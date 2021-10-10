 Skip to content
 
24
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
29 but no arrests, sounds mighty white of them.   If criminals don't face penalty for their actions there is no justice.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Responsible gun owners don't "forget" where they put their guns
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's office will now be asked to revoke concealed carry permits for gun owners who are found to be carrying a firearm at the checkpoint

The stern talking to didn't work, huh? Weird.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that a lot?
 
jayphat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Is that a lot?


They've likely missed 100 others. No I'm not exaggerating.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok, I'm a guy, so forgive me if I'm generalizing, but it seems like there's two possibilities when it comes to purses.

Either you know exactly where everything is and can find things blindfolded, in which case you did NOT "forget" you had a gun.

Or, you're constantly searching for things, in which case you're an idiot for carrying a loaded gun, because you're eventually going to shoot yourself.

Am I missing option 3?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was her name Betty White ??
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In a row?!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Adele is rushing her new album?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Ok, I'm a guy, so forgive me if I'm generalizing, but it seems like there's two possibilities when it comes to purses.

Either you know exactly where everything is and can find things blindfolded, in which case you did NOT "forget" you had a gun.

Or, you're constantly searching for things, in which case you're an idiot for carrying a loaded gun, because you're eventually going to shoot yourself.

Am I missing option 3?


3. They're carrying for someone else, possibly for $$$ or drugs...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: it seems like there's two possibilities when it comes to purses.

Either you know exactly where everything is...


LOL
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do any time of them scream "mah second amendment rights iz being trampled!  The founding fathers said we could take our guns on the airplanes!  That's why we captured the airports from the British!".
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ooo....tough one as to which way we run with this in the fark thread. I mean, we can shiat on the TSA, we can yell about guns.....do we know her race yet? what is her vaccination status? How many cats does she own?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do any time of them scream "mah second amendment rights iz being trampled!  The founding fathers said we could take our guns on the airplanes!  That's why we captured the airports from the British!".


Yeah, but they say it with a Yinzer accent...being in Pittsburgh and all.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Ooo....tough one as to which way we run with this in the fark thread. I mean, we can shiat on the TSA, we can yell about guns.....do we know her race yet? what is her vaccination status? How many cats does she own?


She owns no cats.  The fact she is alive proves she has no cats.  Cats would have used the guns to kill her.  They are only waiting for the right time to kill us all and push us off the edge of something.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: ImpendingCynic: Ok, I'm a guy, so forgive me if I'm generalizing, but it seems like there's two possibilities when it comes to purses.

Either you know exactly where everything is and can find things blindfolded, in which case you did NOT "forget" you had a gun.

Or, you're constantly searching for things, in which case you're an idiot for carrying a loaded gun, because you're eventually going to shoot yourself.

Am I missing option 3?

3. They're carrying for someone else, possibly for $$$ or drugs...


4. They are an idiot living in western PA where concealed carry is pretty easy to pull down, and forgot it was in their bag because they are an idiot and shiatty gun owner.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Try not to suck any guns on the way to the parking lot.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Use executive privledge and emergency powers of the CDC during a pandemic to gitmo all gun owners.

Problem solved.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Probably typical for any major US airport, if the TSA was actually doing their job.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Try not to suck any guns on the way to the parking lot.


.37?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's five more than I signed up for!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's still time to place bets on the first railgun confiscation on Amtrak.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jayphat: fatassbastard: Is that a lot?

They've likely missed 100 others. No I'm not exaggerating.


Do you have some stats on this or just a hunch?
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fatassbastard: Is that a lot?


No idea, but I'm guessing there are worse airports if for no other reason than it being a busier airport.

Before 9/11 (and TSA), I was going through security at LAX and saw a guy get caught with a gun. They cuffed him and took him away. Some people just don't know how to pack. On a number of levels.
 
