(ABC7 Los Angeles)   And the man towards the back said, "_________", and it turned into an airline blitz. And the pilot was landing, everyone was shoving, passengers were jumping. Airline blitz, airline blitz, airline blitz   (abc7.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody COUGH!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ballroom....
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA     Our sister station WABC-TV spoke to Flight 4817 passenger Sawad Khuja, who said the man was sitting about five or six rows behind him and heard a woman say, "Don't do that, don't do that."

It's not clear what she was referring to, but Khuja said panic ensued immediately afterward.


The man was clearly about to place an Orange Ricky in a space best suited for a Slim Dandy
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poorly written article. "Passenger was placed in custody then released without charges." That's how you report this.  Why can't Johnny write?
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Poorly written article. "Passenger was placed in custody then released without charges." That's how you report this.  Why can't Johnny write?


I like the "some passengers were bloodied..." and the last line of "no passengers or flight crew were injured."

Bloodied is a usual indication of injury.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let's just say that some passengers and flight crew love their out of control passengers every day of the month...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How many bombers do they have, anyway?  I thought they were mostly passenger jets
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
EVERYBODY DANCE NOW
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Vansthing: Sub Human: Poorly written article. "Passenger was placed in custody then released without charges." That's how you report this.  Why can't Johnny write?

I like the "some passengers were bloodied..." and the last line of "no passengers or flight crew were injured."

Bloodied is a usual indication of injury.


They were British passengers who didn't pardon the guy's French.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: How many bombers do they have, anyway?  I thought they were mostly passenger jets


Every plane can be a bomber, once.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Boo!

/yea the terrorists won
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Airplane - The Return to Insanity!

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Kaitlyn Jenner.

It's a zany love story about 200 passengers getting off the mutherfarking plane.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They released him due to a 'misunderstanding'... Either he was having delusions of blowing up the plane and was deemed no real danger, or he was one of those people who think it's hilarious to prank other people on a plane into thinking they're a terrorist. One account I read said that it all started with someone reporting him for "looking at pictures of bombs" and "timing different parts of the flight". Maybe he just had some schematics from work and was impatient for the flight to end so he kept checking his watch.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"People were bleeding"


And the band started leaving...

Cause they all stopped breathing...
 
