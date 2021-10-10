 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   It looked like a reenactment of the opening of "Americathon"   (wtae.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Allegheny-Washington County line, 13-mile highway, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, Bicycle, unique experience, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport.The  
•       •       •

799 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2021 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Chet Roosevelt when you need him?
 
farkmedown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mactheknife: Where's Chet Roosevelt when you need him?


Digging in his pockets for gold coins.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamn, Fark's demographic has gotten old.   What's next, a headline riffing on "Who Is Killing The Great Chefs of Europe?"
 
FishSlap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Saw it in the theater. The only thing I really remember about that movie is Meat Loaf attacking a car. I believe it was a Camaro.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.