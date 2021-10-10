 Skip to content
(AOL)   Who you gonna call? Ghost Cop?   (aol.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Last three numbers of headline number is 666, seems evil enough.
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religious/supernatural twaddle is ridiculous in any guise.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This already exists. The show is called "Dead Files" and it's terrible.
It's just a bunch of psychics walking around and making up bullshiat about spirits talking to them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a job for Timecop. Possibly Robocop
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He's no Ralph Sarchie.

Side question, if it's the ghost of a black person, does he assault it?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

/spoiler alert: it stinks!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ghost Cops - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube yenqLqOpYZc
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is especially ridiculous now but I also don't understand how an excuse like "they didn't know any better" was supposed to work even in the past. "We don't know what causes this, so let's just make shiat up and act like it's as good as knowledge" is insane. I realize people do it quite often even with things that have nothing to do with the supernatural but it still seems insane.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [media-amazon.com image 386x550]
/spoiler alert: it stinks!


You know, if the special effects were better, it would have been a better movie. I get that it was Men in Black meets Ghostbusters, but with that cast alone, it should have been a better movie
 
frankb00th
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buntz: Trocadero: [media-amazon.com image 386x550]
/spoiler alert: it stinks!

You know, if the special effects were better, it would have been a better movie. I get that it was Men in Black meets Ghostbusters, but with that cast alone, it should have been a better movie


Yeah but quick buck. They chose quick buck.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bet he loves busting spooks.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bad shiat happens when Ghost Dad to shows up.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
