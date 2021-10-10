 Skip to content
 
(Willamette Week)   Ducks, or at least quacks, leaving Oregon   (wweek.com) divider line
18
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.


My BIL is studying "natural medicine" and "ancient Chinese herbal medicine" and I said, "you know, if that stuff actually worked; we'd have been using it from the start!!"

But it doesn't. 

So we don't.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.


It has either not been proven to work, or been proven not to work.

Stormy.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprising, seeing as how the entire city has been burned to the ground and nothing living or natural remains there.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.

My BIL is studying "natural medicine" and "ancient Chinese herbal medicine" and I said, "you know, if that stuff actually worked; we'd have been using it from the start!!"

But it doesn't.

So we don't.


EvilEgg: aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.

It has either not been proven to work, or been proven not to work.

Stormy.


Interesting. Say, you guys know what the first mass produced medicine was?

Aspirin. Acetylsalicylic Acid

You know what Acetylsalicylic Acid was first discovered in?

Willow Bark Tea. A Native American remedy for pain relief.


Not saying that all Natural Medicine is valid, but there are several 'folk remedies' that have proven to be effective medicine and treatments. By actual science and stuff.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not even the antivaxxers touch "natural remedies." They just opt straight for the ivermectin. I assume these people with these, "degrees" mostly make all their money fleecing terminal cancer patients.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did I miss the relocation out of Oregon?   As far as I could tell, they are going to move to a smaller purpose built campus...somewhere, but the article doesn't say they are leaving Oregon.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Combustion: aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.

My BIL is studying "natural medicine" and "ancient Chinese herbal medicine" and I said, "you know, if that stuff actually worked; we'd have been using it from the start!!"

But it doesn't.

So we don't.

EvilEgg: aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.

It has either not been proven to work, or been proven not to work.

Stormy.

Interesting. Say, you guys know what the first mass produced medicine was?

Aspirin. Acetylsalicylic Acid

You know what Acetylsalicylic Acid was first discovered in?

Willow Bark Tea. A Native American remedy for pain relief.


Not saying that all Natural Medicine is valid, but there are several 'folk remedies' that have proven to be effective medicine and treatments. By actual science and stuff.


Laudanum works real well fir pain relief, too, in each of its different concoctions throughout the last 400 plus years...
 
jackandwater
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My mom would make a mustard plaster when we kids would get bad chest congestion.  You woke up a grease blob from the lard in it but your chest congestion was gone.
 
Pincy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For the second time in a year, a higher education campus is on the market in Portland.

Come on Willamette Week, you are better than that. There is nothing "higher education" about this campus.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Back in my early 20s, I worked in a lab in Oregon making herbal medicinal tinctures (hey, I needed the work, and the owner had a thing for filling the place with cute hippie chick interns).

Anyway, I remember talking to the head of the lab one day about how much of the stuff actually worked. He was very blunt about saying that maybe 20% of what we made did anything substantial. The other 80% were mostly diuretics marketed as "cleansers" so people would take them, have some amazing pissing sessions, and think that they were doing something.

/csb
 
Pincy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Not surprising, seeing as how the entire city has been burned to the ground and nothing living or natural remains there.


This is true. Complete wasteland. I had to kill three strangers today just to put my garbage can out to the curb for pickup tomorrow.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Donald among them?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: You know what they call "natural medicine" that works?  Medicine.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. Now get rid of those pervert homeopaths.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Not surprising, seeing as how the entire city has been burned to the ground and nothing living or natural remains there.


This is true. It's a nightmarish hellscape. Stay away.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
quack.mp4
Youtube q38Y5FLK63k
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Portland reminds me of Vancouver.
 
