relatively free and open culture is also a very interconnected and delicate one, and it's only a matter of time before enough damage is done to destroy a lot of the gains we've made.  Short-sighted selfish bastards with incredible amounts of power and influence would gladly have everyone else flayed alive if they could and it got them a little more power and influence.  That has to be stopped before it gets any worse.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah, socialized healthcare and hockey fights.
 
Valter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: kdawg7736: How about Americans?

Tis a silly place.


It's only a model.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My taxes pay for their healthcare.

If some temper tantrum throwing jackoff doesn't want to wear a mask in a pandemic they can go die in the frozen woods.

Welcome to Canada.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess they just don't like freedom up there.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gough: xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN

We saw another example of that almost exactly a month ago.  We had to pick up some things at the Walmart in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.  We were the only two people who were wearing masks.  Cross the border into Sault Ste Marie, ON and hit our favorite Italian grocery to load up on porketta...100% masks in the parking lot, in the store, staff, shoppers, everybody, everywhere.


You crossed the border of a foreign country when a global pandemic was in full swing in order to load up on porketta and you want a pat on the back for "doing the right thing".

Jesus Christ. This is why we'll never be rid of Covid.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Except in Quebec.
Why am I not surprised?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Except in Quebec.
Why am I not surprised?


Ahhm.

Pourquoi je ne suis pas surpris.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: You crossed the border of a foreign country when a global pandemic was in full swing in order to load up on porketta and you want a pat on the back for "doing the right thing".

Jesus Christ. This is why we'll never be rid of Covid.


And the US won't even let a fully vaccinated Canadian cross their land border.
 
trialpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While it's nice to see what the general public thinks, it's only relevant if the health care providers and/or government actually implement it as a policy.

Given that half of the provincial governments are too chickenshiat to even implement proper vaccine mandates, it seems unlikely.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Ahhm.

Pourquoi je ne suis pas surpris.


The correct Quebecois translation is "TABARNAK!"
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Our version of the GQP is safely sequestered in Mad Max's PPC. We're lucky that way.
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: whatshisname: Except in Quebec.
Why am I not surprised?

Ahhm.

Pourquoi je ne suis pas surpris.


je suis pour non anglaish?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN


It's not hard to do
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Hey anti-vaxxers, take off, eh?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skinink: "Hey anti-vaxxers, take off, eh?"

[Fark user image 850x850]


you can ask them to s my d
 
Excelsior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about Americans?


They're probably against Americans, too.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

litespeed74: xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN

It's not hard to do


i like to speak other languages. i hope you like it, too
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey


Weak.

I'm pro-forcibly exile them all to a plaguerat colony somewhere north of the Arctic Circle.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Gough: xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN

We saw another example of that almost exactly a month ago.  We had to pick up some things at the Walmart in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.  We were the only two people who were wearing masks.  Cross the border into Sault Ste Marie, ON and hit our favorite Italian grocery to load up on porketta...100% masks in the parking lot, in the store, staff, shoppers, everybody, everywhere.

You crossed the border of a foreign country when a global pandemic was in full swing in order to load up on porketta and you want a pat on the back for "doing the right thing".

Jesus Christ. This is why we'll never be rid of Covid.


If would have to be vaccinated and possibly tested recently...if so than he is no more dangerous than anyone but wtf?  This must be some kickass porketta to jump through that hoop for. Damn.     I just returned from 2 months in Europe. Did 9 countries....travel is safe if done right.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Most Canadians support health-care workers refusing treatment to threatening, disrespectful unvaccinated patients: Nanos survey


Weak.

I'm pro-forcibly exile them all to a plaguerat colony somewhere north of the Arctic Circle.


Greenland is a bit north of here
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i am a plague rat
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sort yerself oot, ffs!
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like Canadians, for the most part. There was this one guy who taught our ballroom dancing class, and he insisted on wearing skinny jeans & wingtip shoes. He also had one of those obnoxious mustaches that nobody likes, but somehow he managed to pull-it off, and he and his wife taught this class.

I swear-to-god, I never thought I'd learn the Foxtrot from someone who smelled like stale cider & looked like the father from that Orange County Choppers show, but here we are.
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I guess they just don't like freedom up there.


Freedom, making bourbon taste like coffee since 2020.
 
Gough
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: WhippingBoi: Gough: xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN

We saw another example of that almost exactly a month ago.  We had to pick up some things at the Walmart in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.  We were the only two people who were wearing masks.  Cross the border into Sault Ste Marie, ON and hit our favorite Italian grocery to load up on porketta...100% masks in the parking lot, in the store, staff, shoppers, everybody, everywhere.

You crossed the border of a foreign country when a global pandemic was in full swing in order to load up on porketta and you want a pat on the back for "doing the right thing".

Jesus Christ. This is why we'll never be rid of Covid.

If would have to be vaccinated and possibly tested recently...if so than he is no more dangerous than anyone but wtf?  This must be some kickass porketta to jump through that hoop for. Damn.     I just returned from 2 months in Europe. Did 9 countries....travel is safe if done right.


I was on my way to my family's home, fully vaccinated, and tested 24 hours earlier in order to meet all of the requirements for entry.  The porketta, while tasty, wasn't the point of the story, the stark difference in sensible precautions was.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: [Fark user image 180x225]
Sort yerself oot, ffs!


Canada to America: End of the laneway, don't come up the property.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gough: Mr.Man: WhippingBoi: Gough: xanadian: Friggin Canadians...making us look bad.  AGAIN

We saw another example of that almost exactly a month ago.  We had to pick up some things at the Walmart in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.  We were the only two people who were wearing masks.  Cross the border into Sault Ste Marie, ON and hit our favorite Italian grocery to load up on porketta...100% masks in the parking lot, in the store, staff, shoppers, everybody, everywhere.

You crossed the border of a foreign country when a global pandemic was in full swing in order to load up on porketta and you want a pat on the back for "doing the right thing".

Jesus Christ. This is why we'll never be rid of Covid.

If would have to be vaccinated and possibly tested recently...if so than he is no more dangerous than anyone but wtf?  This must be some kickass porketta to jump through that hoop for. Damn.     I just returned from 2 months in Europe. Did 9 countries....travel is safe if done right.

I was on my way to my family's home, fully vaccinated, and tested 24 hours earlier in order to meet all of the requirements for entry.  The porketta, while tasty, wasn't the point of the story, the stark difference in sensible precautions was.


I understood your point. Forgive the attempted levity. Great sports day,,,,blame the wine.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whatshisname: NathanAllen: Ahhm.

Pourquoi je ne suis pas surpris.

The correct Quebecois translation is "TABARNAK!"


"SACREBLEU!"
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Deny them care, send them straight to the forever box. This should be a worldwide policy.
 
